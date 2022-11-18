Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pedestrian hit on 41 identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Herbert Moore, 35, of Evansville. Officials say Moore died at a local hospital where he was taken after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 41 near Washington Avenue. The coroner’s office says Moore died as a […]
wamwamfm.com
Infant and Toddler Killed in Trailer Fire in Clay County
On Wednesday November 16, 2022 at or around 8:32 pm the Clay County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls of a structure fire in Northview Country Estates which is located at 3805 W SR 340 in Clay County Indiana. One caller indicated that as she looked out of her window she noticed flames in her neighbor’s home while the others reiterated that the trailer was fully engulfed with flames coming out of the roof.
wdrb.com
Woman charged after 5-year-old boy found in suitcase due in Indiana court Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman charged in connection with the death of a 5-year-old boy found in a suitcase is scheduled to appear in an Indiana court Monday. Dawn Coleman was booked into the Washington County jail early Sunday morning. She's charged in connection to the death of Cairo Jordan, the 5-year-old boy found dead inside a suitcase in rural Washington County, Indiana.
Evansville Police warn of skilled pickpockets targeting women
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say the holiday shopping season isn’t the only thing that is upon us — so is pickpocketing. Local law enforcement has noticed a recent uptick in theft of wallets and credit cards, including the regular break-ins of parked cars. “There are travelling crews of criminals who go from city […]
wzdm.com
Washington Police Start New 9 PM Routine
The Washington Police Department is launching what it calls its #9PM routine. The #9PM Routine is a nightly reminder to residents to remove valuables from their vehicles, lock their vehicle doors, lock the doors to their residences, turn on exterior lights and activate all alarms and security systems. Police will...
14news.com
EPD: Evansville man shot through closed door, woman arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a man in Evansville was shot by a woman at his home Saturday just before 6 a.m. According to an affidavit, the man was shot by 57-year-old Marsheila Starks. Officials were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Lombard Avenue where they say they...
wzdm.com
Vincennes Man Arrested for Auto Theft
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday on a single charge of auto theft. Officers arrested 18 year-old Payton Watts on the charge. Watts was booked into the Knox County Jail on $5,000 bond.
14news.com
Police: Man shot at Evansville motel
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police responded to a shooting Sunday morning. Dispatchers say it happened just before 9:45 a.m. at the Esquire Motel at 1817 Old Business 41. Police say the victim reported he won a large amount of money at the casino, and contacted a woman online to...
Hit-and-run leaves victims injured in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say several people were hurt after a hit-and-run accident Saturday afternoon in Evansville. According to one of the victims, they were driving along SR66 when a very large SUV hit their vehicle and kept going. Officers say the victim’s Dodge Caravan had heavy damage to theleft side of the vehicle, […]
One person hurt in Evansville motel shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a mid morning shooting left one person injured on Evansville’s north side. Authorities tell us the incident happened just before 9:45 a.m. at the Esquire Motel along Old Business 41. Not much has been said on the incident, but we’re told the one victim was shot in the arm […]
wevv.com
Evansville man arrested after biting a man's ear, police say
Police say an Evansville man was arrested after biting a man's ear and pointing a gun at him. Officers were dispatched to a home on Brentwood Drive on Saturday around 3:45 a.m. for a break-in in progress. According to the affidavit, the reporter called in, whispering they were being robbed...
Indiana officer arrested for drunk driving, leaving scene of crash
INDIANAPOLIS — An off-duty police officer was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a crash early Sunday morning. IMPD confirmed the officer was a reserve officer with the Stinesville Police Department, which is located in Monroe County about 15 miles northwest of Bloomington. The crash happened...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (11/21)
Michael Foote, 39, of Princeton, was arrested on a charge of distributing harmful material to minors. Bond was set at $2,500. Christian Irvin, 25, of Washington, was arrested for Strangulation and Domestic Battery. No bond set. Primitivo Ramirez, 23, of Washington, was arrested on 2 counts of Domestic Battery. No...
wbiw.com
One unconscious with head injury after vehicle travels wrong way
– On Friday, November 18th, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a crash on State Road 37 at 9:29 p.m. According to the police report, deputies responded to State Road 37 and Trogdon Lane after dispatch received a 911 call reporting a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lane.
14news.com
Pedestrian hit on Highway 41 has died
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a section of Northbound Highway 41 was shut down near Washington Avenue. They say a pedestrian was hit by a car shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Police say the road was closed for about 30 minutes. They say witnesses reported the man walked out...
500 LB grill returned to German Oberlander Club
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A little over a week after a 500-pound grill went missing from the German Oberlander Club in Terre Haute, the grill has been recovered. According to Terre Haute Police, the club received information about the grill’s location Monday morning. Police investigated the tip and were led to a property in […]
14news.com
EPD: Woman arrested in Evansville for punching 3-year-old boy
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman was arrested Friday afternoon in Evansville for punching a 3-year-old. Evansville Police were dispatched to North Elliott Street for a domestic battery in progress. Officials identified the woman who punched the child as 42-year-old Laticia Sharp. The young boy was found inside the home...
WTHI
Crews respond to four different fires in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Sunday, the Terre Haute Fire Department responded to four different fires. All four fires happened within a span of 10 hours, with the last two fires happening within 20 minutes of one another. Chief Bill Berry with the Terre Haute Fire Department says there...
Indiana Teen Celebrated After Exposing 144 Year Old Injustice
An Indiana high school senior did what many adults could not or would not do, and the country is celebrating her hard work. Sophie Kloppenburg was just recently featured on CBS Evening News for her hard work exposing a heinous act that took place in Posey County, Indiana nearly 150 years ago. Kloppenburg recently learned of a rape allegation in 1878 that lead to the public lynching of seven black men outside the county courthouse. There was no investigation, nor was there a trial. Local law enforcement and town residents pulled these men out of their homes and immediately put them to death in the most humiliating and disgusting way possible.
Overnight house fire handled by Boonville Fire Department
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An overnight house fire in Warrick County had first-responders rushing to Centennial Street early Saturday morning. The Boonville Fire Department shared photographs from the scene shortly before 5 a.m. on social media, mentioning they had just finished clearing the home. People inside the home reportedly called 911 after hearing something fall […]
Comments / 0