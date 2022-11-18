Read full article on original website
Related
cohaitungchi.com
Do really statins reduce blood pressure? : Journal of Hypertension
The beneficial cardiovascular effect of statins in both the primary and the secondary disease prevention remains indisputable [1]. On the basis of randomized evidence, this effect is proportionally related – by logarithmical means – to the extent of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C)-lowering [2]. Statins use has been also associated with amelioration of endothelial dysfunction, increased nitric oxide bioavailability, antioxidant and antiproliferative properties, and inhibition of inflammation, mechanisms not related to their lipid-lowering effect, and which are usually reported as ‘pleiotropic effects’ of statins [3]. Due to the above direct effects of statins on the vasculature, it has been hypothesized that statins may also act as blood pressure (BP)-lowering agents and may contribute to the BP-related cardiovascular risk reduction. Several studies on which this hypothesis is based have important limitations. The vast majority of the available evidence was rather heterogeneous (Table 1) [4–18], because it was obtained by observational studies being performed without a control arm [6,15,18], the data were retrospectively collected and analyzed [15,18], the number of participants was rather limited [7–11], the intensity or up-titration of the ongoing antihypertensive treatment was variable [16] and the follow-up period to investigate BP changes among prospective studies was small (generally not more than 1 year) [5,7–12]. Another important drawback is related to the methodology of BP measurement as the majority of the studies [4–6,8–13,16–17] used clinic BP measurements and not ambulatory BP, which is of greater prognostic importance. In cases in which randomized data are available or ambulatory BP measurements were performed, statins did not show a clear-cut BP-lowering, but many of these studies were designed to address questions different from the BP-lowering effect of statins (Table 1).
cohaitungchi.com
Do you still have high blood pressure even if you control it with medication?
Blood Pressure Meds Are Not a Cure for High Blood Pressure. My partner recently shared a conversation he had with a close friend. Joe: “How are you doing with your high blood pressure?“Mike: “I don’t have high blood pressure.”Joe: “Oh! You got off your high blood pressure medications and are doing OK?”Mike: “No, I still take them, and now I don’t have high blood pressure.”
cohaitungchi.com
The Effects of Beetroot Juice on Blood Pressure, Microvascular Function and Large-Vessel Endothelial Function: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Pilot Study in Healthy Older Adults
The endothelium is the internal most lining of the vasculature and performs a pivotal function in regulating vascular tone through the discharge of a number of vasoactive elements [1]. One such issue is nitric oxide (NO), which is a potent vasodilator that's necessary for sustaining vascular homeostasis [2]. Endothelial dysfunction (ED) is characterised by a discount in NO bioavailability and may improve heart problems (CVD) threat, significantly in older people [3,4].
cohaitungchi.com
Anticoagulation in pulmonary arterial hypertension: a decision analysis
We used registry data to estimate mortality in IPAH patients, mortality estimates are in close agreement, with a one-year mortality of 18% and a three-year mortality of approximately 26%. Mortality estimates in CTD-PAH patients vary widely, and we estimated the three-year mortality in CTD-PAH patients to be approximately 30–48%.3,4,7,18–24 Given this wide range in mortality rates for CTD-PAH patients, we performed sensitivity analyses in our model using both the lower bounds (30%) and the upper bounds (48%) of the three-year mortality estimates obtained from the literature. The base cases in our model reflected the median age (50 years old) of patients in these registries at the time of diagnosis. Mortality estimates in the literature account for all-cause mortality and do not explicitly describe deaths secondary to PAH alone. Thus, we calculated disease-specific excess mortality rates for PAH, by adjusting all-cause mortality for age and gender using life tables from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We based these adjustments on population-based mortality rates for Caucasians, because the majority of patients described in published PAH studies are of Caucasian descent.
cohaitungchi.com
THE USE OF STATINS AND BLOOD PRESSURE
This examine was an evaluation of present knowledge within the public use dataset of the newest NHANES. We derived the examine pattern from the members within the Nationwide Well being and Diet Examination Survey 1999–2002 (NHANES 99–02), a latest launch of this nationally consultant, advanced, multi-stage, chance based mostly survey of the civilian, non-institutionalized inhabitants of the US. Detailed details about the survey design, questionnaires, laboratory analyses, and examination methodology may be discovered on the web site for the Facilities for Illness Management, Nationwide Heart of Well being Statistics (http://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nhanes.htm). From a complete inhabitants of 21,004 people, 6671 have been adults age 40 or older. Of those, 2584 had a historical past of hypertension or had measured blood stress ≥140/90 mmHg, and didn't have a earlier historical past of heart problems (CVD). The IRB at our establishment has reviewed this analysis and it's exempt.
cohaitungchi.com
Wellness: I tested a Shakti Mat and here is what laying on a bed of “nails” actually did for me
Confession: In relation to issues that guarantees to make me more healthy, I'm all in. As in; I'm that particular person. Who religiously reads Goop. Who has a kitchen cupboard crammed with vitamin tablets and superfood powders. Who considers bringing my Vitamix blender on holidays with me. You recognize, that one.
cohaitungchi.com
Genetics of Thyroid Function and Disease
Even unrelated human subjects share about 99.9% of their genome. It has been estimated that 90% of the remaining variation is accounted for by approximately 10 million common single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs), single base changes spread throughout the genome. These are very useful in studying gene-phenotype associations as they occur commonly in the general population, and may either cause changes in gene function themselves, or more frequently are markers of nearby elements that do. Due to publicly available databases such as that generated through the human genome project and the International Haplotype Mapping project (HapMap),11 a considerable amount of information on the location, functionality and inheritance of these SNPs is freely available. Advancements in genetic technology have enabled genotyping to be performed rapidly and cheaply on large numbers of subjects, further enhancing their usefulness. Methods used to identify associations between genes and thyroid phenotypes include candidate gene studies, genome-wide linkage studies, genome-wide association studies (GWAS) and whole genome sequencing.
cohaitungchi.com
How to Treat a Hangnail and How to Prevent Them Altogether
Lengthy, quick, oval or stiletto, like your palms, your fingernails can inform individuals quite a bit about who you're and what you do with them. They may give others clues into your distinctive character and even any soiled little habits you could maintain like biting or choosing at your nails and pores and skin.
cohaitungchi.com
Thyroid Functions and Bipolar Affective Disorder
Neuropsychiatric symptoms, such as mood disturbances and cognitive impairment, are very common among patients with thyroid disorders. Hyperthyroidism or thyrotoxicosis is usually associated with symptoms such as anxiety, depression, mood lability, and insomnia in a majority of the patients. However, overt psychiatric disorder is rare and occurs in only about 10% of the patients [1, 5]. Manic episodes have been known to occur in patients with hyperthyroidism, but are quite unusual [9]. Occasionally, patients with late-onset mania are detected to have hyperthyroidism, which requires to be treated to achieve full recovery [10]. Nevertheless, patients who develop a true manic episode while thyrotoxic, frequently have an underlying mood disorder, or a family history of mood disorder [11, 12]. Manic episodes can also result from the relatively uncommon phenomenon of lithium carbonate-associated thyrotoxicosis [9, 13]. Lithium may induce thyrotoxicosis by several mechanisms including triggering of the autoimmune process with resultant thyroiditis, abnormal iodine kinetics, that is, overflow of thyroid hormone after expansion of the intrathyroid iodine pool, Jod-Basedow-like phenomenon, direct toxicity to thyroid follicles resulting in release of thyroglobulin, and coincidental Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism [14–16].
cohaitungchi.com
The Renin Angiotensin Aldosterone System in Hypertension: Roles of Insulin Resistance and Oxidative Stress
One mechanism by which an activated RAAS increases insulin resistance is through increased generation of reactive oxygen species ROS. These charged products are involved in the regulation of normal cell signaling and cell growth, proliferation, and expansion of the extracellular matrix. ROS can be produced in different vascular cell types, including endothelial cells (ECs) and vascular smooth muscle cells (VSMCs), by activation of xanthine oxidase, nitric oxide synthase, the mitochondrial respiratory chain, and the nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide phosphate (NADPH) oxidase enzymatic complex, resulting in increased production of superoxide (O2−) (Fig. 2). These ROS can, in turn, directly inflict tissue injury or can contribute to the production of additional ROS by converting NO into peroxynitrate, which is also injurious to tissues. This results in less bioavailable NO and consequently impaired endothelial function.24.
cohaitungchi.com
7 Day Egg and Grapefruit Diet Plan for Weight Loss
There are endless diets available in the world. Every diet comes with its own pros and cons. There are so many options that it becomes really difficult to choose one! In today’s post, let’s talk about one such diet which is called egg and grapefruit diet! If you want to know about it, then just keep on reading.
cohaitungchi.com
Can Dehydration Cause High Blood Pressure?
Hypertension is a persistent situation the place the power of your blood is larger than regular and pushes strongly towards your blood vessel partitions. When it’s not handled, hypertension can result in different severe well being issues together with coronary heart assault and stroke. Many various components may cause...
cohaitungchi.com
Can You Have Hashimoto’s Disease With Normal Thyroid Levels?
Hashimoto's disease is an autoimmune disorder. Autoimmune disorders occur when your body's immune system mistakes parts of your body for a threat to your health and attacks them. Autoimmune disorder can impact almost every part of the body. In the case of Hashimoto's disease, the thyroid becomes the target of...
cohaitungchi.com
‘I Tried the Dukan Diet for 2 Weeks—Here’s What Happened’
Confession: I’m a carb fiend. Pancakes, waffles, and French toast are about the one causes I brunch. Cake, muffins and scones? Can’t resist. And don’t even get me began on donuts. Thanks partly to my love of those and different carb-rich treats, my weight has gone up and down over the previous 10 years.
cohaitungchi.com
Why Is Moisturizing So Important For You?
For many people, moisturizing is a crucial step in our pure skincare routine. Do you ever take into consideration why it’s so essential to provide pores and skin the hydration it wants? The fitting moisturizer helps hold your pores and skin wholesome and searching its greatest. Right here is why moisturizing is so essential on your pores and skin’s well being.
cohaitungchi.com
Does beetroot juice lower blood pressure?
High blood pressure is a serious public health concern. It increases the risk of more dangerous health conditions, such as heart attack, stroke, and chronic heart failure. High blood pressure is also a major risk factor for kidney disease. Beetroot contains high levels of dietary nitrate (NO3), which the body...
cohaitungchi.com
Mental Health Benefits of Walking Outside in Nature
Thirty years in the past, it was famous that strolling was a great way to stay match and shed extra pounds. Nonetheless, newer research present the psychological well being advantages of strolling outdoors in nature, and that these advantages might comply with you for many years. Why is that this such a robust exercise? Check out just some of the psychological well being advantages of strolling outdoors.
cohaitungchi.com
Ankle Swelling as a Side Effect of Norvasc (Amlodipine)
Norvasc (amlodipine besylate) is a type of medication known as a calcium channel blocker. This class of medication contains compounds that relax blood vessels and decrease blood pressure. This makes it easier for your heart to pump blood throughout the body. As important as Norvasc is in treating hypertension (high...
cohaitungchi.com
The Benefits Of Protein Shakes | More Than Just Muscle
In the event you’re entering into your health, or need to conveniently enhance your protein consumption, you then’ve in all probability heard about protein shakes. In the event you’re on the lookout for data that’s a bit extra backed up than the “bro science” you get out of your fitness center buddies, you then’ve come to the fitting place. Let’s discover out extra about the advantages of protein shakes.
Comments / 0