Vincennes Man Arrested for Auto Theft
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday on a single charge of auto theft. Officers arrested 18 year-old Payton Watts on the charge. Watts was booked into the Knox County Jail on $5,000 bond.
Pedestrian hit on 41 identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Herbert Moore, 35, of Evansville. Officials say Moore died at a local hospital where he was taken after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 41 near Washington Avenue. The coroner’s office says Moore died as a […]
Daviess County Arrest Report (11/21)
Michael Foote, 39, of Princeton, was arrested on a charge of distributing harmful material to minors. Bond was set at $2,500. Christian Irvin, 25, of Washington, was arrested for Strangulation and Domestic Battery. No bond set. Primitivo Ramirez, 23, of Washington, was arrested on 2 counts of Domestic Battery. No...
Vigo County Sheriff's taking extra safety steps to prevent accidental gunfire in schools
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local law enforcement agencies are reacting to an accidental shooting at a school. We told you Thursday that a sheriff's deputy accidentally fired his gun, hitting a South Vermillion High School student. It happened while the deputy was teaching a law enforcement class. The student...
500 LB grill returned to German Oberlander Club
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A little over a week after a 500-pound grill went missing from the German Oberlander Club in Terre Haute, the grill has been recovered. According to Terre Haute Police, the club received information about the grill’s location Monday morning. Police investigated the tip and were led to a property in […]
Bloomington Police Department receives report of rape Nov. 14
The Bloomington Police Department received a report of a rape Nov. 14, according to the BPD daily summary. An 18-year-old female reported being raped by a known male, according to the report. Another 18-year-old female reported being sexually assaulted by another known male. The case is still active. BPD Capt....
Infant and Toddler Killed in Trailer Fire in Clay County
On Wednesday November 16, 2022 at or around 8:32 pm the Clay County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls of a structure fire in Northview Country Estates which is located at 3805 W SR 340 in Clay County Indiana. One caller indicated that as she looked out of her window she noticed flames in her neighbor’s home while the others reiterated that the trailer was fully engulfed with flames coming out of the roof.
Bloomington police receives multiple reports of stolen Toyota Prius catalytic converters
The Bloomington Police Department received multiple reports of stolen catalytic converters in the early morning hours of Thursday. Around 8:40 a.m., a woman in the 600 block of West Ninth Street reported she heard noises outside around 4:15 a.m. and saw a light-colored pickup truck near her home. When she went outside, she discovered the catalytic converter had been stolen from her 2006 Toyota Prius.
Indiana child accidentally shot after kids find gun outside
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police tell us a shooting that happened last Friday on West Mill Road was accidental. We’re told the shooting involved a group of children. Officers believe a juvenile found a gun outside and was showing it off when it fired and wounded another...
Drug Take Back Numbers Are In
Over 647-thousand pounds of un-used or expired medication was delivered to various law enforcement posts during the latest “Drug Take Back” Day. The effort, headed by the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, is designed to get rid of un-used or expired medications. Overall, since the program started in 2010,...
Man Busted For Drugs During Traffic Stop
Evansville Police stopped a vehicle on Division and Oakland Sunday morning for failure to signal. A police K-9 alerted officers of a large amount of cocaine inside the vehicle. Several cell phones and $3,000 in cash were also found. The cocaine had a field weight of 7.3 grams. 33 year...
Greene County, Ind. woman sentenced for cashing stolen checks in West Virginia
A Greene County, Indiana woman was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for her role in writing and cashing checks from a stolen checkbook in West Virginia. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Stefanie Marie Wells, 37, of Jasonville, Indiana wrote a $2,700 check from a […]
White County Sheriff announces retirement
(WEHT) - White County Sheriff Randy Graves announced on Facebook he will be retiring on November 30.
Vincennes leaders learn from utility issues on Main St. Project
Vincennes leaders say the challenges they’ve faced during the Main Street Project will inform the next project on their agenda. First City News spoke with city engineer John Sprague. He says one of the biggest challenges they’ve faced during the Main Street project was utility issues. Sprague says...
Police: Man shot at Evansville motel
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police responded to a shooting Sunday morning. Dispatchers say it happened just before 9:45 a.m. at the Esquire Motel at 1817 Old Business 41. Police say the victim reported he won a large amount of money at the casino, and contacted a woman online to...
Food box distribution held Monday night
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday night, officials with Rhythm Church held a food box distribution. It was at 1230 East Michigan Street, just south of Oak Hill Cemetery. The event ended at 8 p.m. Officials say anyone in need was welcome, and they handed out more than 150 boxes before...
One unconscious with head injury after vehicle travels wrong way
– On Friday, November 18th, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a crash on State Road 37 at 9:29 p.m. According to the police report, deputies responded to State Road 37 and Trogdon Lane after dispatch received a 911 call reporting a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lane.
10 A.M. Groundbreaking Set for Daviess County Tech Project
Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers will join representatives of the Indiana Uplands region this morning at 10:00 to break ground on a new microelectronics campus being developed at WestGate@Crane Technology Park in Odon. At the event, four semiconductor industry companies will announce plans to locate...
EPD: Evansville man arrested for attempted rape
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A registered sex offender was arrested Friday morning for attempted rape and battery in Evansville. Evansville Police Officers say according to the victim, 59-year-old Kevin Fleming attempted to sexually assault them. Upon arriving on the scene, EPD says both Fleming and the victim were partially undressed.
Joint investigation leads to two arrests in Sullivan Co.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A joint investigation between the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana Department of Child Service led to the arrest of two. On November 15th, Desirae Bailey was taken into custody for two counts of child neglect and is being held on bond at the Sullivan County Jail. On November […]
