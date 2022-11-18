ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, FL

WMBB

Bay County Airport prepares for Thanksgiving

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Most people will begin traveling later in the week ahead of Thanksgiving. Some people started traveling early last Friday but most passengers will get on a flight Tuesday or Wednesday. No matter when the influx happens, Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport officials said they’re prepared. There has been an […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Traffic crash in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s deputies reported a traffic crash early Monday afternoon. According to BCSO, several vehicles had collided on northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 389 and E. 40th Pl. As of 12:00, the road was closed. Officials suggested a detour at E Highway...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Get into the holiday spirit with the Jaycees Christmas Parade

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Get ready to jingle bell rock this Christmas for the Jaycees’ annual Christmas parade in Historic Downtown Panama City! Chairman of the parade, Randy Windham and President of the Jaycees, Tabitha Alexander, were both in studio to discuss all the details. This year’s theme will be “Jingle Bell Rock.” The […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Panhandle restaurants open on Thanksgiving

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For those who don’t want to cook several local restaurants and national chains will be open on Thanksgiving. Here is a partial list of what is open on Turkey Day. Saltwater Grill: Join us Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a delicious buffet feast.Adults: $42 | Children […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Living Waters Bridge Ranch hosts fall festival and grand opening

YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local non-profit opened its gates Saturday to celebrate its official grand opening with a fall festival. Living Waters Bridge Ranch in Youngstown hosted the event from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Despite the cold and dreary weather, attendees enjoyed food, lassoing lessons with cowboys, a petting zoo, face painting, and more.
YOUNGSTOWN, FL
WJHG-TV

The Emerald Coast Bazaar is back

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Get your Christmas shopping done early at the Emerald Coast Bazaar this weekend. The market, held at the Boardwalk Beach Hotel and Convention Center, will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Visitors can enjoy crafting with Santa from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Lynn Haven holds ‘Winter Wonderland’ shopping event

LYNN HAVEN, Fla.(WMBB)– Lynn Haven kicked off the holiday season with their annual Winter Wonderland shopping event at Sheffield Park. The event is a one-stop shop that gives local businesses a chance to sell their products and community members a chance to get a head start on Christmas shopping. In addition to shopping, there was […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Second family in Bay County loses home to a fire

What Not To Do When Frying a Turkey with Bay County Fire Services. What Not To Do When Frying a Turkey with Bay County Fire Services. Emerald Coast Christmas Bazaar wraps up for the weekend. Updated: 9 hours ago. The weather this weekend was frightful, but it was oh-so delightful...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Local organization provides Thanksgiving food for hundreds of families

PANAMA CITY, Fla.(WMBB)– A Hand Up International Inc. held a Thanksgiving food giveaway at Rutherford High School on Saturday. Over 70 Rutherford students and volunteers helped give away fresh produce, canned goods, turkey, and ham. Around 500 families will now have food to eat on Thanksgiving. A Hand Up International Inc. CEO Jeanette Best said […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
lazytrips.com

Can you Drive to Shell Island?

Shell Island is an untouched paradise stretching for miles along the South Coast of Florida. White sands and emerald sea waters populated with turtles surround this uninhabited island, where - true to its name - the ground is littered with seashells. It is not possible to drive directly to Shell...
FLORIDA STATE
mypanhandle.com

Cold and cloudy with some showers Saturday

Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Saturday is not the best day but not the worst either. Cloudy conditions from start to finish. Temperatures should warm to the mid to upper 50s as we work into the afternoon. Clouds will continue to thicken and we should saturate the air enough for a few cold light showers to make it to the ground. With the dry air winning the precip battle most of the day rain chances remain around 40%. As the precip moves overhead we should cool the air down to the 40s by the early evening hours. Sunday is the better day of the two as whatever moisture is around will clear out in the early morning hours on Sunday. Next week will be slightly warmer and we could even see 70 degrees on Thursday but the setup and how our thanksgiving day will play out is still up in question. Right now it looks like a front will work through and should bring at a min some shower activity before clearing out and cooling down on Friday.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WCTV

Crash in Jackson County, 16-year-old seriously injured

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 16-year-old girl is seriously hurt after being involved in a crash on Sunday night in Jackson County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, four teenage girls were driving in a sedan on State Road 164, just west of Smokey Road, when the 15-year-old driver lost control.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Prescribed burn turns wildfire in Youngstown

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials say the fire is 200 acres and is now 75% contained (Friday, 8:45 p.m.). We’ll continue to give more updates as they become available. A controlled burn in Youngstown has turned into a wildfire, according to the Florida Forest Service. The wildfire is...
YOUNGSTOWN, FL
WCTV

Thanksgiving meals and drives around the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thanksgiving is here, so the giving season is in full swing. People with giving spirits are hosting free Thanksgiving meals across the Big Bend. We will continue to update this list over the coming days. Check out the locations below:. LEON COUNTY. Thanksgiving Meals. Project Annie...
LEON COUNTY, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Five Jamaicans arrested and charged in Panama City

Five Jamaican men were arrested by police and slapped with drug charges in Panama City Beach in Florida. The men were allegedly found with another man who is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Brooklyn, New York last month. Anelka Green was wanted for allegedly firing several shots...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Local school showcases student’s art in a creative way

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local middle school is showcasing student artwork in a colorful display. It’s unique because of the way it shines under a black light. Bozeman Middle School’s elementary art teacher, Jessica Pettis, said many of her students didn’t attend last year’s Best-Of-The-Bay Art Show. She decided to bring the glow […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
antiMUSIC

Gulf Coast Jam Full Lineup Announced

(CEG) Gulf Coast Jam organizers have shared the full lineup for the four-day Country Music Festival that will be taking place on June 1-4, 2023 in Panama City Beach. Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown and HARDY have already been announced as nightly headliners, and Breland, Justin Moore, Chase Rice, and Gabby Barrett were announced today as direct support.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

