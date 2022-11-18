ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Famed R&B Singer Dies

Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
Sinbad Still Learning to Walk 2 Years After Stroke, Family Gives Update

Sinbad suffered a life-changing stroke 2 years ago ... and in the first update since his medical emergency, the star's family says he's got a long road ahead of him on the way to recovery. The family put out a lengthy release Monday, saying Sinbad was in the hospital for...

