Two pets die after food on stove causes fire at Abilene mobile home
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two pets died after food on the stove caused a fire at an Abilene mobile home Friday morning. The fire happened at a home on the 600 block of Chapel Hill Road around 9:30 a.m. Firefighters at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a neighbor noticed smoke coming from the home […]
The Longest Running Fun Family Christmas Event In Abilene is Back
The coronavirus pandemic really did a number on a lot of our fun family Christmas events over the past few years. In my opinion, the one event that I think was affected and changed forever back then was Christmas Lane at the State Supported Living Center. If you'll recall back...
The Junior League of Abilene is Hosting Its Annual Reindeer Run 5k
While Christmas is my favorite all-time holiday in the world, I love all the extra special events that come along at this time of year and the awesome names they're given. For example, there's Christmas Lane at the State Supported Living Center, there's Winter Light Fest, and the awesome annual Reindeer Run 5K that is hosted by the Junior League of Abilene.
The annual Rainbow Trout stocking tradition is returning to The Big Country
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Right before Thanksgiving day, thousands of rainbow trout will be restocked into cold freshwater for the winter. Carl Kittel, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Rainbow Trout Program Director, said this program allows fishermen to catch these cold-water fish. “TPWD stocks catchable sized fish during winter months to create unique winter angling […]
Residents’ spark change in Abilene Sears Park neighborhood
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Right across the street from Arthur Sears Park, you can find Bill Enriquez, known as a neighborhood historian for many local residents. He carries around a special book in his hand like it is his most prized possession. “I know all the history, I was here when they built it,” said […]
Have A Cozy Warm House This Year With These 5 Simple Steps
The Abilene area has already had its first visit by Jack Frost, and it's only going to get colder. The winter months are coming. Is your house ready for the lower temperatures? Have no fear. There are simple ways to keep your home warm and cozy. No huge projects here....
The oldest African American church in Abilene celebrates 137 years of service and community
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Just four years after the City of Abilene was established, reverend James Curry from Sherman, founded Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Although there were not many African Americans in Abilene, according to Reverend Andrew Penns. “Blacks did not have access to adequate churches, did not have access to lots of things that […]
Jolly Old Saint Nick Ready to Rock Abilene in 2022
It's getting closer to Christmas and that means Santa wants to meet all the little boys and girls to go over their wish lists. Well, Santa is making a few appearances in the Abilene area and we have them listed for you here. The Mall of Abilene. Santa's arrival at...
West Texas Tree Farms That are Offering An Awesome Holiday Experience
As it's been a hot dry summer in West Texas and it seemed like nothing would grow on parched land, but nothing could be further from the truth. Don't let the holidays go by without at least spending some time in the great outdoors finding that perfect Christmas tree at one of our awesome West Texas Christmas tree farms.
Sweetwater Employees help out Nolan County, raise over 41,000 pounds of food
Sweetwater, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The ninth annual food drive hosted by the United States Gypsum Company (USG), benefited the Nolan County food bank. This year, the food drive provided over 41,000 pounds of food. Employees at USG invest their own time and money to feed families in Nolan County and Sweetwater in need. Phil Baucom, […]
‘Ignite Sweetwater’: City of Sweetwater adopts first ever comprehensive 20 year plan
SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Sweetwater City Council voted to adopt the cities first comprehensive 20 year plan. A document for guiding the development of transportation, commerce, events, and a wide array of city projects. LINK: Ignite Sweetwater City website This plan was approved on November 8 and David A. Vela, Sweetwater City Manager, said […]
Want A Tattoo? Ink Masters Tattoo Show Is Coming to Abilene November 18-20
Whether you're considering your first-ever tattoo or you already have ink, you may have some questions. After all it's a big deal - your body being used as a canvas for art and expression. It's got to be done right. Everything you're wanting to know can be answered by the artists themselves at the traveling Ink Masters Tattoo Show, in Abilene this very weekend.
Fire causes an estimated $50K in damages to Abilene home
A fire at a home in the 5000 block of Big Sky Drive in Abilene Thursday caused an estimated $50,000 in damages, the Abilene Fire Department said. At approximately 1 p.m. Thursday, the AFD was dispatched to the fire. Crews arrived and found heavy smoke coming from the home. A second alarm was called by command to provide more firefighters at the scene.
Abilene nonprofit’s ‘medical closet’ offers free health equipment regardless of income across Texas
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Medical equipment is normally expensive on its own but adding inflation and shortages on top of that has made it even worse for some. One Abilene nonprofit is giving people medical equipment free of charge – regardless of their income. Abilene woman, Michelle Dale, told KTAB/KRBC this medical closet is helping […]
koxe.com
Early, Bangs, Coleman, Richland Springs Teams Fall
The Area Round of the playoffs proved to be the end of the season for Early, Bangs, Coleman and Richland Springs on Friday night. In Vernon, Early lost to Canadian 42-14. In Burleson, Bangs lost to Riesel 38-14. In Weatherford, Coleman lost to Crawford 34-13. In Mertzon, Loraine defeated Richland Springs 52-0.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Friday November 18th
Cold weather will hang around with us for today as the effects of yesterday’s cold front will be felt into the weekend as well with cooler air but still no rain chances in the immediate forecast. For your Friday, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high only getting up to around 42 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a very chilly low at 30 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
Neighbors of Abilene Homicide recall a gunshot and suspicious car
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Neighbors of Chungu Mishele, victim of a homicide Saturday, talked to KTAB/KRBC about what they noticed throughout the night. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, around 2:20 a.m., police found 24-year-old Chungu Mishele, deceased, with a gunshot wound. Suspect 18-year-old Brandon Neely was arrested in Wills Point, Texas around 1:00 p.m. Sunday, […]
Tying The Knot? Do Not Say “I Do” Before Doing These 4 Things
It happens to most of us at one point or another: marriage. Before you go walking down the aisle though, you'll want to be prepared and ready. After all, it's a big decision. There are always so many things to do. Along with the wedding ceremony, reception, and music selection, there are also some legal aspects to be considered.
Abilene City Council approves new Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone to develop 900+ homes on ACU-owned property
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene city council members have voted to approve a new Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone to help develop more than 900 homes on property owned by Abilene Christian University. Council members voted to approve the City’s 3rd TIRZ during Thursday’s meeting with hopes of creating a new subdivision of around 911 homes […]
Crime Reports: Suspicious pill found inside banana purchased at Abilene store
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2000 block of S Clack Street – Burglary of VehicleA victim reported an unknown […]
