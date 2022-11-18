Read full article on original website
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Southern Oneida by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 15:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern Oneida LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Southern Oneida county. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snowfall rates up to 1 to 2 inches per hour expected 5 PM to 9 PM. Rates will decrease later this evening as the snow lifts northward. Snow will quickly accumulate on roadways, making traveling difficult. Strong wind gusts will result in blowing snow and whiteout conditions. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4326 7538 4335 7523 4337 7556 4346 7581 4342 7586 4316 7588 4316 7570 4301 7555 4306 7539 4318 7543 TIME Y22M11D21T0000Z-Y22M11D21T0600Z
Wind Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 18:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jefferson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Jefferson county. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Municipality of Skagway by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 13:03:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-21 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Municipality of Skagway WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches. * WHERE...Skagway and the Klondike Highway. Heaviest snowfall above 2500 feet. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Up to 2 inches of snow is expected in Skagway before southerly winds cause temperatures to rise enough to transition the snow to rain.
Freezing Fog Advisory issued for Bear Lake Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 19:45:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-22 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. Target Area: Bear Lake Valley FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Visibility reduced to 1/4 mile or less in freezing fog. * WHERE...Bear Lake region. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Wallowa County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-23 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Wallowa County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. The higher mountains may get two to five inches of snow. Heaviest ice amounts will be at the base of the Blue Mountains near Elgin with just a few hundredths of an inch elsewhere. * WHERE...Wallowa County and Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...From 1 PM Tuesday to 1 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Central Chelan County, Okanogan Highlands, Okanogan Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 14:47:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-22 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Central Chelan County; Okanogan Highlands; Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area; Western Chelan County; Western Okanogan County AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing is expected. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitaiton will move into the Central WA Tuesday morning but winds will remain very light with continued poor mixing.
Flood Advisory issued for Mainland Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 09:40:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mainland Monroe FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 2 PM EST this afternoon. Heavy rains which were occurring over areas experiencing coastal flooding has ended. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Chelan County, Moses Lake Area, Upper Columbia Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-22 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Chelan County; Moses Lake Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulation around one tenth of an inch. Total snow accumulations up to two inches near Leavenworth and Plain. * WHERE...Waterville, Creston, Leavenworth, Quincy, Ephrata, Chelan, Coulee City, Ritzville, Pangborn Airport, Harrington, Cashmere, Moses Lake, Mansfield, Plain, Odessa, Wenatchee, Badger Mountain Road, Number 2 Canyon, Wilbur, Othello, Entiat, Grand Coulee, and Number 1 Canyon. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Columbia Basin of Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-22 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin of Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...A chance of freezing rain is expected. Total ice accumulations of up to five hundredths of an inch possible, with heaviest accumulations north of the Tri-Cities. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 23:54:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-22 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Visibility reduced to one half mile or less at times in blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Haines Borough and Klukwan by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-23 09:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-24 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Haines Borough and Klukwan WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 11 inches possible. * WHERE...Haines Borough and the Haines Highway. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The Wednesday through Thursday event will be driven by a strong front advancing N through the area. Confidence in greater snow totals is higher for the Haines Highway and significantly lower for Haines. Snow totals could fluctuate considerably, as temperatures could prove warmer than anticipated should insufficient outflow be present.
Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 12:36:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-23 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air with light winds and little vertical mixing. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, and Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish. * WHEN...Until 1 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Despite increase in winds over the terrain early this week, valleys remain unable to mix efficiently. A storm system moving across the region Tuesday through Wednesday will increase winds and improve mixing.
Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Boise Mountains, Camas Prairie, Lower Treasure Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 13:40:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-23 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho, visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website www.oregon.gov/deq. If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. Target Area: Boise Mountains; Camas Prairie; Lower Treasure Valley; Owyhee Mountains; Southwest Highlands; Upper Treasure Valley; Upper Weiser River; West Central Mountains AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface.
Wind Advisory issued for Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 15:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-22 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barnstable; Dukes; Nantucket WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 5 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Eastern Lemhi County, Western Lemhi County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 12:36:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-23 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Eastern Lemhi County; Western Lemhi County AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air with light winds and little vertical mixing. * WHERE...Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon. * WHEN...Until 1 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Despite increase in winds over the terrain early this week, valleys remain unable to mix efficiently. A storm system moving across the region Tuesday through Wednesday will increase winds and improve mixing.
Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 12:36:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-22 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region; Northern Clearwater Mountains; Orofino, Grangeville Region; Southern Clearwater Mountains AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air with light winds and little vertical mixing. * WHERE...Northern Clearwater Mountains, Southern Clearwater Mountains, Orofino/Grangeville Region and Lower Hells Canyon/Salmon River Region. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Despite increase in winds over the terrain early this week, valleys remain unable to mix efficiently. A storm system moving across the region Tuesday through Wednesday will increase winds and improve mixing.
Wind Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-23 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution and consider postponing travel until winds subside, or take an alternate route. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds gusting 50 to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult on Interstate 90 near Livingston and roads along the Beartooth Foothills.
High Surf Advisory issued for Kauai North, Kauai Southwest, Molokai North, Molokai West by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 16:09:00 HAST Expires: 2022-11-22 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don`t go out. Target Area: Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Molokai North; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Waianae Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI THROUGH 6 AM HST TUESDAY .A moderate size, medium period northwest swell is producing advisory level surf at its peak along some western island north and west facing shores. HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY * WHAT...Surf 10 to 15 feet along north facing shores and 8 to 12 feet along west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai. * WHERE...Niihau, Kauai Southwest, Waianae Coast, Oahu North Shore, Kauai North, Molokai Windward, Molokai North and Molokai West. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.
Flood Advisory issued for Ketchikan Gateway Borough by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-23 09:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-22 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Target Area: Ketchikan Gateway Borough FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is occurring. * WHERE...Ward Lake * WHEN...Until 345 PM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas near Ward Lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 336 PM AKST, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain in areas near the Ward Lake recreational area. Minor flooding of trails and low lying areas is ongoing especially near Ward Lake. - Areas near the Ward Lake recreational area is the most likely place to experience minor flooding.
Air Quality Alert issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 17:01:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-22 05:00:00 AKST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM AKST TUESDAY The Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an Air Quality Alert which is in effect until 5 AM AKST Tuesday. North Pole has a Stage 2 alert. Fairbanks has a Stage 1 alert. For additional information about air quality in the Fairbanks North Star Borough please access the web site at https://fnsbair.dec.alaska.gov/ or call 907-748-2142.
