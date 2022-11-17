ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

100.7 KOOL FM

The Junior League of Abilene is Hosting Its Annual Reindeer Run 5k

While Christmas is my favorite all-time holiday in the world, I love all the extra special events that come along at this time of year and the awesome names they're given. For example, there's Christmas Lane at the State Supported Living Center, there's Winter Light Fest, and the awesome annual Reindeer Run 5K that is hosted by the Junior League of Abilene.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

The annual Rainbow Trout stocking tradition is returning to The Big Country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Right before Thanksgiving day, thousands of rainbow trout will be restocked into cold freshwater for the winter. Carl Kittel, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Rainbow Trout Program Director, said this program allows fishermen to catch these cold-water fish. “TPWD stocks catchable sized fish during winter months to create unique winter angling […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘Ignite Sweetwater’: City of Sweetwater adopts first ever comprehensive 20 year plan

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Sweetwater City Council voted to adopt the cities first comprehensive 20 year plan. A document for guiding the development of transportation, commerce, events, and a wide array of city projects. LINK: Ignite Sweetwater City website This plan was approved on November 8 and David A. Vela, Sweetwater City Manager, said […]
SWEETWATER, TX
FOX West Texas

Fire causes an estimated $50K in damages to Abilene home

A fire at a home in the 5000 block of Big Sky Drive in Abilene Thursday caused an estimated $50,000 in damages, the Abilene Fire Department said. At approximately 1 p.m. Thursday, the AFD was dispatched to the fire. Crews arrived and found heavy smoke coming from the home. A second alarm was called by command to provide more firefighters at the scene.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene nonprofit’s ‘medical closet’ offers free health equipment regardless of income across Texas

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Medical equipment is normally expensive on its own but adding inflation and shortages on top of that has made it even worse for some. One Abilene nonprofit is giving people medical equipment free of charge – regardless of their income. Abilene woman, Michelle Dale, told KTAB/KRBC this medical closet is helping […]
ABILENE, TX
koxe.com

Early, Bangs, Coleman, Richland Springs Teams Fall

The Area Round of the playoffs proved to be the end of the season for Early, Bangs, Coleman and Richland Springs on Friday night. In Vernon, Early lost to Canadian 42-14. In Burleson, Bangs lost to Riesel 38-14. In Weatherford, Coleman lost to Crawford 34-13. In Mertzon, Loraine defeated Richland Springs 52-0.
RICHLAND SPRINGS, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Friday November 18th

Cold weather will hang around with us for today as the effects of yesterday’s cold front will be felt into the weekend as well with cooler air but still no rain chances in the immediate forecast. For your Friday, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high only getting up to around 42 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a very chilly low at 30 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Neighbors of Abilene Homicide recall a gunshot and suspicious car

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Neighbors of Chungu Mishele, victim of a homicide Saturday, talked to KTAB/KRBC about what they noticed throughout the night. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, around 2:20 a.m., police found 24-year-old Chungu Mishele, deceased, with a gunshot wound. Suspect 18-year-old Brandon Neely was arrested in Wills Point, Texas around 1:00 p.m. Sunday, […]
ABILENE, TX
100.7 KOOL FM

Tying The Knot? Do Not Say “I Do” Before Doing These 4 Things

It happens to most of us at one point or another: marriage. Before you go walking down the aisle though, you'll want to be prepared and ready. After all, it's a big decision. There are always so many things to do. Along with the wedding ceremony, reception, and music selection, there are also some legal aspects to be considered.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene City Council approves new Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone to develop 900+ homes on ACU-owned property

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene city council members have voted to approve a new Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone to help develop more than 900 homes on property owned by Abilene Christian University. Council members voted to approve the City’s 3rd TIRZ during Thursday’s meeting with hopes of creating a new subdivision of around 911 homes […]
ABILENE, TX
