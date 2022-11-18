Effective: 2022-11-22 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-23 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Wallowa County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. The higher mountains may get two to five inches of snow. Heaviest ice amounts will be at the base of the Blue Mountains near Elgin with just a few hundredths of an inch elsewhere. * WHERE...Wallowa County and Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...From 1 PM Tuesday to 1 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

UMATILLA COUNTY, OR ・ 11 HOURS AGO