Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Saturday is not the best day but not the worst either. Cloudy conditions from start to finish. Temperatures should warm to the mid to upper 50s as we work into the afternoon. Clouds will continue to thicken and we should saturate the air enough for a few cold light showers to make it to the ground. With the dry air winning the precip battle most of the day rain chances remain around 40%. As the precip moves overhead we should cool the air down to the 40s by the early evening hours. Sunday is the better day of the two as whatever moisture is around will clear out in the early morning hours on Sunday. Next week will be slightly warmer and we could even see 70 degrees on Thursday but the setup and how our thanksgiving day will play out is still up in question. Right now it looks like a front will work through and should bring at a min some shower activity before clearing out and cooling down on Friday.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO