FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hate Crime Attack on SubwayBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
This Day in History: November 21William Saint ValNew York City, NY
Black Opportunities group hands out 500 turkeys to Bronx families
The organization Black Opportunities, also the founders of Black Lives Matter Greater New York, held a turkey giveaway Sunday ahead of Thanksgiving.
Increase in evictions, homelessness inspires Monmouth County orgs to team up and help
Family Promise and Lunch Break are helping people like Danielle Gerbasi with not only everyday necessities, but also the education and support to get into a new home.
'A holiday miracle.' Bridgeport family moves back into condo following fire
News 12 Connecticut first reported on the health care worker a year ago when her condo tucked away at the end of Woodmont Avenue was gutted by fire.
14 people left homeless following fire in Chestnut Ridge
Fire officials say crews responded to flames at a house on Chestnut Ridge Road around 9:30 p.m.
Loola Doola in White Plains, and other local entrepreneurs gear up for Small Business Saturday
Lauren Morris is the owner of Loola Doola Boutique which she says provides customers with a "loft experience" in the heart of White Plains.
August is Black Business Month. Here are some businesses to shop in the Hudson Valley
August is Black Business Month. Below are names of Black businesses in the Hudson Valley, and their accompanying websites/social pages.
Nonprofit to turn abandoned Paterson library into community resource center
An abandoned library in Paterson will soon be getting a new life in an effort to help the community.
News 12
City of New Rochelle celebrates 58th annual Thanksgiving Parade
The City of New Rochelle and the New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce on Saturday celebrated its 58th annual Thanksgiving Parade. News 12’s Denzel Walters captured the sights and sounds along the parade route.
Suffolk woman sues hotel after seeing Marist parent fatally shot on family weekend
According to the lawsuit, Tina Martirano was having coffee with Paul Kutz in the lobby of the Courtyard by Marriott on Oct. 2.
News 12
Power outages persist in parts of Monmouth County
Hundreds of households in Monmouth County are still without power for a second day. A little more than 200 customers in JCP&L’s footprint remained without power as of 11 p.m. Monday. This is down significantly from the nearly 30,000 that were without power Monday morning. Officials say a high-voltage...
Firefighters extinguish flames at Island Park auto shop
Officers say the fire started around 5 p.m. at Freeport Transmissions on Long Beach Road.
NYC warns residents to stay indoors this weekend amid ‘Code Blue’
A Code Blue is in effect, which allows anyone who needs a warm place to seek safety in the city’s shelters.
2 men wanted for using stolen credit card in Commack
Police say back in August, the men used a stolen card at the Speedway on Jericho Turnpike.
News 12
Dumpster fire ignites blaze at residential building in Fairfield
A dumpster fire ignited a blaze inside of a residential building in Fairfield. The fire happened Sunday night on Kings Highway. Authorities say it originated in a storage room of the building in a locked unit. The fire was in a large complex, which made it a little harder for...
Sayreville native breaks pitching world record, raises cancer research in memory of sister
Margaret Miller knocked out the Guinness World Record of 200 pitches and finished the hour with 352 pitches.
News 12
Calls grow for Amazon to address privacy, safety concerns following Turn To Tara investigation
There are growing calls for Amazon to address privacy and safety concerns after a Turn To Tara investigation exposed vulnerabilities with its newest delivery service, Key For Business. The service allows drivers to enter people's homes without a key. Oscar Gilcrest, a Yonkers building superintendent, claims he witnessed a worker...
South Amboy seniors temporarily displaced following gas line leak
The incident occurred at Hillcrest Manor on Highway 35. A bus was used to help residents stay warm.
News 12
Film and TV actor from Bridgeport says it's rewarding to give back to the community
An Atlanta-based actor who's originally from Bridgeport was back in the Park City Sunday, where he spends time mentoring young people. Alphonso Jackson, who's been in TV shows like "Cobra Kai" and in movies like "Last Seen Alive" said it feels great to give back. "Growing up in Bridgeport, we...
FDNY: 4 injured in 2-alarm fire in East New York
Four people were injured in a two-alarm fire in East New York on Saturday.
‘He needs help.’ Mother says Suffolk man arrested for threatening synagogues struggles with mental illness
Police arrested 21-year-old Christopher Brown, of Aquebogue, before midnight Friday in Penn Station.
