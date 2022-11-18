Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Day in History: November 19William Saint ValGettysburg, PA
If You Love Historic Sites, This Place in Pennsylvania is a Must-SeeMelissa FrostGettysburg, PA
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersShippensburg, PA
Teenagers Will Be The Drivers Of Big Rig TrucksC. HeslopWilliamsport, MD
Related
Wellspan will not reopen Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop
Wellspan Health has confirmed that it has no plans to open the Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop that was on the Lincoln Square for many year. According to a hospital spokesperson, “WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital has made the difficult decision to end operations of the Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary thrift shop following a three-month period of considering potential relocation options that yielded no suitable sites.”
Festival of Trees opens in Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Franklin County Visitors Bureau launched its fourth annual Festival of Trees in downtown Chambersburg on Nov. 21. The festival includes 51 trees and 18 wreaths, all decorated and donated by community members and groups. A silent auction on all the trees and wreaths will support the Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance.
Welcome center opens for planned 88,000-square-foot senior living facility
A senior living facility that is planning to open in Hampden Township this summer has opened a new welcome center. Legend at Silver Creek, a personal care and memory care residence is expected to open in July at 425 Lambs Gap Road. Kansas-based Legend Senior Living has opened a welcome...
Christmas Festivities scheduled at the Gettysburg Rec Park
It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year, and the Gettysburg Area Recreational Authority (GARA) is joining in on the holiday cheer!. The Gettysburg Rec Park will be a part of A Gettysburg Christmas Festival being held throughout Gettysburg on Dec. 2 through 4, hosting activities held throughout the weekend for all ages.
A list of central Pa. organizations serving Thanksgiving meals
YORK, Pa. — As Thanksgiving approaches, many community organizations across Central Pennsylvania are stepping up with plans to help those in need enjoy a holiday meal. Here's a list of some of the organizations providing meals on and around Thanksgiving Day. Distribution dates are in bold. CUMBERLAND COUNTY. Carlisle.
Church youth group raises awareness about homelessness in Pa.
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Dozens of students from church youth groups in Mechanicsburg took part in the 30th Annual Youth Sleepout at First United Methodist Church on West Simpson Street. The event raises money and awareness for people struggling with homelessness in the Commonwealth. “Students walk away realizing a bed...
wfmd.com
Fire Damages Garage In Washington County
Garage Fire at Mt. Aetna Rd. (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Hagerstown, Md (KM) Fire damaged a garage in Washington County early Monday morning. Just after 4:00 AM, fire fighters were dispatched to 21514 Mount Aetna Road for a detached wood frame and metal garage on fire. It took them one hour to bring the flames under control. No one was hurt.
Hi-tech research pinpoints where Lincoln stood while delivering his Gettysburg Address
Hundreds of people passing through the National Cemetery in Gettysburg at around 2:00 p.m. on Remembrance Day, 2022 (Nov.19) were curious what a small group of people were doing with a spool of red, white, and blue ribbon on both sides of the fence separating the National and Evergreen cemeteries.
Barn Built In 1860 Burned To The Ground In Maryland; Livestock Escape Safely, Fire Marshal Says
A barn that has stood in Maryland for more than 150 years was burned to the ground, though all animals inside were able to escape safely, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. In Allegany County, shortly before 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, a crew of 20...
People worry about warehouses popping up in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Washington County has grown tremendously over the years. Some people in Hagerstown feel the city may be losing some of its character, becoming more of a warehouse town. “When I was little, there was more farmland, and there was more open space,” Hagerstown native Teresa Hawbaker said. Hawbaker […]
Firefighters Pinned In Basement When Gun Safe Falls Through Floor In Adams County
A "MAYDAY" was called as two counties battled a blaze that had two firefighters pinned under a gun safe that fell through to the basement on Sunday, Nov. 20, according to fire officials. The fire started in a home on the 100 block of Reservoir Road around 6:00 a.m., according...
newstalkwsba.com
Christmas Magic – A Festival of Lights at Rocky Ridge County Park
We are proud to partner with York County Parks to present the 39th edition of Christmas Magic!. Stroll through our festive half-mile, ADA accessible, woodland trail filled with numerous sparkling Christmas lights and holiday scenes. The event runs November 25 – December 30 at Rocky Ridge County Park, an only closed on December 24, 25, and 31. For weather cancellations, check the website.
Missing teen found safely in Franklin County
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Update, 2 p.m.: Police say Mason Koontz has been located safely. Washington Township Police issued an advisory for a missing teen. He has brown eyes and hair and is 5-foot-5, weighing 140 pounds. Anyone who sees Koontz is asked to contact police at 911 or 717-762-1447.
Rhonda Russell’s friends and family decorate Christmas tree for one-year anniversary of her death
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Friends and family of Rhonda Russell, the corrections officer who was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 17, 2021, celebrated her life on Thursday by dedicating a Christmas tree in her honor on the first anniversary of her death. Her fiancé Donald LaGesse and son Justin Reader, along […]
local21news.com
'This was not hazing:' Parents of Middletown victims speak, school cameras catch incidents
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHP) — Middletown is the oldest community in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, and high school football runs deep in it roots. But in 2022, the high school football team wouldn't take the field after disturbing sexualized hazing allegations led to the school district canceling the season. The Dauphin...
Gettysburg 'Remembrance Day' marks anniversary of Lincoln address
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — In 1863, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania was the site of what would be the bloodiest battle of the American Civil War. 159 years later, thousands journey to this community steeped in history to reflect and remember the lost. "This is a very busy weekend here in Gettysburg, right...
abc27.com
New winery opens up in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, disabled veteran owned winery called the Totem Pole Winery had a grand opening event to celebrate its first local location in Mechanicsburg on Oct. 15, 2022, according to their website. The Totem Pole Winery is owned by Joan and Don Hopler – the...
abc27.com
Franklin County seeks input on newly proposed transportation plan
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Franklin County Metropolitan Planning Organization (FCMPO) announced Monday that they are looking for public input on their new Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP). According to Franklin County, the LRTP is a drafted plan which outlines the county’s transportation priorities for the next 20+ years, with...
etxview.com
Young singer from Schuylkill County could perform at Pennsylvania Farm Show
One of Schuylkill County’s young singing talents will have the opportunity to perform at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. Mia Bixler, 6, of Schuylkill Haven, turned in an impressive vocal performance during a recent contest hosted by the farm show. Her competition included dozens of young singers from around the commonwealth, who all vied for the opportunity to perform the national anthem at the show.
Comments / 0