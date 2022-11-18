ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Man slit cat’s throat to cover up fact he broke its leg

By Adam Dutton
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TWX0E_0jFTprBe00

A pet owner who killed his cat by slitting her throat with a razor blade to hide the fact he had broken her leg has been jailed for six months.

Adam Alkour, 32, cut the neck of six-year-old black and white moggy Darwin at his home before letting her bleed out in the bathroom.

He later text a friend saying: “I killed my cat. Bad craic. Feeling f**king unholy as f**k.”

A court heard Alkour had broken the cat’s leg after losing his temper and decided to kill her two days later because a vet might notice he had caused the injury.

He then walked six miles to bury the body before confessing to a friend what he had done.

The RSPCA were alerted to the death of the cat , which had been in Alkour’s care for around seven months, in January.

Inspector Kirsty Keogh-Laws then uncovered a series of damning text messages which revealed Alkour had killed Darwin by cutting her throat.

He had found a razor in the bathroom and secured the cat in a towel before inflicting her with a ‘deliberate injury intending to kill her’ and watching her bleed to death.

Alkour, of Heaton, Newcastle upon Tyne, went on to admit three animal cruelty charges at Newcastle Magistrates Court.

He admitted causing unnecessary suffering, failing to provide veterinary care for the broken leg and failing to protect her from pain, suffering, injury or disease.

Alkour was jailed for six months and banned from keeping animals for life at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday (14/11).

Sentencing, Recorder Mark McKone KC said: “People who are cruel to animals in a serious way will see a prison sentence.”

After the case, RSPCA Inspector Keogh-Laws said: “When I first visited Alkour he stated he had killed the cat a couple of months ago.

“He said he had a psychotic break when he killed Darwin. He told me he had walked six miles to bury the cat after the incident.

“He also told me he deliberately took a razor to Darwin’s throat. The pain caused by this act is obvious to any reasonable owner.

“The RSPCA received a series of text messages in which Alkour describes ‘breaking her arm’ and being unable to get a vet appointment for two days suggesting the period Darwin was in pain and did not see a vet was substantial.

“Mr Alkour told me in the interview that he subjected Darwin to ‘an afternoon and evening of violence’.

“This would only serve to hugely increase the stress and fear Darwin had in her daily life and Mr Alkour by his own admission had already stated Darwin was terrified of him.”

In other text messages, Alkour wrote: “I was on the verge of a nervous breakdown and then I finally totally broke and totally raged and ended up hitting her so hard I broke her arm and I f**king freaked the f**k out after not being able to get a vet appointment until another 2 days after and I took her life out of pure cowardness that they would know I hurt her.

“After I came back down to earth I walked 6 f**king miles to go bury her and then went back the next day to do it better because the ground was so frozen.”

A vet report into Darwin’s death concluded that the wound would have caused ‘extreme pain and trauma.’

It added: “Depending on how quickly and deeply this cut was performed the period of suffering may have been many minutes.”

A second vet report concluded: “The period of suffering may have been short if the severance of the blood vessels was achieved to the level of a person trained in methods of slaughter equipped with a sharp knife.

“It is more probable that a lay person performing this act with the intent to cause fatal harm in a domestic setting, to a fully conscious cat, would have been lengthy.

“During the time it took to reach a level of unconsciousness the pain and trauma would have been intense with suffering.

“This suffering and the death of Darwin the cat was both avoidable and unnecessary had Alkour relinquished the care of the cat when they were no longer able to meet her needs.

“The owner had the awareness of a veterinary practice that had been previously attended which would have been an initial location to seek help.

“The irreversible fatal harm caused to Darwin the cat whose immense suffering could not be reversed removed the opportunity of her being restored to a kind and caring home environment where her needs could have been successfully met.”

In mitigation, Alkour said that Darwin was ‘dumped’ on him and that he was suffering with his mental health and struggling to care for himself.

He also claimed that he unsuccessfully tried to rehome Darwin.

Comments / 37

Lisabeth Frits
3d ago

I would like to give this guy my own brand of Justice! I will say it won't be pretty, quick or painless. Love & Respect Animals ALWAYS!!!

Reply
31
San Fran 65
3d ago

That poor cat. I can't even imagine what she went through. He said, she was terrified of him. And, the jail time he was given, is a joke!

Reply
21
Karen Griffin
3d ago

please the rest of this person please throw the maximum prosecution the police never let this person have another animal I agree pure evil monster that's the saddest thing

Reply
17
Related
The Independent

Man beats dog with mop in ‘horrendous’ attack

A man has been convicted of punching and kicking his dog because it had soiled the floor of his flat.Adam Wardle, 23, was captured on CCTV attacking Bobby, a three-year-old mastiff cross, with a mop behind a bin store.The video shows Wardle dragging Bobby off the floor on its lead while punching it.He then drags Bobby next to the bin and stops as a pedestrian walks past.But once the passer-by disappears, Wardle continues to kick and hit Bobby with a mop.The attack left Bobby’s face, elbows and hocks bruised and it also suffered a cut on its left eye.Postal...
The Independent

Moment ‘evil’ killer is arrested after decapitating friend and dumping body

Police bodycam footage has revealed the moment an “extremely devious” therapist who murdered and decapitated her Christian friend was arrested at her home. Jemma Mitchell, 38, was found guilty on Thursday of beheading 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong and transporting her body 200 miles in a suitcase to dump it in woodland. The 38-year-old on Friday became the first woman to be sentenced on television in the UK when a judge ruled she must spend at least 34 years behind bars. New CCTV footage released by the Metropolitan Police has now shown the moment the osteopath was arrested at her...
The Independent

Lucy Letby trial: Nurse found it ‘quite hard’ when baby she’s accused of killing lived for hours

A nurse accused of multiple baby murders told police she found it “quite hard” when one of her alleged victims lived for several hours after his catastrophic collapse. The newborn boy stopped breathing without warning just days after his premature birth, weighing just 800g, at the Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.The infant, referred to as child C, is one of seven babies allegedly killed by the 32-year-old who is also said to have attempted to murder 10 others at the hospital’s neo-natal unit.Letby, who denies the charges, is said to have caused the collapse of child C...
Newsweek

Dog Suffers 'Identity Crisis' After Collar Is Taken Off in Hilarious Video

A video showing a dog's hilariously confused reaction to having his collar removed has got people talking about the inner workings of a canine's mind. Reuben the Lagotto Romagnolo dog's expression in the clip has been a source of much debate, with some saying the pet pooch appeared sad at being let off the leash while others saw it as a moment of realization for the hound at the freedom now within his grasp.
The Independent

Japanese man, 81, pushed disabled wife into the sea because ‘he had grown tired of taking care of her’

An 81-year-old man in Japan allegedly pushed his disabled wife into the sea, claiming that he was “tired of taking care of her” for 40 years.Police in Oiso, Kanagawa prefecture in Japan, said that Hiroshi Fujiwara, 81, pled guilty and admitted to the charges. He told the police that on 3 November, around 5.30pm local time, he drove his wheelchair-bound wife, 79-year-old Teruko, to a pier in Oiso and pushed her into the waters.Local media reported that Mr Fujiwara admitted to his crime to his elder son soon after. The son, Japan Times reported, called the local police to inform them....
The Independent

Drag queen shares horror at deadly Colorado Springs club shooting during show: ‘Can’t stop hearing shots’

A drag queen who hosted a show hours before a deadly shooting at an LGBT+ nightclub in Colorado Springs has shared her horror at witnessing the attack.Gunfire erupted at Club Q just before midnight on Saturday, leaving at least five dead and 18 injured.A suspect identified as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich was taken into custody and hospitalised with undisclosed injuries.The shooting took place during a drag show called “Delusions”, hosted by local performer Del Lusional.The performer took to Twitter early Sunday morning to express shock.“I never thought this would happen to me and my bar,” Del Lusional wrote in...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
TheDailyBeast

World’s Dirtiest Man, 94, Dies After Taking His First Wash

An Iranian hermit affectionately referred to as the “world’s dirtiest man” has died at age 94, just months after having his first wash in decades. “Amu Haji” or “Uncle Haji” passed away on Sunday after spending years assiduously avoiding fresh food or cleaning himself in the belief that “if he cleans himself, he will get sick,” state news agency IRNA reported. Villagers successfully gave Haji a wash a few months ago after previous attempts had been unsuccessful; on one occasion a few years ago, he reportedly avoided being taken to a river to bathe by throwing himself out of a car and running away. The nonagenarian is said to have reached his ripe old age despite subsisting on a diet of roadkill, and he was previously photographed smoking several cigarettes at once.Read it at CNN
The Independent

Murder-accused put victim’s body in incinerator head first, court told

A man accused of murder put his alleged victim’s body into an incinerator “head first” to dispose of her remains, a court has been told.Mark Brown, 41, is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33, six months apart in 2021.The trial continued at Hove Crown Court on Thursday as Brown was questioned by prosecution counsel Duncan Atkinson KC about his actions around Ms Morgan’s death on November 14, 2021.Brown claims Ms Morgan slipped and fell on a tool or piece of mechanical equipment in the workshop he rented at Little Bridge Farm near Hastings, East Sussex, hitting...
Daily Mail

Miracle as missing boy, 5, who vanished with a relative from Western Australia is found on the other side of the country in NSW

A missing little boy from Western Australia has been found safe and well on the other side of the country hours after a desperate nationwide search was launched. Western Australia Police launched an urgent public appeal on Tuesday night with serious concerns for the safety and whereabouts of Avkan Oso Vorkoeper, 5, amid fears he may have been taken interstate.
Outsider.com

Doctors Find Horrifying 4-Foot Snake Inside Woman’s Throat: VIDEO

An incredibly disturbing video of doctors pulling out a 4-foot snake from a woman’s throat has just resurfaced, and—unsurprisingly—Twitter users are grossed out. The video shows a woman laying on the operating table, clearly incapacitated. Then, we see doctors sticking a long tube down her throat, only to pull up a snake that had been inside of her.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Chilling new details in the death of 11-year-old boy who collapsed and died after being bitten by a snake: How dad allegedly let his son go to bed after attack - as his family defend him saying: 'There's more to the story'

A father charged with manslaughter over the death of his 11-year-old son allegedly let him go to bed despite having complained about a deadly snake bite. Tristian Frahm was playing with his brother at a property near their home in Murgon, in Queensland's South Burnett region, on November 20 last year when he was attacked by a snake.
The Independent

Indians react in horror after man kills girlfriend, chops body into 35 parts

A 28-year-old Indian man who wanted to “silence” his 26-year-old girlfriend during a fight ended up strangling her, then chopping up her body into 35 pieces and hiding the parts in a fridge, police have revealed.The grusome murder has come to light after six months. Aftab Ameen Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walker in May this year and cut her body into pieces that he later dumped into a forest near their apartment in Mehrauli in south of the capital Delhi.Police said that he used to venture out around 2am on some nights with pieces of his...
Lefty Graves

Man demands pregnant wife sleep in their van at his worksite when he’s at work

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I met my new neighbor as she was going through a divorce. She moved in next door to my house, and we hit it off as soon as we met. Over the course of the next few years, she shared with me that her ex demanded that she sleep out in their minivan while he was working his second job as a janitor.
The Independent

The Independent

929K+
Followers
304K+
Post
473M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy