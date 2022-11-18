Closures and delays for November 18

Several school districts across Colorado have delayed starts for Friday morning due to frigid temperatures and more snow forecasted overnight. Some of the biggest school districts, like Denver, Jeffco Public Schools, Boulder Valley School District and Littleton Public Schools have called for 2-hour delayed start for Friday. Other school districts like Aurora and Cherry Creek Public Schools have one-hour to 90-minute delays for Friday morning. Several other school districts across the state also have posted delays or closures. According to First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera, snow amounts as of 9 p.m. Thursday have been adding up around the region ranging from 2 to 6 inches with more to come overnight. Flurries should be tapering off by Friday morning. But the big headline is the cold- Many morning lows will plummet into the single digits with a few foothill locations dropping below zero. LINK: School Closings Section

DENVER, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO