Read full article on original website
Related
Bay County Airport prepares for Thanksgiving
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Most people will begin traveling later in the week ahead of Thanksgiving. Some people started traveling early last Friday but most passengers will get on a flight Tuesday or Wednesday. No matter when the influx happens, Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport officials said they’re prepared. There has been an […]
WJHG-TV
Traffic crash in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s deputies reported a traffic crash early Monday afternoon. According to BCSO, several vehicles had collided on northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 389 and E. 40th Pl. As of 12:00, the road was closed. Officials suggested a detour at E Highway...
Get into the holiday spirit with the Jaycees Christmas Parade
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Get ready to jingle bell rock this Christmas for the Jaycees’ annual Christmas parade in Historic Downtown Panama City! Chairman of the parade, Randy Windham and President of the Jaycees, Tabitha Alexander, were both in studio to discuss all the details. This year’s theme will be “Jingle Bell Rock.” The […]
Panhandle restaurants open on Thanksgiving
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For those who don’t want to cook several local restaurants and national chains will be open on Thanksgiving. Here is a partial list of what is open on Turkey Day. Saltwater Grill: Join us Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a delicious buffet feast.Adults: $42 | Children […]
WJHG-TV
Living Waters Bridge Ranch hosts fall festival and grand opening
YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local non-profit opened its gates Saturday to celebrate its official grand opening with a fall festival. Living Waters Bridge Ranch in Youngstown hosted the event from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Despite the cold and dreary weather, attendees enjoyed food, lassoing lessons with cowboys, a petting zoo, face painting, and more.
WJHG-TV
The Emerald Coast Bazaar is back
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Get your Christmas shopping done early at the Emerald Coast Bazaar this weekend. The market, held at the Boardwalk Beach Hotel and Convention Center, will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Visitors can enjoy crafting with Santa from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on...
Lynn Haven holds ‘Winter Wonderland’ shopping event
LYNN HAVEN, Fla.(WMBB)– Lynn Haven kicked off the holiday season with their annual Winter Wonderland shopping event at Sheffield Park. The event is a one-stop shop that gives local businesses a chance to sell their products and community members a chance to get a head start on Christmas shopping. In addition to shopping, there was […]
WJHG-TV
Second family in Bay County loses home to a fire
What Not To Do When Frying a Turkey with Bay County Fire Services. What Not To Do When Frying a Turkey with Bay County Fire Services. Emerald Coast Christmas Bazaar wraps up for the weekend. Updated: 9 hours ago. The weather this weekend was frightful, but it was oh-so delightful...
Local organization provides Thanksgiving food for hundreds of families
PANAMA CITY, Fla.(WMBB)– A Hand Up International Inc. held a Thanksgiving food giveaway at Rutherford High School on Saturday. Over 70 Rutherford students and volunteers helped give away fresh produce, canned goods, turkey, and ham. Around 500 families will now have food to eat on Thanksgiving. A Hand Up International Inc. CEO Jeanette Best said […]
lazytrips.com
Can you Drive to Shell Island?
Shell Island is an untouched paradise stretching for miles along the South Coast of Florida. White sands and emerald sea waters populated with turtles surround this uninhabited island, where - true to its name - the ground is littered with seashells. It is not possible to drive directly to Shell...
mypanhandle.com
Cold and cloudy with some showers Saturday
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Saturday is not the best day but not the worst either. Cloudy conditions from start to finish. Temperatures should warm to the mid to upper 50s as we work into the afternoon. Clouds will continue to thicken and we should saturate the air enough for a few cold light showers to make it to the ground. With the dry air winning the precip battle most of the day rain chances remain around 40%. As the precip moves overhead we should cool the air down to the 40s by the early evening hours. Sunday is the better day of the two as whatever moisture is around will clear out in the early morning hours on Sunday. Next week will be slightly warmer and we could even see 70 degrees on Thursday but the setup and how our thanksgiving day will play out is still up in question. Right now it looks like a front will work through and should bring at a min some shower activity before clearing out and cooling down on Friday.
WCTV
Tallahassee bakery finds ingredients for success during uncertain times
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -First the pandemic, then inflation and supply chain woes. Running a restaurant or eatery right now is no easy feat. The Big Bend and South Georgia has seen its share of local restaurants closing over the past few years. But in 2022, Florida actually saw a slight...
WCTV
Crash in Jackson County, 16-year-old seriously injured
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 16-year-old girl is seriously hurt after being involved in a crash on Sunday night in Jackson County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, four teenage girls were driving in a sedan on State Road 164, just west of Smokey Road, when the 15-year-old driver lost control.
WJHG-TV
Prescribed burn turns wildfire in Youngstown
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials say the fire is 200 acres and is now 75% contained (Friday, 8:45 p.m.). We’ll continue to give more updates as they become available. A controlled burn in Youngstown has turned into a wildfire, according to the Florida Forest Service. The wildfire is...
WCTV
Thanksgiving meals and drives around the Big Bend
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thanksgiving is here, so the giving season is in full swing. People with giving spirits are hosting free Thanksgiving meals across the Big Bend. We will continue to update this list over the coming days. Check out the locations below:. LEON COUNTY. Thanksgiving Meals. Project Annie...
Couple moves across country to attend TCC's accelerated nursing program
Having already worked in the medical field the two made the decision to move from Alaska to Tallahassee to further their education through Tallahassee Community college's accelerated nursing program.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Five Jamaicans arrested and charged in Panama City
Five Jamaican men were arrested by police and slapped with drug charges in Panama City Beach in Florida. The men were allegedly found with another man who is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Brooklyn, New York last month. Anelka Green was wanted for allegedly firing several shots...
WCTV
Two organizations deliver hundreds of Thanksgiving feasts to those in need
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of families will be receiving the missing pieces for a Thanksgiving feast as local volunteers work to deliver turkeys and canned goods to families in need. Share Your Heart and Fellowship of Christian Athletes are two groups that supplied over 300 feasts to families in...
Local school showcases student’s art in a creative way
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local middle school is showcasing student artwork in a colorful display. It’s unique because of the way it shines under a black light. Bozeman Middle School’s elementary art teacher, Jessica Pettis, said many of her students didn’t attend last year’s Best-Of-The-Bay Art Show. She decided to bring the glow […]
antiMUSIC
Gulf Coast Jam Full Lineup Announced
(CEG) Gulf Coast Jam organizers have shared the full lineup for the four-day Country Music Festival that will be taking place on June 1-4, 2023 in Panama City Beach. Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown and HARDY have already been announced as nightly headliners, and Breland, Justin Moore, Chase Rice, and Gabby Barrett were announced today as direct support.
Comments / 0