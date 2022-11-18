The beneficial cardiovascular effect of statins in both the primary and the secondary disease prevention remains indisputable [1]. On the basis of randomized evidence, this effect is proportionally related – by logarithmical means – to the extent of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C)-lowering [2]. Statins use has been also associated with amelioration of endothelial dysfunction, increased nitric oxide bioavailability, antioxidant and antiproliferative properties, and inhibition of inflammation, mechanisms not related to their lipid-lowering effect, and which are usually reported as ‘pleiotropic effects’ of statins [3]. Due to the above direct effects of statins on the vasculature, it has been hypothesized that statins may also act as blood pressure (BP)-lowering agents and may contribute to the BP-related cardiovascular risk reduction. Several studies on which this hypothesis is based have important limitations. The vast majority of the available evidence was rather heterogeneous (Table 1) [4–18], because it was obtained by observational studies being performed without a control arm [6,15,18], the data were retrospectively collected and analyzed [15,18], the number of participants was rather limited [7–11], the intensity or up-titration of the ongoing antihypertensive treatment was variable [16] and the follow-up period to investigate BP changes among prospective studies was small (generally not more than 1 year) [5,7–12]. Another important drawback is related to the methodology of BP measurement as the majority of the studies [4–6,8–13,16–17] used clinic BP measurements and not ambulatory BP, which is of greater prognostic importance. In cases in which randomized data are available or ambulatory BP measurements were performed, statins did not show a clear-cut BP-lowering, but many of these studies were designed to address questions different from the BP-lowering effect of statins (Table 1).

