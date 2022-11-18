Read full article on original website
Vincennes RDC Approves Mitigation Funding for Main Street Phase One
The Vincennes Redevelopment Commission has approved funding for mitigation on part of Phase One of the Main Street project. The work concerns some land around the Main Street corridor from 19th Street to Kimmel Extension. The contract hires the Loughmuller Group to do an evaluation of the mitigation area. City...
10 A.M. Groundbreaking Set for Daviess County Tech Project
Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers will join representatives of the Indiana Uplands region this morning at 10:00 to break ground on a new microelectronics campus being developed at WestGate@Crane Technology Park in Odon. At the event, four semiconductor industry companies will announce plans to locate...
Some VCSC Students on E-Learning Today Due to Boiler Problem
Vincennes Lincoln High School, Washington Learning Academy classes at Llincoln, and Alice Academy are on an E-Learning Day today. That move is due to a boiler being down at Lincoln High School. The high school, Washington Learning Academy classes at LHS, and Alice Academy are the only ones affected. All...
Mike Pepmeier, 63, Vincennes
Michael Lee Pepmeier, better known as Mike, 63, passed away at 3:15 p.m. on November 17, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital surrounded by his family. Mike was born on January 27, 1959 in Vincennes, the son of Robert L. “Bob” and Barbara (Richter) Pepmeier. Mike attended Hillcrest Schools...
Drug Take Back Numbers Are In
Over 647-thousand pounds of un-used or expired medication was delivered to various law enforcement posts during the latest “Drug Take Back” Day. The effort, headed by the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, is designed to get rid of un-used or expired medications. Overall, since the program started in 2010,...
Lucille Robbins, 84, Freelandville
Lucille Robbins 94 of Freelandville peacefully went to be with her Lord and Saviour Saturday November 19, 2022. Lucille was born on August 21,1928 to the Late Anna (Albrecht) Struckmeier and Fred Struckmeier Lucille and her husband Warren raised her four sons on the same farm where she grew up and she was proud of that. She was worked as a volunteer beautician from 1968 until her retirement in 2003 at the Freelandville Community Home. She was a member of the Knox County Home Makers Club for many years.Shirley Miller and Lucille taught Sundays School class at the Bethel Church for many years. She enjoyed spending time with with her family.
Sports Roundup for Tuesday, 11/22
(Girls Basketball– Rivet Rolls Over Shoals) Girls Basketball action from last night, Vincennes Rivet rolled over Shoals 66-36. For 3-2 Rivet Nya Dame had 20 points. Lexi Frey netted 13 points and Kenadee Frey ten. (Girls Basketball Calendar) 6-0 North Knox plays host to 4-0 Evansville Christian. Tip off...
