Closures and delays for November 18

By KRDO News
 4 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Overnight snow has prompted some local school districts and businesses to close or delay opening Friday morning.

When severe weather hits southern Colorado, click this link for a list of school closures and delays. Some churches and organizations will also have updates on closures and delays.

For snow day preparations and forecasts, check the KRDO Weather page at this link.

You can also check current traffic conditions here .

The post Closures and delays for November 18 appeared first on KRDO .

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

