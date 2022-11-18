Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Woman Hit By Vehicle in Branford Has Died
A Branford woman who was hit by a vehicle on Friday evening has died, according to Branford police. Police said 55-year-old Eve Marie Angot, of Branford, was struck when she was crossing East Main Street near Windmill Hill Road. Branford police officers and members of the fire departments who responded...
Passenger Dies, Multiple Drivers Injured In Chain-Reaction, 5-Vehicle Crash In Cheshire
A man died and three other people were injured in a five-vehicle chain-reaction crash in Connecticut. The crash happened in the New Haven County town of Cheshire at about 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, according to Connecticut State Police. A 2010 Lexus ES 350 was northbound on Highland Avenue...
Cheshire man dies in town accident
Arthur Wright, 63, of Cheshire suffered a fatal injury. Two other drivers suffered minor injuries. A third driver sustained serious injuries. The accident happened just after four on Highland Avenue.
51-Year-Old Father Killed In Yonkers After His Car Hits Wall: Police
A father driving with his son was killed after his vehicle struck a wall in Westchester County, police said. On Sunday, Nov. 20 around 1:15 p.m., Orange County resident 51-year-old Ronel Cook of Newburgh was driving his 2015 Nissan Altima eastbound on the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers with his son when the vehicle veered off the road and hit a wall at the Seminary Avenue overpass, according to the Westchester County Department of Public Safety.
Police: Driver killed, passenger injured in Cross County Parkway car crash
Just after 1 p.m., Westchester County Police received reports of a vehicle that had gone off the road on the eastbound lanes before it crashed near the area of Seminary Avenue.
Torrington Woman Killed In Head-On Crash On Route 202 In New Hartford
Police are investigating a fatal head-on crash on a busy Connecticut roadway. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 in Litchfield County on Route 202 in New Hartford. A 2016 Ryder Truck was traveling eastbound and a 2004 Honda Odyssey EX was traveling westbound when, for an unknown reason, the Odyssey crossed the double-yellow line in the roadway and struck the Ryder Truck head-on, Connecticut State Police said.
Eyewitness News
Cheshire Police: Vehicle collides with multiple cars at different locations
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WFSB) - At 4:15pm today, the Cheshire Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on Highland Avenue between Schoolhouse Road and West Johnson Avenue. The crash involved one vehicle colliding with multiple vehicles at different locations, according to police. The crash came to an end at...
Serious Injuries Reported After Wrong-Way, Head-On Crash On I-95 In Stamford
A 27-year-old man suffered serious injuries after plowing head-on into a tractor-trailer while driving in the wrong direction on I-95 in Fairfield County. The crash took place in Stamford around 2:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 18 south of Exit 7, said the Connecticut State Police. According to state police, the tractor-trailer...
Eyewitness News
Man accused of threatening delivery driver with axe in Durham
DURHAM, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for threatening a delivery driver in Durham with an axe. State police said they charged Michael Salvatore, 41, with second-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace. Troopers said they were called to an address on Commerce Circle Saturday just before 6 p.m....
New Details: Father Killed In Yonkers Crash Was Former Superintendent In Hudson Valley
A father who was killed in a crash in Westchester County while driving with his son was a former superintendent in the Hudson Valley. Ronel Cook, age 51, of Newburgh, who died in Yonkers on Sunday, Nov. 20, was the superintendent of the Catskill Central School District in Greene County from July 2017 to July 2022, according to a post by the school district.
Eyewitness News
NEWS CONFERENCE: Naugatuck police give update on search for homicide suspect
Meteorologist Scot Haney said Monday starts cold but will be sunny. Then, Tuesday looks great. Here is his Monday mid-morning forecast. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Nov. 21, including when Naugatuck police plan to hold an update on a suspect search.
News 12
Dumpster fire ignites blaze at residential building in Fairfield
A dumpster fire ignited a blaze inside of a residential building in Fairfield. The fire happened Sunday night on Kings Highway. Authorities say it originated in a storage room of the building in a locked unit. The fire was in a large complex, which made it a little harder for...
Eyewitness News
Police close off area in Wethersfield for an investigation
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. I-TEAM: Who is regulating electric price hikes in CT?. Updated: 17 hours ago. Sam Smink talks about...
Suffolk woman sues hotel after seeing Marist parent fatally shot on family weekend
According to the lawsuit, Tina Martirano was having coffee with Paul Kutz in the lobby of the Courtyard by Marriott on Oct. 2.
Police: Body of 11-month-old girl found in 'state of dismemberment'
The body of an 11-month-old girl in Naugatuck was found in a state of dismemberment with stab wounds and neck compressions, police say.
32-Year-Old CT Woman Killed In I-84 Crash In East Hartford
A 32-year-old Connecticut woman was killed on I-84 after she allegedly lost control of her vehicle and hit the back of a parked tractor-trailer. The Hartford County crash happened around 9:05 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16 on I-84 in East Hartford, said the Connecticut State Police. The crash took place when...
Buildings catch fire at Dutchess County camp
The Rhinebeck Fire Department says the flames traveled to a nearby cabin.
Suspect From West Haven Nabbed In Hit-Run Crash That Killed Couple Leaving Wake In Seymour
A second suspect has been arrested in connection with an alleged hit-and-run that killed two in Connecticut last year. New Haven County resident Riqui Irigoyen-Flores, age 31, of West Haven, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 16, for his involvement following the fatal crash in Seymour. Riqui Irigoyen-Flores is the brother...
Eyewitness News
K9 Duo from the Bristol Fire Department
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - This week on K9 Duo’s we caught up with K9 Oakiee and firefighter Chris Hayden from the Bristol Fire Department. Hayden says he got the idea of getting a firehouse dog from the Southington Fire Department. The department got Oakiee from a nonprofit organization called...
