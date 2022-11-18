ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Tory minister urges people to move on from Brexit during BBC Question Time

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YOd93_0jFTpupp00

A Tory minister dismissed Brexit as being something that “happened six years ago” that we should “look forward” from.

Victoria Atkins was asked about the possibility of the UK rejoining the single market during BBC Question Time .

“Germany, Italy, and other countries in Europe are facing higher inflation than we are,” she replied.

Fiona Bruce interjected to point out that Britain is the only G7 country to have a smaller economy than before the pandemic

This, Atkins said, was down to “international factors.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Shamima Begum: Who is the former ‘Isis bride’ seeking to have her British citizenship restored?

Shamima Begum, the former “Isis bride”, is set to begin her appeal against the decision to revoke her British citizenship on national security grounds.A Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) hearing to consider her case opens on Monday at Field House tribunal centre in London and is expected to last for five days.Ms Begum, now 23, was raised in east London by parents of Bangladeshi origin and attended Bethnal Green Academy but, as a 15-year-old schoolgirl, fled for Syria via Turkey in February 2015 alongside two friends – Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase – in order to join the Isis...
The Independent

Tory thinktank chief quits over party’s betrayal of millennials

The head of an influential Conservative thinktank is quitting, accusing his party of betraying millennials left with little hope of a “good life”.Ryan Shorthouse, who founded Bright Blue in 2014, said the Tories had “failed my generation” on housing and childcare costs – despite having “12 years to fix these things”.He pointed to a botched Brexit and Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-budget as factors behind the return to austerity, which he predicted would put the Conservatives out of power for two terms.And he argued there was no sign of Rishi Sunak turning it around, saying: ‘He has just shifted the...
The Independent

What is the ‘Festival of Brexit’? Everything we know about ‘hugely expensive and deeply unpopular’ celebration

Phil Batty, the executive director behind the so-called “Festival of Brexit”, has insisted the project has been a success despite its recording official in-person attendance figures of just 2.8m, a long way short of its initial target of 66m.Mr Batty told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the £120m Unboxed series of arts events had “showcased the very best of science, the very best of tech and the very best of the arts”.“I believe it has been very successful, because we’ve seen that, whether that’s live events in towns and villages, there’s been an economic boost,” he said.But the...
The Independent

Keir Starmer’s immigration policy straight out of Ukip manifesto, says Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage has praised Keir Starmer's immigration policy and claimed it resembles Ukip's own manifesto.Mr Farage said Labour was now "to the right of the Conservatives on immigration" after Sir Keir said Britain needed to end its "immigration dependency".The Labour leader addressed business chiefs in a speech on Tuesday morning and criticised the use of "cheap labour".He told his audience at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) that businesses should "start investing more in training up workers who are already here".Speaking after Sir Keir's speech Mr Farage criticised the Tories and said they had "made clear they’re going to continue...
The Independent

Ukranian refugees struggling to rent in UK, survey suggests

Ukrainians who have come to the UK are having trouble renting because they do not have a guarantor or references, a survey suggests.Some have moved addresses since arriving in the country as a result of “relationship difficulties” with their sponsor, the findings also indicate.Meanwhile there has been a “significant” increase in the number of people who are now working in Britain after fleeing war in their homeland, albeit in different roles than they held before.Experimental research by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) questioned a sample of adults who had arrived in the UK in June under Ukraine visa schemes.Some...
The Independent

Russian pranksters trick Polish president into thinking he is talking to Macron

Poland’s president has been duped into speaking to a hoax caller pretending to be France’s Emmanuel Macron on the night that a missile hit a village near the Ukrainian border, his office said on Tuesday, an admission likely to raise questions about its operations.The call lasted longer than seven minutes.In a recording, posted on the internet by Russian comedians Vovan and Lexus, Polish President Andrzej Duda can be heard speaking in English to the caller, who attempts to put on a French accent.At the time of the incident, there were claims Russian missiles had landed in Poland and fears that...
The Independent

Italian premier presents economic measures on energy, family

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni presented the government’s first economic policy initiatives Tuesday, announcing 21 billion euros in budget tweaks that would be used to help industry and families cope with soaring energy prices, as well as measures to incentivize couples to have more children and businesses to hire more women. The budget modifications show a clear political shift, doing away with a basic income and a decade-old pension reform that Meloni and her right-wing allies have long attacked while coming up with new measures to promote Italy’s perennially low birth rate. Most of the money was earmarked to maintain...
The Independent

UK economy to suffer biggest hit from energy crisis among G7 nations – report

The UK economy will contract more than any of the world’s seven most advanced nations next year as Britain suffers from painful inflation exacerbated by worker shortages and “untargeted” energy support, according to a report.The latest forecasts from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) reveal a sharp downgrade for the UK economy, which is expected to shrink by 0.4% in 2023 and grow by just 0.2% in 2024.It had predicted in September that UK growth would flatline in 2023.Germany is the only other G7 country set to see a contraction in gross domestic product (GDP) next year, with...
The Independent

Two-tier health system talks should be investigated, demand Scottish Tories

An urgent investigation is being called for by the Scottish Tories after NHS chiefs discussed the creation of a “two-tier” health service which would charge the wealthy.Audit Scotland have been urged to intervene after leaked minutes of a September meeting with senior health official say they were given the “green light” to discuss reforms by NHS Scotland chief executive Caroline Lamb.One suggestion in the minutes, seen by the BBC, was to “design a two-tier system” which would see those who could afford to, go private.Nicola Sturgeon quashed the discussion yesterday as she told the PA news agency she was “emphatically”...
The Guardian

Dutch court sides with squatters of sanctions-hit Russian’s mansion

Perched as it is in an upmarket neighbourhood overlooking the scenic Vondelpark, it is not hard to imagine why a Russian billionaire would have been interested in the 1879 five-storey Amsterdam property with a lush private garden. That billionaire was Arkady Volozh, a co-founder of Russia’s biggest search engine, Yandex....
The Independent

Rishi Sunak – live: UK to face recession much of world will avoid, OECD warns

The UK is facing the worst downturn of major economies next year and is set for a recession which much of the rest of the world will avoid, according to a new report from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).The global economic think tank sharply downgraded its forecasts for the UK economy, predicting it will shrink by 0.4 per cent in 2023 and grow by just 0.2 per cent in 2024. As recently as September, it was expecting GDP to flatline next year.And it warned of the risk of a deeper downturn if consumers respond to spiralling...
The Independent

King welcomes South African leader on first state visit of his reign

The King’s reign has passed another milestone with Charles welcoming a foreign leader for an official state visit for the first time.South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa was warmly greeted by the monarch and the Queen Consort on a chilly Horse Guards Parade as he began a two-day state visit to the UK.National figures had gathered in the royal pavilion for the pomp and pageantry of the ceremonial welcome with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joined by senior members of the Cabinet, as well as the Lord Mayor of London, Nicholas Lyons, and the Defence Chiefs of Staff.Looking forward to welcoming @PresidencyZA...
The Independent

‘Heartbroken’: Florence Welch cancels remaining UK tour dates after performing on stage with a broken foot

Florence Welch has been forced to cancel her UK tour after breaking her foot.The Florence + The Machine singer kicked off her Dance Fever tour this week and performed at the O2 Arena in London on Friday (18 November) night.She had been due to play there again on Saturday (19 November) before heading off across the UK and Ireland.But on Saturday afternoon, Welch posted a picture to Instagram of the stage splattered with blood and explained that she had performed on a broken foot without realising it. “I’m so sorry to say that after an X ray it seems...
The Independent

Power boss asks Ukrainians to leave the country to ease burden on damaged energy network

Citizens of Ukraine have been advised to leave the country – if they can – to help reduce demand on the energy network.Ukrainians should consider leaving for “three to four months” as it “will be very helpful to the system”, Maxim Timchenko, the head of Ukraine’s biggest private energy supplier, has said.Almost half of the country’s energy system has been damaged by attacks launched by Russia since it started its invasion in February. The government has called on Ukrainians to limit their use of home appliances, such as ovens and washing machines, in a bid to conserve energy.Mr Timchenko,...
The Independent

Manston asylum centre now empty after thousands moved to hotels

The Manston asylum centre at the centre of huge controversy over “Dickensian” conditions and overcrowding is now empty, The Independent understands.More than 4,000 people were held at the asylum processing facility in Kent only weeks ago – despite its maximum capacity of 1,600.The Home Office still faces legal action after some migrants were believed to have been held for several weeks at a centre designed only to host people for up to 24 hours.Hundreds of asylum seekers have been moved to hotels in recent days and the site is now empty, according to campaign group sources.The transfer of people...
The Independent

UK weather: Britain warned power cuts possible as rain alert issued by Met Office

The Met Office has warned heavy rain and winds could cause power cuts in areas of the UK as it issued a weather warning.Forecasters said travel disruption could hit southwest England, southern Wales and parts of Northern Ireland on Thursday morning.The yellow weather warning is in place across Cornwall and Devon, as well as parts of Wiltshire and Somerset. Cardiff and Swansea are covered.The alert - which runs between 3am and 8am - a “short gust” of heavy rain and gusty winds may cause disruption. This includes delays to road travel caused by surface water on the roads, as...
The Independent

Global energy support not targeted enough, warns OECD

Governments need to better target financial support to avoid wasting money and “entrenching” undesirable consumer spending behaviour, a world trade group has said.Mathias Cormann, secretary-general of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), said it is important for all nations to work to bring down inflation.But such measures need to be targeted at the right people, and temporary, he warned.Our message to everyone is to really focus on making these support efforts more targeted in the futureMathias CormannHe said: “Fiscal support measures are not targeted enough.“It is one thing to respond to the initial shock – and of course...
The Independent

Taiwan ‘at core of core issues’ for Beijing, says Chinese defence minister

Chinese defence minister Wei Fenghe told his American counterpart Lloyd Austin on Tuesday that Taiwan is "at the core" of China's core interest and a "red-line" the US should not cross."The resolution of Taiwan is a matter for the Chinese people, no external force has the right to interfere," Mr Wei said.The meeting between the two defence chiefs, which lasted for nearly 90 minutes, took place on the sidelines of the gathering of Southeast Asian defence ministers in Cambodia.It was the pair's first in-person meeting since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei in August, which caused a...
The Independent

The Independent

929K+
Followers
304K+
Post
473M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy