Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
VP Harris to Visit Philippine Island in South China Sea Feud
Manila — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will underscore America's commitment to defending treaty ally the Philippines with a visit that started Sunday and involves flying to an island province facing the disputed South China Sea, where Washington has accused China of bullying smaller claimant nations. After attending the...
Voice of America
Harris Says US Will Host APEC 2023 in San Francisco
In Bangkok, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said San Francisco will host next year’s Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting. She also met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, reiterating the importance of communication. VOA’s White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara reports from Bangkok.
Voice of America
Beijing's Biggest District Urges Residents to Stay Home as COVID Cases Rise
Beijing — Beijing's most populous district urged residents to stay at home Monday, extending a request from the weekend as the city's COVID-19 case numbers rose, with many businesses shut and schools in the area shifting classes online. Nationally, new case numbers held steady on Sunday near April peaks...
Voice of America
Attack on Philippines Would Invoke US Mutual Defense, Says Harris in Signal to China
Jakarta — Visiting U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris Monday reiterated the U.S. commitment to the Philippines, one of Washington’s oldest allies in a region where China is expanding its diplomatic and economic clout. “We stand with you in defense of international rules and norms as it relates to...
Voice of America
Qatar Signs 27-Year Deal With China as LNG Competition Heats Up
Doha, Qatar — QatarEnergy has signed a 27-year deal to supply China's Sinopec with liquefied natural gas (LNG), the longest such LNG agreement so far as volatile markets drive buyers to seek long-term deals. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, competition for LNG has become intense, with Europe...
More than a dozen powerful explosions at a huge Russian-occupied nuclear power plant in south Ukraine, says IAEA
The International Atomic Energy Agency issued a warning about the new strikes at Zaporizhzhya, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.
American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam
In his book book "Very Crazy GI: Strange But True Stories of the Vietnam War," Kregg P.J. Jorgenson describes the chilling eyewitness account of US soldiers encountering a mysterious not-quite-human but not-quite-ape red-haired creature locally referred to as Nguoi Rung.
Mystery of Sheep Walking in Circle in China for 12 Days Potentially Solved
"[It could be] due to frustration about being in the pen and limited [as to where they can go]. This is not good," livestock expert Matt Bell told Newsweek.
Voice of America
Chinese Planner Supports 'Sponge Cities'
A Chinese architect has been making the case for China and other countries to create so-called “sponge cities” - cities with large amounts of plants and trees laid out in a way to prevent flooding. The goal is to reduce the bad effects of extreme weather due to...
Voice of America
VP Harris Vows 'Unwavering' Commitment to Philippines
The United States has an "unwavering" commitment to the Philippines, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told the country's president Monday during a visit aimed at countering China and rebuilding ties that were fractured over human rights abuses in the Southeast Asian nation. Harris is the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit...
Voice of America
US Seeks International Condemnation of North Korean Missile Launch at UN
United Nations — The United States is seeking international condemnation at the United Nations Security Council of North Korea’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile test. “We will offer another opportunity for the council to hold the DPRK accountable for its dangerous rhetoric and its destabilizing actions,” U.S. Ambassador Linda...
Voice of America
COP27 Nears Breakthrough on Climate Finance in Scramble for Final Deal
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Countries were considering a draft for a final COP27 climate deal on Saturday, with some negotiators saying they were close to a breakthrough in contentious efforts to compensate poor nations already burdened by costly climate impacts. The U.N. climate agency released a new draft of...
Voice of America
Last-Minute Objections Threaten Historic UN Climate Deal
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — A last-minute fight over emissions cutting and the overall climate change goal is delaying a potentially historic deal that would create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries' carbon pollution. "We are extremely on overtime. There...
Voice of America
Pakistan Hails Historic Fund to Pay for Climate-Induced Disasters
Islamabad — Pakistan welcomed an agreement Sunday at the United Nations climate conference in Egypt that would establish a fund to help developing countries ravaged by the impacts of global warming. The South Asian nation of about 225 million people experienced catastrophic floods between June and August of this...
Voice of America
What Did UN Climate Negotiators Agree to in Egypt?
Countries closed the United Nations’ COP27 climate meeting on Sunday with a deal to establish a fund to help poor countries suffering weather disasters. The agreement said that poor countries, with limited money, are most affected by extreme weather events like floods, heat waves and storms. It established a committee to set up a fund to help deal with bad weather events.
Voice of America
China, Russia Seek 'Might Makes Right' World, Says US Official
Halifax, canada — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned Saturday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine offers a preview of a world where nuclear-armed countries could threaten other nations and said Beijing, like Moscow, seeks a world where "might makes right." Austin made the remarks at the annual Halifax International...
Voice of America
China Could Cut Methane Emissions Through Monitoring, Diet Changes, Experts Say
BERLIN — Data monitoring and human dietary changes are among ways China could slash its methane emissions, experts have told VOA. China emitted 58.3 metric tons of methane last year, more than any other country, according to the Global Methane Tracker. China has not signed the Global Methane Pledge, first initiated in 2021 at COP26 in Glasgow to slash 30% of world methane emissions from 2020 levels by 2025. Methane is a greenhouse gas responsible for one-fourth of the world’s warming and is 80 times more potent at warming the atmosphere than carbon dioxide.
Voice of America
Malaysia's Palace Tells Parties to Present Name of Lawmaker With Majority Support
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA — Malaysia's political parties must each present the name of a lawmaker it thinks has the majority support in the lower house of parliament, the palace said Sunday after no coalition secured a majority in Saturday's general election. The parties must submit names before 2 p.m....
Voice of America
S. Korea's Leader Suspends Q&A With Reporters Amid Media Row
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea's new president has suspended his routine morning Q&A sessions with journalists after squabbling with a broadcaster over coverage of his remarks caught on a hot mic in the United States. Since taking office in May, Yoon had regularly received questions from reporters at...
Voice of America
UN Security Council to Meet on North Korea Missiles
The U.N. Security Council is set to discuss North Korea Monday, days after the latest North Korean launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile. Friday’s launch was widely condemned, including by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who called on North Korea to halt any provocative acts. North Korean Foreign Minister Choe...
Comments / 0