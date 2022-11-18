ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Aftersun’ Picks Up Three Craft Prizes at British Independent Film Awards

By Manori Ravindran
Charlotte Wells’ “ Aftersun ” has picked up three craft prizes from the British Independent Film Awards .

The Paul Mescal-starring father-daughter drama received 16 nominations this year, and won best cinematography for Gregory Oke; best editing for Blair McClendon; and best music supervision — a new category this year — for Lucy Bright.

Best casting went to ten-time BIFA nominee Shaheen Baig for “Blue Jean.” The 1980s-set film, which follows a young schoolteacher forced to lead a double life, has been nominated for 13 BIFAs in total, including best British independent film.

Elsewhere, with nine nominations this year, including best British independent film, Oliver Hermanus’ “Living” received best production design for Helen Scott.

Sebastián Lelio’s 19th century-set thriller “The Wonder,” which received 12 nominations, won best original music for Matthew Herbert.

Jenny Beavan also won best costume design for “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” which stars Lesley Manville as a woman following her dream to own a couture gown.

Best effects went to David Simpson for his work on “Men,” Alex Garland’s psychological horror-thriller starring Jessie Buckley and Rory Kinnear.

Eugene Souleiman and Scarlett O’Connell won best make-up and hair design for “Medusa Deluxe,” Thomas Hardiman’s murder-mystery set in the world of competitive hair dressing.

Finally, “Flux Gourmet,” Peter Strickland’s tale of power, ego and stomach issues in the world of art and sonic catering, won best sound for Tim Harrison, Raoul Brand and Cassandra Rutledge.

BIFA introduced the craft award categories in 2017. The nominations and winners were chosen by BIFA voters over the course of three rounds of viewing, discussion and voting.

The winners in all remaining categories will be announced at the 25th BIFA ceremony on Dec. 4 at Old Billingsgate in London.

