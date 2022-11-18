ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

wzdm.com

Vincennes Man Arrested for Auto Theft

Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday on a single charge of auto theft. Officers arrested 18 year-old Payton Watts on the charge. Watts was booked into the Knox County Jail on $5,000 bond.
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Pedestrian hit on 41 identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Herbert Moore, 35, of Evansville. Officials say Moore died at a local hospital where he was taken after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 41 near Washington Avenue. The coroner’s office says Moore died as a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (11/21)

Michael Foote, 39, of Princeton, was arrested on a charge of distributing harmful material to minors. Bond was set at $2,500. Christian Irvin, 25, of Washington, was arrested for Strangulation and Domestic Battery. No bond set. Primitivo Ramirez, 23, of Washington, was arrested on 2 counts of Domestic Battery. No...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

500 LB grill returned to German Oberlander Club

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A little over a week after a 500-pound grill went missing from the German Oberlander Club in Terre Haute, the grill has been recovered. According to Terre Haute Police, the club received information about the grill’s location Monday morning. Police investigated the tip and were led to a property in […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington Police Department receives report of rape Nov. 14

The Bloomington Police Department received a report of a rape Nov. 14, according to the BPD daily summary. An 18-year-old female reported being raped by a known male, according to the report. Another 18-year-old female reported being sexually assaulted by another known male. The case is still active. BPD Capt....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Infant and Toddler Killed in Trailer Fire in Clay County

On Wednesday November 16, 2022 at or around 8:32 pm the Clay County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls of a structure fire in Northview Country Estates which is located at 3805 W SR 340 in Clay County Indiana. One caller indicated that as she looked out of her window she noticed flames in her neighbor’s home while the others reiterated that the trailer was fully engulfed with flames coming out of the roof.
CLAY COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington police receives multiple reports of stolen Toyota Prius catalytic converters

The Bloomington Police Department received multiple reports of stolen catalytic converters in the early morning hours of Thursday. Around 8:40 a.m., a woman in the 600 block of West Ninth Street reported she heard noises outside around 4:15 a.m. and saw a light-colored pickup truck near her home. When she went outside, she discovered the catalytic converter had been stolen from her 2006 Toyota Prius.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indiana child accidentally shot after kids find gun outside

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police tell us a shooting that happened last Friday on West Mill Road was accidental. We’re told the shooting involved a group of children. Officers believe a juvenile found a gun outside and was showing it off when it fired and wounded another...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wzdm.com

Drug Take Back Numbers Are In

Over 647-thousand pounds of un-used or expired medication was delivered to various law enforcement posts during the latest “Drug Take Back” Day. The effort, headed by the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, is designed to get rid of un-used or expired medications. Overall, since the program started in 2010,...
VINCENNES, IN
104.1 WIKY

Man Busted For Drugs During Traffic Stop

Evansville Police stopped a vehicle on Division and Oakland Sunday morning for failure to signal. A police K-9 alerted officers of a large amount of cocaine inside the vehicle. Several cell phones and $3,000 in cash were also found. The cocaine had a field weight of 7.3 grams. 33 year...
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Vincennes leaders learn from utility issues on Main St. Project

Vincennes leaders say the challenges they’ve faced during the Main Street Project will inform the next project on their agenda. First City News spoke with city engineer John Sprague. He says one of the biggest challenges they’ve faced during the Main Street project was utility issues. Sprague says...
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

Police: Man shot at Evansville motel

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police responded to a shooting Sunday morning. Dispatchers say it happened just before 9:45 a.m. at the Esquire Motel at 1817 Old Business 41. Police say the victim reported he won a large amount of money at the casino, and contacted a woman online to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Food box distribution held Monday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday night, officials with Rhythm Church held a food box distribution. It was at 1230 East Michigan Street, just south of Oak Hill Cemetery. The event ended at 8 p.m. Officials say anyone in need was welcome, and they handed out more than 150 boxes before...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

One unconscious with head injury after vehicle travels wrong way

– On Friday, November 18th, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a crash on State Road 37 at 9:29 p.m. According to the police report, deputies responded to State Road 37 and Trogdon Lane after dispatch received a 911 call reporting a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lane.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wzdm.com

10 A.M. Groundbreaking Set for Daviess County Tech Project

Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers will join representatives of the Indiana Uplands region this morning at 10:00 to break ground on a new microelectronics campus being developed at WestGate@Crane Technology Park in Odon. At the event, four semiconductor industry companies will announce plans to locate...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

EPD: Evansville man arrested for attempted rape

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A registered sex offender was arrested Friday morning for attempted rape and battery in Evansville. Evansville Police Officers say according to the victim, 59-year-old Kevin Fleming attempted to sexually assault them. Upon arriving on the scene, EPD says both Fleming and the victim were partially undressed.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Joint investigation leads to two arrests in Sullivan Co.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A joint investigation between the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana Department of Child Service led to the arrest of two. On November 15th, Desirae Bailey was taken into custody for two counts of child neglect and is being held on bond at the Sullivan County Jail. On November […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN

