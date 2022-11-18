ESTERO, Fla. - Despite a solid offensive effort, the Drexel men's basketball team fell to Indiana State, 85-81, in the consolation game at the Gulf Coast Showcase. All five Dragons scored in double figures, led by Lamar Oden, Jr.'s 16 points. Drexel will head back to Philadelphia with a 3-3 record. The Sycamores improved to 5-1. Indiana State took a five-point lead to intermission and kept it at a two-possession game for the first 12 minutes of the half. Drexel's Justin Moore, who had a career-high 13 points, scored on a runner in the lane with 7:51 to go to cut ISU's lead to 64-61. The Sycamores answered with a 3-point play by Cameron Henry to extend the lead to six. Drexel would hang around and battle the rest of the night, but just wasn't able to get the lead back down to three points.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO