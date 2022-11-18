Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
5 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Symbol of St. Louis: Stan “The Man” MusialIBWAASaint Louis, MO
National Historic Landmark: Missouri Botanical Garden and its acres of horticultural unveilingCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him awayCeebla CuudSaint Louis, MO
Related
Man dies after double shooting in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man died at an area hospital after a double shooting in north St. Louis Monday evening. Police said the shooting happened at 5:10 near the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Union Boulevard. Police said one of the victims, a 30-year-old man, was shot in the neck.
timesnewspapers.com
Arrest Made In Fatal Stabbing Near Park
A man from the Benton Park area of St. Louis has been charged with murder in connection with a stabbing that occurred last week in Webster Groves. Darryl Ingram, 44, of the 3400 block of Tennessee Avenue in St. Louis, was charged Nov. 10 with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to the St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. He is being held on a $150,000 cash-only bond.
2 18-year-olds, juveniles arrested in Shiloh car theft
BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged two 18-year-olds for allegedly stealing a car earlier this month with a pair of juveniles. According to Detective Sgt. Kyle Bade, a spokesman for the Shiloh Police Department, the theft occurred on the evening of Friday, Nov. 11. Officers took a report for a stolen vehicle in the 800 block of Crosswinds Drive just before 8:50 p.m.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus woman dies following crash near Mercy Hospital Jefferson
Janet S. Hayes, 73, of Festus died Nov. 17 following a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 61 and Beth Drive not far from Mercy Hospital Jefferson south of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At about 11:50 a.m., Hayes was driving a westbound 2007 Nissan Versa and after stopping at...
abc17news.com
Suburban St. Louis police shoot and kill man after standoff
O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Police shot and killed a man after a standoff in suburban St. Louis during the weekend. Police identified the man as 32-year-old Taylor Lee Shomaker of St. Charles. Police Lt. Tom Wilkison said the shooting occurred Saturday in O’Fallon after officers responded to a call that a gun was fired when Shomaker was fighting with his father. Shomaker barricaded himself inside the home. His parents left the home unharmed. Shomaker came out of the house several times during negotiations but then went back inside. Wilkison said Shomaker eventually came out and shot at officers. Five officers returned fire, striking Shomaker, who was later pronounced dead.
Man flees from stolen vehicle, struck and killed on I-70 EB
A carjacking ended in a fatal accident early Sunday morning.
Man struck, killed by vehicle after bailing from stolen car, police say
ST. LOUIS — A man died after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 70 while running across the highway trying to evade officers, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said. Police said the incident happened just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday when a St. Louis police officer was patrolling...
Man accused of domestic assault, shooting at police officers in Pevely
PEVELY, Mo. — A man was charged with multiple crimes after police said he shot at police officers who were at his Pevely, Missouri home to investigate an alleged domestic assault Friday. Jason Phillips, 44, was charged with second-degree domestic assault, two counts of first-degree assault of a law...
starvedrock.media
Man accused of killing Metro East officer on bridge to St. Louis will represent himself
EDWARDSVILLE — A man accused of striking and killing a Metro East police officer during a chase will act as his own attorney in a murder trial set for next month. Caleb Campbell, 24, of Florissant, is accused of speeding away from police at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2021, before hitting Brooklyn police Officer Brian Pierce Jr. on the McKinley Bridge connecting St. Louis and Illinois.
KMOV
Police: Man killed in carjacking attempt after trying to cross I-70
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed after bailing from a stolen vehicle and trying to cross I-70. According to authorities, the man was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on I-70 after he bailed from the vehicle he stole. He was pronounced dead on the scene. This...
Police: 2 people shot in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating a double shooting Monday in north city. The shooting occurred in the 5400 block of Union Boulevard, located in the Mark Twain neighborhood. One adult male was found shot in the neck, while another victim suffered a gunshot wound to their...
myleaderpaper.com
Four women face felony stealing charges after arrest in Arnold
Four women facing felony stealing charges in St. Louis County were arrested outside the Kohl’s store, 2150 Michigan Ave., in Arnold after allegedly stealing more than $12,000 worth of cosmetics from the Kohl’s store, 115 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive, in Fenton, Arnold Police reported. Lavina Ghelmegeanu, 33, of...
2 dispatchers staffed all of SLMPD police traffic at one point this weekend
ST. LOUIS — A move by St. Louis 911 leaders to cover staffing shortages is drawing concerns from union representatives. An email went out this weekend explaining, that "due to extreme staffing issues" the police traffic for Districts 1-3 would be covered by one dispatcher with another working Districts 4-6.
5 Florissant nursing home residents injured in overnight fire
FLORISSANT, Mo. — Five people were injured early Saturday after a fire broke out at a nursing and rehabilitation facility. Florissant Valley Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Russell Kleffner said firefighters were dispatched at about 12:30 a.m. to Bentwood Nursing and Rehab Center at 1501 Charbonier Road after receiving an alarm system alert and 911 calls reporting black smoke.
KMOV
3-year-old shot in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Saturday around 4:30 p.m., a call to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department came in about a 3-year-old boy that had been shot in the eye at the 3000 block of California Avenue in St. Louis. Preliminary police reports show that the gunshot was self-inflicted.
KMOV
Man shot, killed in Ferguson
FERGUSON (KMOV) -- Police officers found a man dead of a gunshot wound in Ferguson early Wednesday morning, police said. The Ferguson Police Department said in a press release that officers were called to the 100 block of Wiegel around 2 a.m. They do not believe the shooting was a random incident.
Overnight crash causes dangerous backups on I-44 EB
A one-car crash caused an early morning traffic jam on eastbound I-44.
Freeburg couple dies in plane crash on way to visit family for Thanksgiving
FREEBURG, Ill. — A small town in Illinois is mourning the loss of two grandparents. Long-time Freeburg residents Joseph and Patty Kreher died Saturday when their small, twin-engine plane crashed in North Carolina. The Krehers took off from the St. Louis Downtown Airport in Cahokia. They made a stop...
Woman pepper-sprayed, but fends off would-be robbers in St. Louis
An investigation is underway after two women, including one who was pepper-sprayed, fended off three would-be robbers overnight in St. Louis.
myleaderpaper.com
Park Hills pair hurt in crash near Pevely
A Park Hills woman and man were injured Thursday, Nov. 17, in a one-car accident at Jarvis Road and Peace Meadows Drive west of Pevely, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:21 p.m., Tiffany L. Cochran, 43, of Park Hills was driving an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet Malibu, ran off...
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
44K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 5