ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Retail sales in Great Britain below pre-pandemic levels as shoppers cut back

By Mark Sweney
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rAAJS_0jFTpfqA00
Vintage dresses hanging at the flea market in Greenwich, London Photograph: Marcin Rogozinski/Alamy

Retail sales in Great Britain slumped in the three months to October as the pressure of inflation hitting a 41-year high and soaring energy prices forced households to cut budgets and rein in spending.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said retail sales fell by 2.4% in the quarter compared with the previous three months, with volumes in September and October falling below pre-pandemic levels for the first time.

It is the worst quarterly sales performance since March last year, when coronavirus restrictions affected retailers, and shows the dramatic deterioration in spending as the UK enters recession.

Related: Burberry shoppers snap up goods in Paris and Milan, not London

Month on month, retail sales rose by 0.6% in October but the ONS cautioned this was likely to reflect a rebound from September, when sales fell 1.5% because many shops closed on the day of the Queen’s funeral.

“Looking at the broader picture, retail sales continue their downward trend seen since summer 2021 and are below where they were pre-pandemic,” said Darren Morgan, an ONS director of economic statistics.

According to the latest figures, food store sales fell 1% in October, and remain 4.1% below their pre-pandemic levels, as budget-conscious consumers cut spending amid soaring price rises and the cost of living crisis.

The figures come as the chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s austerity budget on Thursday prompted the Office for Budget Responsibility , the government spending watchdog, to say people in Britain are facing the biggest fall in living standards since records began .

Sales volumes for household goods stores fell by 4% last month and remain almost 12% below pre-pandemic levels, with consumers continuing to eschew spending on big-ticket items such as furniture.

However, non-food store sales rose by 1.1% month on month in October but remain 1.7% below pre-pandemic levels, spurred by storing growth in secondhand goods stores and auction house sales as consumers increasingly hunt for bargains.

Clothing store sales volumes rose 2.5% last month but remain 3.7% below February 2020 levels, while department store sales volumes fell 0.3% month on month in October.

“Rising retail sales [in October] continue to mask a fall in volumes, as inflation continued to inflict pain on retailers and consumers alike,” said Helen Dickinson, the chief executive of the British Retail Consortium.

“There were drops in purchases of household electricals, while key goods such as pharmaceuticals and footwear held up slightly better. Consumer confidence improved slightly as the political turmoil of recent months began to abate. Retailers are hoping sales will pick up a little as the World Cup and festive season approaches but there is little chance of them catching up with current double-digit inflation.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

How we met: ‘She was bloody gorgeous. As soon as she said hello, I knew I was in trouble’

In 2016, finding love was the last thing on Andy’s mind. A scuba diving accident four years earlier had left him with a spinal cord injury, and his primary focus was recovery. “I am from Curaçao and there isn’t much social security here, so I’d moved back in with my parents for support,” he says. “I spent my time blogging about life with disability and I set up a business selling lanterns made from recycled cans, to make some extra money.”
The Guardian

‘The more we pulled back the carpet, the more we saw’: what I learned when I bought a house with a dark past

In January 2021, 18 months after a sticky divorce, I bought a house. I bought it partly because I could – my ex-wife and I had got lucky on the property ladder and walked away with enough money for a deposit each. But also, I bought it because I was desperate. With shared custody of our two-year-old daughter, I needed a place where she could be happy and where I could get back on my feet.
The Guardian

Julie Powell obituary

In the early 2000s, when blogging was new, writers dreamed of turning their online endeavours into media sensations. Julie Powell, who died aged 49 of cardiac arrest, was one of blogging’s earliest success stories. Started in August 2002, The Julie/Julia Project detailed her messy attempts to cook her way...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Guardian

Keen to welcome visitors but enraged by western coverage: how Qataris see the World Cup

The most controversial World Cup ever? Mohammad al-Kuwari dismisses 12 years of international cynicism and scrutiny with a shrug. “We don’t care that much,” the Qatari national says from his office among the luminescent skyscrapers of Doha’s palm-lined West Bay waterfront. “They say if you don’t have enemies you’re not successful. Every successful person has people jealous of them.”
The Guardian

Poor social housing kills, as the death of Awaab Ishak shows

Awaab Ishak’s death from exposure to mould is a shocking and wholly preventable tragedy (Report, 15 November). The risk to health caused by poor housing conditions has been established for more than 30 years. Research we published in the 1980s exposed the impact of damp and mould on children’s respiratory symptoms, with clear evidence of a dose-response relationship, such that those exposed to greater concentrations of mould were at greater risk of ill health. Crucially, the relationship between ill health and housing conditions was independent of lifestyle factors such as smoking in the household, how people dried their clothes and pet ownership.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Guardian

I have struggled with lifelong disability – and I need people to get out of their bubbles long enough to show they care

“They’re not my friends. Friends show they care by being here,” I would splutter out as I sobbed, cuddling up to my mum in my hospital room. Struggling with a lifelong disability, I was 14 and had been in that same hospital room, with its paintings of princesses and pirates on the wall, for more than three months. During that time, I did not have a single friend visit.
The Guardian

Global shocks likely to drive more frequent interest rate changes, RBA says

Inflation is likely to become more volatile in the future as globalism retreats and climate shocks mount, requiring central banks to adjust interest rates more often, the Reserve Bank governor has said. Philip Lowe, in a Committee for Economic Development of Australia speech in Melbourne on Tuesday, said the current...
The Guardian

The Russians have gone. Now Kherson faces a relentless new enemy – winter

If it were not for the war, Ukrainian children would have crowded the squares, parks and streets thisweek to play in the first snow of winter. If one of the most brutal conflicts of the last 50 years hadn’t been raging, Kateryna Sliusarchuk, 71, a resident of Kherson, would have taken advantage of the cold to prepare pyrizhky, typical baked, boat-shaped Ukrainian buns with a variety of fillings, and enjoyed them with her grandchildren.
The Guardian

Tom Felton looks back: ‘I had a nice car, a house in LA. You’re told they make you happy – they don’t’

Born in Surrey in 1987, actor Tom Felton is best known for his role as peroxide-blond baddie Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films. Before scoring his major role in the fantasy franchise at the age of 12, he appeared in The Borrowers and Anna and the King. He went on to star in Rise of the Planet of the Apes, has released five EPs and most recently appeared on stage in 2:22: A Ghost Story. His memoir, Beyond the Wand, is out now.
The Guardian

The Guardian

507K+
Followers
116K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy