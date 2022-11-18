ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

NBC Connecticut

Woman Hit By Vehicle in Branford Has Died

A Branford woman who was hit by a vehicle on Friday evening has died, according to Branford police. Police said 55-year-old Eve Marie Angot, of Branford, was struck when she was crossing East Main Street near Windmill Hill Road. Branford police officers and members of the fire departments who responded...
BRANFORD, CT
Daily Voice

51-Year-Old Father Killed In Yonkers After His Car Hits Wall: Police

A father driving with his son was killed after his vehicle struck a wall in Westchester County, police said. On Sunday, Nov. 20 around 1:15 p.m., Orange County resident 51-year-old Ronel Cook of Newburgh was driving his 2015 Nissan Altima eastbound on the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers with his son when the vehicle veered off the road and hit a wall at the Seminary Avenue overpass, according to the Westchester County Department of Public Safety.
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

Torrington Woman Killed In Head-On Crash On Route 202 In New Hartford

Police are investigating a fatal head-on crash on a busy Connecticut roadway. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 in Litchfield County on Route 202 in New Hartford. A 2016 Ryder Truck was traveling eastbound and a 2004 Honda Odyssey EX was traveling westbound when, for an unknown reason, the Odyssey crossed the double-yellow line in the roadway and struck the Ryder Truck head-on, Connecticut State Police said.
NEW HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Cheshire Police: Vehicle collides with multiple cars at different locations

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WFSB) - At 4:15pm today, the Cheshire Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on Highland Avenue between Schoolhouse Road and West Johnson Avenue. The crash involved one vehicle colliding with multiple vehicles at different locations, according to police. The crash came to an end at...
CHESHIRE, CT
Eyewitness News

Man accused of threatening delivery driver with axe in Durham

DURHAM, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for threatening a delivery driver in Durham with an axe. State police said they charged Michael Salvatore, 41, with second-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace. Troopers said they were called to an address on Commerce Circle Saturday just before 6 p.m....
DURHAM, CT
News 12

Dumpster fire ignites blaze at residential building in Fairfield

A dumpster fire ignited a blaze inside of a residential building in Fairfield. The fire happened Sunday night on Kings Highway. Authorities say it originated in a storage room of the building in a locked unit. The fire was in a large complex, which made it a little harder for...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police close off area in Wethersfield for an investigation

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. I-TEAM: Who is regulating electric price hikes in CT?. Updated: 17 hours ago. Sam Smink talks about...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
WTNH

Woman killed after being hit by car in Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman was killed after being struck by a car in Branford around 8 p.m. on Friday. Branford police said the woman, later identified as 55-year-old Eve Angot, was hit in the area of East Main Street and Windmill Hill Road. Police said Angot was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital […]
BRANFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

K9 Duo from the Bristol Fire Department

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - This week on K9 Duo’s we caught up with K9 Oakiee and firefighter Chris Hayden from the Bristol Fire Department. Hayden says he got the idea of getting a firehouse dog from the Southington Fire Department. The department got Oakiee from a nonprofit organization called...
BRISTOL, CT

