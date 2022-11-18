Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
Black’s double-double highlights Southern Arkansas' big win over Ecclesia
Southern Arkansas never trailed and easily moved past Ecclesia College on Friday night, 89-49. The Muleriders improved to 2-2 on the season behind senior LaTreavin Black's 12-point, 14-rebound double-double. Three other Muleriders were in double-figure scoring and the team had its best total rebounding effort in over seven years. It...
theadvocate.com
Two upsets in the playoffs set stage for major local quarterfinal round games
High school football playoff games often are about human emotion and unexpected twists. Denham Springs proved those points with its 29-28 come-from-behind road victory over No. 8 Benton in Division I nonselect action Friday. With the win, the ninth-seeded Yellow Jackets (10-2) advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in 37 years.
El Dorado high school football head coach resigns after four years with the program
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — El Dorado high school football head coach Steven Jones is stepping aside from the sidelines as coach after 13 years. Jones, during his time as head coach for the El Dorado Wildcats, helped lead the program to the 6A state championships in 2021. Jones announced his resignation Friday. Jones finished […]
magnoliareporter.com
Lena Merle Rucknagel
Lena Merle Rucknagel, 92, of Magnolia passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Wentworth Place Brown House in Magnolia. Lena was born on June 19, 1931 in Fort Smith to the late J.N. Williams Jr. and Lena Kate (Tetrick) Williams. She was the oldest of four children. Growing up with parents owning a feed and fertilizer store, she developed a love for plants and gardening. After high school, she graduated from Texas Women’s College where she received a bachelor’s degree and became a licensed dietician. She moved to Ann Arbor, MI where she raised her children, who were the joy of her life. Later in life she received a master’s degree in social work and worked at a Veterans Hospital in Cincinnati.
magnoliareporter.com
Earl “Dean” Banks
Brother Earl “Dean” Banks, son of the late Early and Emma Banks, was born in Nevada County on October 4, 1944. At an early age, Earl accepted Christ into his life at St. James AME Church in Stephens. After graduating from Carver High School in 1962, he joined...
magnoliareporter.com
Nevada Elementary earns math score recognition
Nevada Elementary School has been recognized by the Office of Education Policy as a school that has demonstrated high growth on the ACT Aspire in math. Nevada Elementary had a 84% content growth rate, according to Principal Tonda Pennington.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, November 21, 2022: Mike Kinard
We first met Mike Kinard in our teens, when our junior high civics teacher, Estelle Parham, assigned us and another classmate to interview him about his job as deputy prosecuting attorney. His career went forward, as did ours. We skipped the better part of a week in college to cover his prosecution of Ruth Della Sumlin for the El Dorado News-Times. Sumlin was accused of killing J.Y. Cooper to facilitate the break-out of her husband, Warren Sumlin, on Thanksgiving night 1977 from the Columbia County Jail. Forty-five years later, she’s still in prison. Mike went on to become the 13th Judicial District prosecutor and later a state senator, and as an advisor to three different governors, including Bill Clinton, Mike Huckabee and Mike Beebe. We’ve appreciated his friendship through the years. Mike would sometimes call with background information about local stories in the news and we’ll miss that, because he knew everything on those subjects. Our condolences to his wife, Norma, and to his son, Lewis, whom we’ve also known since the 1970s. Magnolia and Columbia County has lost one of its great civic and political figures.
arkadelphian.com
OBU student takes a spin on Wheel of Fortune
Sarah Spakes, a student at Ouachita Baptist University, is appearing as part of “College Week” on Wheel of Fortune. During this week of shows, all the contestants are college students going head-to-head spinning the Wheel to win once-in-a-lifetime vacations, new cars, and cash prizes by solving hangman-style puzzles.
Texarkana Will Love This New Frozen Custard Eatery Coming to Town
Have you noticed that big mound of dirt next to the new Panda Express on St. Michael Drive?. Well, get ready because work has already begun on the new Andy's Frozen Custard coming to Texarkana. Earlier this year a site plan application was submitted by Richard Reynolds Commercial Real Estate, development of the property has been approved by the planning and zoning commission.
magnoliareporter.com
October lottery sales top $420,000 in county
Columbia County had $420,808 in Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket sales in October, according to a report released November 10 by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, Office of the Arkansas Lottery. This is up from sales of $362,305 in September. Sales were aided by a record Powerball jackpot. According...
magnoliareporter.com
Knights of Columbus invite public to Thanksgiving lunch at Catholic Church
The Knights of Columbus and Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church will serve their 16th annual Thanksgiving meal from 12:30-2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, November 24 at 2114 North Jackson in Magnolia. The meal will be dine-in or carry-out. The Knights invite everyone, especially the elderly, the underprivileged, and anyone who...
waldronnews.com
THANKSGIVING MEAL GIVEAWAY
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Several Texarkana non-profits came together Saturday to pass out food boxes to the community.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia retailers report lottery sales
Columbia County retailers had lottery ticket sales as follows for the month of October. 1. Tobacco Station USA #1, 901 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $88,812.50; average weekly sales $22,203.13. 2. Magnolia Food Mart, 302 Hwy. 79 North, Magnolia, total net sales $50,051.00; average weekly sales $2,512.75. 3....
magnoliareporter.com
Camden man dies after vehicle hits embankment in Stephens
A Camden man died about 2:50 a.m. Sunday in a single-vehicle wreck on the west side of Stephens. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Jacob Marks, 20, of Camden was driving a 2002 Chevrolet northbound on U.S. 79. The vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment at Tidwell Street.
texarkanafyi.com
The KCS Holiday Express is Coming to Texarkana
The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is headed to Texarkana on Monday, December 5, 2022. We have some details on how you can visit and tour the train for free. The KCS Holiday Express is awesome with lots of decorations and lights with Christmas-themed train cars and of course, Rudy, the big smiling KCS engine leading the way.
magnoliareporter.com
Theatre veterans to lead SAAC’s Little Shop of Horrors
The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado will welcome Delaine Gates and Darrin Riley as co-directors of their spring 2023 production of “Little Shop of Horrors.”. Longtime veterans of the stage, Gates and Riley have worked together dozens of times over the years, including at SAAC, at El Dorado High School, and at festivals and performances internationally. They will join forces again with “Little Shop of Horrors,” sponsored by Murphy-Pitard Jewelers and All About Flowers, and scheduled to take the stage March 3-5 and 9-11, 2023.
ktalnews.com
Brighter Tomorrow Foundation holding Thanksgiving Feast
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – People in the Texarkana area who don’t have a place to go for Thanksgiving can get a free meal this Saturday. The Brighter Tomorrow Foundation is looking to feed 500 people at its fifth annual Thanksgiving Community Feast. The drive-through food giveaway will begin...
Celebration of Lights Has Something for All Ages Near Texarkana
Southern Arkansas University’s 38th Annual Celebration of Lights on December 1, 2022, will offer an abundance of holiday cheer with festive lighting displays, photos with Santa, train rides, festive food, and a special presentation of “The Grinch.”. According to a press release, activities in Reynolds Center begin at...
KTBS
Chemical warehouse goes up in flames in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La - A huge warehouse fire overnight Sunday in Shreveport. Firefighters were called to the 2000 Block of Cedar Street close to midnight for a commercial building on fire. When crews arrived at Valence Drilling Fluids, they found a 25,000 sq. foot warehouse fully involved in a fire. The...
KSLA
Haynesville man accused of setting fire to former church, 2 vacant residences
HAYNESVILLE, La. (KSLA) — A Claiborne Parish man is accused of setting fire to two vacant residences and a former church within less than eight hours. Lorenzo D. Henderson, 28, of Haynesville, is charged with aggravated arson because at least one of the three fires threatened nearby dwellings that were occupied, said Ashley Arnaud, of the Louisiana state fire marshal’s office.
