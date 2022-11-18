Read full article on original website
Dragons Conclude Gulf Coast Showcase Against Indiana State on Wednesday
ESTERO, Fla. - Drexel wraps up its trip to Florida on Wednesday evening when the Dragons face Indiana State in the consolation game of the Gulf Coast Showcase. Both teams suffered close losses on Tuesday. The game will begin at 5 p.m. in Hertz Arena. The 2022-23 men's basketball season is presented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Worker's Local 98.
Dragons Fall to Indiana State, 85-81
ESTERO, Fla. - Despite a solid offensive effort, the Drexel men's basketball team fell to Indiana State, 85-81, in the consolation game at the Gulf Coast Showcase. All five Dragons scored in double figures, led by Lamar Oden, Jr.'s 16 points. Drexel will head back to Philadelphia with a 3-3 record. The Sycamores improved to 5-1. Indiana State took a five-point lead to intermission and kept it at a two-possession game for the first 12 minutes of the half. Drexel's Justin Moore, who had a career-high 13 points, scored on a runner in the lane with 7:51 to go to cut ISU's lead to 64-61. The Sycamores answered with a 3-point play by Cameron Henry to extend the lead to six. Drexel would hang around and battle the rest of the night, but just wasn't able to get the lead back down to three points.
Drexel Athletics Announces 2023 Hall of Fame Class
PHILADELPHIA – Drexel Athletics will induct five individuals into the Janet E. and Barry C. Burkholder Athletics Hall of Fame this January. The Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will include Bill Baer (football), Robert Battle (men's basketball), Christina Mastropaolo (field hockey), Rebecca Murphy (women's tennis) and Mike Pellegrini (men's soccer). In addition, Drexel will recognize two individuals with the Athletic Director's Legacy Award. Former Faculty Athletic Representative Hazem Maragah and Drexel graduate Chuck Vincent ('57) will receive this year's award. The 2023 Hall of Fame is presented by Strive Physical Therapy.
Women's Basketball Hosts Lehigh In High Level Mid Major Matchup
Game Info: Tuesday, November 22, 2022 - 6:00 p.m. Location: Daskalakis Athletic Center - Philadelphia, Pa. The Drexel University women's basketball team plays its final home game for three weeks when it hosts the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Tuesday, November 22. Tipoff from the Daskalakis Athletic Center is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.
Washington's Big Day Leads Dragons Past UT Arlington
ESTERO, Fla. - Coletrane Washington sank six 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 22 points as Drexel defeated UT Arlington at Hertz Arena in the opening round of the Gulf Coast Showcase, 59-38. The Dragons made a season-high 10 3-pointers and held the Mavericks (2-3) to just 25 percent shooting as they improved to 3-1 this season. Drexel will face Florida Gulf Coast on Tuesday night. The 2022-23 men's basketball season is presented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Worker's Local 98.
