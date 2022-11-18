ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I'm a Celebrity: Three contestants who could be eliminated tonight

By Ellie Harrison
 4 days ago

The first elimination of I’m a Celebrity 2022 will take place tonight (Friday 18 November) – but who could be at risk?

Culture Club singer Boy George , presenter Scarlette Douglas and Loose Women star Charlene White are all in trouble, with former footballer Jill Scott and ex-Rugby player Mike Tindall thought to be the safest.

A spokesperson for BritishGambler.co.uk said on Thursday 17 November: “Although Scarlette and Charlene have been the bookmakers’ early favourites to be the first campmates to be voted out, it now appears that it may be Boy George who will leave the jungle first…

“Many fans are getting quite worked up by Boy George’s behaviour, which has triggered talk about his past conviction, amongst other things. As it stands, 57 per cent of bets have been on Boy George to be the first to leave.”

Earlier this week, Boy George shut down questions from Douglas about his court case . In 2008, the star, whose real name is George Alan O’Dowd, was convicted of assault and false imprisonment after chaining a man to his wall.

British Gambler puts Boy George’s odds of leaving tonight at 3/1, with Douglas’s at 5/1 and White’s at 6/1.

See the full list of odds below.

Boy George 3/1

Scarlette Douglas 5/1

Charlene White 6/1

Matt Hancock 8/1

Sue Cleaver 8/1

Seann Walsh 16/1

Chris Moyles 16/1

Babatunde Aleshe 20/1

Owen Warner 40/1

Jill Scott 80/1

Mike Tindall 100/1

I’m a Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV.

