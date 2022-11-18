Read full article on original website
Bread For The City Ended Its Annual ‘Holiday Helpings’ Early Due To Unprecedented Demand
Bread for the City unexpectedly announced it would end its annual Holiday Helpings program early. The decades-old event assists D.C. residents who need extra support during the pricey holiday season with a free turkey and a $50 gift card. It typically kicks off at the start of the month and runs through Wednesday, Nov. 23. But Bread for the City ended several days early on Friday, Nov. 18 because they couldn’t keep pace with the unprecedented demand.
All Curative COVID Testing Sites To Close In D.C. Area By End Of December
For much of the pandemic, Curative testing sites in D.C., Md. and Va. have been go-to locations for many residents to get quick COVID results on PCR tests. Now the company is shutting down all locations not just in the D.C. area, but nationwide. Arlington County announced earlier this month...
WJLA
Safeway Feast of Sharing returns to DC to give away thousands of Thanksgiving meals
WASHINGTON (7News) — Safeway Feast of Sharing is returning to Washington, D.C. On Wednesday, Safeway, Events DC and community partners will hold the event in person for the first time since 2019. 7News will be in attendance. Each year the organization gives a Thanksgiving meal to thousands of D.C....
WJLA
Turkeypalooza! Washington Nationals Philanthropies to give out 800 turkeys to DMV families
WASHINGTON (7News) — Washington Nationals Philanthropies, the official charitable arm of the Washington Nationals, will host its biggest Thanksgiving food distribution Monday at Nationals Park. Officials said 800 turkeys are ready to be given out during Turkeypalooza. They are partnering with BetMGM, the annual event which is now in...
GW Hatchet
Crack open the books for finals season at these secluded D.C. area study spots
With finals fast approaching, it can be all too easy to feel trapped in Foggy Bottom amid the pressure of studying, but take the time to traverse the blocks of the D.C. metro area lined with fresh spots to hit the books. The city surrounding campus offers numerous quiet, concealed...
WTOP
Nats’ Turkeypalooza promises biggest Thanksgiving food distribution ever
Washington Nationals Philanthropies and BetMGM announced last week that this year’s Turkeypalooza would be their biggest yet, with at least 800 turkeys to be given away in the Washington metro area. In its fifth year, organizers say the annual event will serve more families than ever before through food...
WJLA
Veteran non-profit calls for accessible air travel ahead of holiday season
WASHINGTON (7News) — As we head into the holidays, air travel may soon reach pre-pandemic levels. And for people with disabilities, getting on and off a plane can be a difficult experience -- That includes paralyzed veterans. Inaccessibility on some planes is the most common concern right now, according...
therealdeal.com
Elliman plans expansion to DC area
Despite a softening of the residential market, Douglas Elliman Realty continues to expand. The firm is opening three locations in the Metro D.C. area: Washington, D.C.; Arlington, Virginia.; and Bethesda, Maryland., to go along with new offices opened earlier this year in Nantucket, Massachusetts.; New Canaan, Connecticut; Las Vegas, Houston, Orange County, California.; and Basalt, Colorado.
WTOP
Which DC-area hospitals graded poorly on preventable medical errors?
Though national trends have improved, a new report says some of the D.C. region’s hospitals grade poorly when it comes to preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections. According to an assessment by the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog organization focused on patient safety, the University of Maryland Capital...
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles Airport
Dulles Airport's main terminalWikimedia Commons. Starting this week, Washington D.C.'s Metro system is unveiling some new, highly desired routes. The Silver Live has been extended with an 11.5-mile, six-station segment that provides convenient access to Washington Dulles International Airport. The Silver Line route also now travels to Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn, in addition to its usual destinations.
WJLA
PHOTOS: Luckiest turkeys in town! National Thanksgiving birds arrive in DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — The National Thanksgiving Turkeys arrived in Washington, D.C. on Saturday following a trek to the nation's capital from North Carolina. At 1 p.m. Sunday, the National Turkey Federation (NTF) held a press conference at the Willard InterContinental to welcome the birds, whose names are officially Chocolate and Chip.
fox5dc.com
K Street office building to be converted into luxury apartments
WASHINGTON - An office building located along K Street in Northwest, D.C. will soon be repurposed into a residential space, a move that is becoming commonplace across the District. Three local companies are partnering together to redevelop 1735 K Street into a12-story luxury apartment/hotel hybrid building. The group includes D.C....
Prince George’s County annual Stuff-A-Truck feeds thousands
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. (DC News Now) — Nearly 18-thousand people in Prince George’s County got a free holiday box full of food just in time for Thanksgiving. It was all apart of the 5th annual Stuff-A-Truck food distribution hosted by the Prince George’s Office of Community Relations. “It’s really about community. We all have one […]
Phys.org
Study finds you should keep your cats inside for the sake of their health and the surrounding environment
The next time you crack your backdoor to let your cat outside for its daily adventure, you may want to think again. For a cat, the outdoors is filled with undesirable potential. Like the risks of catching and transmitting diseases, and the uncontrollable drive to hunt and kill wildlife, which has been shown to reduce native animal populations and degrade biodiversity.
Bay Net
Charles County Actress Naysa Young Shines In Professional Debut
WHITE PLAINS, Md. – Charles County resident Naysa Young remembers watching theatrical productions in middle school with stars in her eyes and a dream in her heart. Something about the way that the elaborate sets, blocking, makeup, and costumes all came together enthralled her. Her only deterrent from pursuing...
WJLA
Akira Wilson, DC high school student, found shot to death in NE hotel room
WASHINGTON (7News) — An 18-year-old woman was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a room in the Hilton Garden in Northeast Washington, D.C. on Saturday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). At around 9:50 p.m., police responded to a hotel in the 1200 block of First Street...
WTOP
Advocate for DC crime bill overhaul fatally shot in Southeast
A criminal justice policy advocate who testified last year about the D.C. crime bill was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday. Kelvin Blowe, 32, of Lexington Park, Maryland, died from a gunshot wound after a confrontation with another driver in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue at around 5:25 a.m. according to police.
NBC Washington
Fire Damages Northwest Home, Displaces 3 People
Three people are displaced after a fire damaged a home in Northwest, D.C., authorities say. The fire took place in a home located in the 4800 block of Tilden Street in the Spring Valley neighborhood at about 10 p.m. Sunday, D.C. Fire and EMS said. Video from D.C. Fire and...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia
1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Large portion of Washington under boil order until further notice
UPDATE - City of Washington says the water treatment plant #1′s chlorine feed system has been prepared, but the boil order for a large portion of the community remains in effect until testing shows the water is safe to drink. Water samples will be tested Tuesday morning, the city...
