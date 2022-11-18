ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups, Week 12: Veteran backs and young receivers among top adds

We get a reprieve from the byes during Thanksgiving Week, so perhaps your fantasy roster problems aren't too dire. But some of us are preparing to break the bank for Latavius Murray, which feels like the last gasp of a nearly eliminated roster. If your lineup needs a boost, read on. All potential pickups mentioned here are unattached in a majority of Yahoo leagues.

Comments / 0

Community Policy