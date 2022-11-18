Read full article on original website
Related
Walmart Customer Warns To Always Check Your Receipt Before Leaving The Store After She Finds $19.86 Mystery Charge
Walmart customers should always check their receipts before leaving the store, a TikTok user warned after being charged an extra $19.86 for an "unknown" item. Julia Taylor, who goes by @julesakajuliataylor on the social media platform TikTok, posted a video message urging shoppers to double-check their receipts.
135-year-old message in a whisky bottle reveals the names of workers from 1887 who had a sense of humor
A mother-of-two who learned a faded 135-year-old message in an antique whisky bottle had been hidden under the floorboards of her home was left baffled by the strange note contained within.
Dress up brownies with a couple easy steps: Taste
I love making things from scratch. I think we’ve established this in this space several times. I also love a good mix or quick version of foods. Is knoephla soup as good when using frozen dumplings? No. Are premade frozen dumplings a great way to save time? Absolutely. ...
Comments / 0