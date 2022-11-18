ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Voice of America

VP Harris to Visit Philippine Island in South China Sea Feud

Manila — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will underscore America's commitment to defending treaty ally the Philippines with a visit that started Sunday and involves flying to an island province facing the disputed South China Sea, where Washington has accused China of bullying smaller claimant nations. After attending the...
Voice of America

Harris Says US Will Host APEC 2023 in San Francisco

In Bangkok, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said San Francisco will host next year’s Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting. She also met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, reiterating the importance of communication. VOA’s White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara reports from Bangkok.
Voice of America

Beijing's Biggest District Urges Residents to Stay Home as COVID Cases Rise

Beijing — Beijing's most populous district urged residents to stay at home Monday, extending a request from the weekend as the city's COVID-19 case numbers rose, with many businesses shut and schools in the area shifting classes online. Nationally, new case numbers held steady on Sunday near April peaks...
Voice of America

Qatar Signs 27-Year Deal With China as LNG Competition Heats Up

Doha, Qatar — QatarEnergy has signed a 27-year deal to supply China's Sinopec with liquefied natural gas (LNG), the longest such LNG agreement so far as volatile markets drive buyers to seek long-term deals. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, competition for LNG has become intense, with Europe...
Voice of America

Chinese Planner Supports 'Sponge Cities'

A Chinese architect has been making the case for China and other countries to create so-called “sponge cities” - cities with large amounts of plants and trees laid out in a way to prevent flooding. The goal is to reduce the bad effects of extreme weather due to...
Voice of America

VP Harris Vows 'Unwavering' Commitment to Philippines

The United States has an "unwavering" commitment to the Philippines, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told the country's president Monday during a visit aimed at countering China and rebuilding ties that were fractured over human rights abuses in the Southeast Asian nation. Harris is the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit...
Voice of America

US Seeks International Condemnation of North Korean Missile Launch at UN

United Nations — The United States is seeking international condemnation at the United Nations Security Council of North Korea’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile test. “We will offer another opportunity for the council to hold the DPRK accountable for its dangerous rhetoric and its destabilizing actions,” U.S. Ambassador Linda...
Voice of America

COP27 Nears Breakthrough on Climate Finance in Scramble for Final Deal

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Countries were considering a draft for a final COP27 climate deal on Saturday, with some negotiators saying they were close to a breakthrough in contentious efforts to compensate poor nations already burdened by costly climate impacts. The U.N. climate agency released a new draft of...
Voice of America

Last-Minute Objections Threaten Historic UN Climate Deal

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — A last-minute fight over emissions cutting and the overall climate change goal is delaying a potentially historic deal that would create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries' carbon pollution. "We are extremely on overtime. There...
Voice of America

Pakistan Hails Historic Fund to Pay for Climate-Induced Disasters

Islamabad — Pakistan welcomed an agreement Sunday at the United Nations climate conference in Egypt that would establish a fund to help developing countries ravaged by the impacts of global warming. The South Asian nation of about 225 million people experienced catastrophic floods between June and August of this...
Voice of America

What Did UN Climate Negotiators Agree to in Egypt?

Countries closed the United Nations’ COP27 climate meeting on Sunday with a deal to establish a fund to help poor countries suffering weather disasters. The agreement said that poor countries, with limited money, are most affected by extreme weather events like floods, heat waves and storms. It established a committee to set up a fund to help deal with bad weather events.
Voice of America

China, Russia Seek 'Might Makes Right' World, Says US Official

Halifax, canada — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned Saturday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine offers a preview of a world where nuclear-armed countries could threaten other nations and said Beijing, like Moscow, seeks a world where "might makes right." Austin made the remarks at the annual Halifax International...
Voice of America

China Could Cut Methane Emissions Through Monitoring, Diet Changes, Experts Say

BERLIN — Data monitoring and human dietary changes are among ways China could slash its methane emissions, experts have told VOA. China emitted 58.3 metric tons of methane last year, more than any other country, according to the Global Methane Tracker. China has not signed the Global Methane Pledge, first initiated in 2021 at COP26 in Glasgow to slash 30% of world methane emissions from 2020 levels by 2025. Methane is a greenhouse gas responsible for one-fourth of the world’s warming and is 80 times more potent at warming the atmosphere than carbon dioxide.
Voice of America

Malaysia's Palace Tells Parties to Present Name of Lawmaker With Majority Support

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA — Malaysia's political parties must each present the name of a lawmaker it thinks has the majority support in the lower house of parliament, the palace said Sunday after no coalition secured a majority in Saturday's general election. The parties must submit names before 2 p.m....
Voice of America

S. Korea's Leader Suspends Q&A With Reporters Amid Media Row

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea's new president has suspended his routine morning Q&A sessions with journalists after squabbling with a broadcaster over coverage of his remarks caught on a hot mic in the United States. Since taking office in May, Yoon had regularly received questions from reporters at...
Voice of America

UN Security Council to Meet on North Korea Missiles

The U.N. Security Council is set to discuss North Korea Monday, days after the latest North Korean launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile. Friday’s launch was widely condemned, including by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who called on North Korea to halt any provocative acts. North Korean Foreign Minister Choe...

