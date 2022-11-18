Tory minister urges people to move on from Brexit during BBC Question Time

A Tory minister dismissed Brexit as being something that “happened six years ago” that we should “look forward” from.

Victoria Atkins was asked about the possibility of the UK rejoining the single market during BBC Question Time .

“Germany, Italy, and other countries in Europe are facing higher inflation than we are,” she replied.

Fiona Bruce interjected to point out that Britain is the only G7 country to have a smaller economy than before the pandemic

This, Atkins said, was down to “international factors.”

