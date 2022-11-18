Effective: 2022-11-21 14:47:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-22 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Central Chelan County; Okanogan Highlands; Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area; Western Chelan County; Western Okanogan County AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing is expected. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitaiton will move into the Central WA Tuesday morning but winds will remain very light with continued poor mixing.

CHELAN COUNTY, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO