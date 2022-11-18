ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, NY

WGRZ TV

Cool video: Watch as a lake effect snow band washes over Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Have you seen this video yet?. Friday evening, 2 On Your Side's Nate Benson was traveling in the Storm Tracker when our camera captured the wall of snow moving over downtown Buffalo as it headed into the Northtowns. That snow band had dumped a few feet...
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Break from Winter cold coming

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A surge of Arctic air over the Great Lakes created very heavy lake effect snow well to the west of Rochester. The air temperature has been running about 20 to 25 degrees colder than normal this weekend in WNY. The combination of record warm lake surface temperatures on Lake Erie and this cold produced a historic lake snow event.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Police: Gas station overhang collapses in West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A gas station overhang at a Sunoco station collapsed in West Seneca on Monday night, according to police. The overhang collapsed sometime before 6:15 p.m. at the station on Union Road and Clinton Street. Police say there were no injuries and no vehicles were damaged. Several structures across Western New […]
WEST SENECA, NY
Outsider.com

LOOK: ‘Snownado’ Appears Over Lake Erie During Historic Lake-Effect Storm

Tornados aren’t just for the great plains. Recently, bystanders in New York got a twisted surprise when they saw an extremely rare “snownado” over Lake Erie on Friday. The odd weather phenomenon comes as the Buffalo area of the state continues to be hammered with lake-effect snow in what some meteorologists call a record-setting winter storm. Bystanders saw the odd weather wonder, similar to a waterspout with frozen elements, just after 8:30 a.m. by storm chaser Simon Brewer. He believes it was about a mile off the coast of downtown Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Snowfall Totals In Western New York

Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of lake-effect snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Holiday travel weather in WNY

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The last week or so has felt more like the middle of Winter in WNY. Areas of widespread lake effect snow and substantially colder than normal temperatures have left many residents wondering if this weather pattern will continue for our upcoming Thanksgiving travel. The short answer is no.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Weather Channel

Major Lake-Effect Snow Event Buries Buffalo, New York (PHOTOS)

A​ prolific lake-effect snowstorm threatened to break records, dumping feet of snow on parts of the Buffalo and Watertown areas. T​he intense bands arrived Thursday night and dumped as much as 3 feet of accumulations on several areas by midday Friday. T​his snowstorm led to travel shutdowns in...
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

All of Buffalo now under driving ban

The lake effect snowstorm continues northward. But overnight snows have prompted a driving ban for the entire city of Buffalo. The ban had been in effect for South Buffalo, when it was walloped by the initial storm.
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

No local applicants awarded NYS cannabis dispensary licenses

Rochester, N.Y. — New York state issued its first 36 cannabis dispensary licenses Monday, a huge step in establishing a legal marketplace for recreational marijuana. However, none of the licenses were granted to local applicants. Because of a pending federal lawsuit, the state's Cannabis Control Board is unable to...
NEWARK, NY
13 WHAM

Snow for some, wind for all Saturday night

Saturday 11/19/22 — The big story has been intense lake effect snow across Western New York with many towns near Buffalo seeing more than five feet of snow since Thursday night. The snow band has parked north of Buffalo through much of Saturday afternoon, but will shift to the south rapidly in the evening and overnight before parking once again over some of the south towns, where four to nine additional inches of snow could fall through Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY

