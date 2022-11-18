Read full article on original website
Large fire breaks out in Princeton causing heavy smoke
One building spared, one demolished in Cannelton as owner files temporary stay. Dispatch: Portions of I-69 closed due to grass fire in Vanderburgh Co. Updated: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST.
Gas Prices Down a Bit in Indiana; Down More in Vincennes
The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana Sunday stood at $3.86 a gallon, two cents lower than Saturday and 19 cents higher than Sunday’s national average. It’s also 19 cents lower than a week ago, 14 cents lower than a month ago, and 53...
Vincennes leaders learn from utility issues on Main St. Project
Vincennes leaders say the challenges they’ve faced during the Main Street Project will inform the next project on their agenda. First City News spoke with city engineer John Sprague. He says one of the biggest challenges they’ve faced during the Main Street project was utility issues. Sprague says...
Woman killed in Monday morning house fire in Union County
A woman is dead after a house fire that happened on Monday morning in Union County, Kentucky. Officials with the Union County Volunteer Fire Department tell us that the woman died in a fire that broke out at a home on Madison Street in Uniontown early Monday morning around 4 a.m.
Crews called to crash near AEP Rockport Power Plant
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash in Spencer County. Dispatchers say it happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 231 near the AEP Rockport Power Plant. We don’t have any information on injuries, but it was called as an accident with extrication.
INDOT: Lane restrictions planned on US 41 for railroad crossing repair
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions for US 41 near Evansville. According to a press release, beginning on Wednesday, November 30 crews will close the right lane of US 41 southbound. They say the closure will happen at the railroad crossing along the...
Vincennes RDC Approves Mitigation Funding for Main Street Phase One
The Vincennes Redevelopment Commission has approved funding for mitigation on part of Phase One of the Main Street project. The work concerns some land around the Main Street corridor from 19th Street to Kimmel Extension. The contract hires the Loughmuller Group to do an evaluation of the mitigation area. City...
Princeton restaurant owner hoping for a barrier after another crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The owner of a Princeton restaurant says there was another crash in front of her business. Thankfully this time, her building at Broadway and Main Street wasn’t hit. Susan, of Susan Bobe’s Pizza, says a man driving a truck had a medical emergency Friday evening...
Mattress caught on fire in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A house was caught on fire early Saturday morning in Henderson. According to Henderson Fire Department officials, around 2:50 a.m. they were dispatched to a ‘fire upstairs’ on the 1200 block of Washington Street. They confirmed that the person living in the home was...
Duke Energy Presents $5,000 Check to Vincennes Historic Farmer’s Market
Officials with Duke Energy recently presented a check for $5,000 to the Alliance of the Vincennes Historic Farmers Market. The funding will be used for improvements to the market. The Historic Vincennes Farmers Market runs from May through October each year.
Crews battle house fire on Monroe Avenue in Evansville
Crews with the Evansville Fire Department are at the scene of a house fire Friday afternoon. Around 2:20 p.m., EFD officials said that firefighters were at a home near the intersection of Monroe Avenue and South Evans Avenue. Few details are available right now, but photos shared by the fire...
Evansville Fire Department puts house fire out in 45 minutes
The Evansville Fire Department says it was dispatched to the 800 block of Monroe Avenue for a house fire.
Photographer spots around 20 bald eagles in Gibson Co.
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man captured a sight to behold Saturday in Gibson County. Jeff Helfrich says he spotted about 20 or more bald eagles in one spot. He says it was near the Cane Ridge Wildlife Station, which is in the western part of the county near the Duke Energy plant.
Greene County, Ind. woman sentenced for cashing stolen checks in West Virginia
A Greene County, Indiana woman was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for her role in writing and cashing checks from a stolen checkbook in West Virginia. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Stefanie Marie Wells, 37, of Jasonville, Indiana wrote a $2,700 check from a […]
Pedestrian hit on 41 identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Herbert Moore, 35, of Evansville. Officials say Moore died at a local hospital where he was taken after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 41 near Washington Avenue. The coroner’s office says Moore died as a […]
One building spared, one demolished in Cannelton as owner files temporary stay
CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, a pair of buildings in Cannelton were scheduled to be demolished; however, only one was destroyed. The pair of buildings sit across from one another at the intersection of Washington Street and Sixth Street, and according to Mayor Ralph Terry, they were set to be destroyed because they were determined to be unsafe.
Vincennes Man Arrested for Auto Theft
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday on a single charge of auto theft. Officers arrested 18 year-old Payton Watts on the charge. Watts was booked into the Knox County Jail on $5,000 bond.
Police: Man shot at Evansville motel
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police responded to a shooting Sunday morning. Dispatchers say it happened just before 9:45 a.m. at the Esquire Motel at 1817 Old Business 41. Police say the victim reported he won a large amount of money at the casino, and contacted a woman online to...
EPD: Drunk Evansville man flips car and leaves the scene
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a car accident. According to Evansville Police, 43-year-old Bruce Adams was involved in a car accident on East Riverside Drive. The accident caused Adams to flip the car on the road. While on...
Details released about fatal Audubon Parkway wreck
Details released about fatal Audubon Parkway wreck. St. Louis man sentenced for sexually exploiting Owensboro teen. Juvenile shot at West Mill Road. Federal agents spotted on Sherman Street.
