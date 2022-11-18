ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMU

Small businesses welcomed at Holiday Makers Market

COLUMBIA - Over 50 small businesses set up shop at the MU Health Care Pavilion Sunday. According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, vendors, artisans and makers attended the Holiday Makers Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Andrea Lyn Seppo, the founding owner and director of events at Andrea Lyn...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

A Time to Give Thanks kicks off Thanksgiving week with food box event

COLUMBIA − With Thanksgiving just around the corner, Powerhouse Community Development Corporation (PCDC) is making sure no family goes without a meal this holiday. A Time to Give Thanks is a project that honors Everybody Eats, an idea created by the late Columbia City Council member and community advocate Almeta Crayton, by continuing to give out free meals to those in need.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

More than 50 vendors to attend Columbia Holiday Makers Market

COLUMBIA - More than 50 vendors, artisans and makers will attend the Columbia Holiday Makers Market Sunday, at the MU Health Care Pavilion, located at 1769 W. Ash Street. The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kids can stop by the Tiny Town Play Café, and...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

What's open in Columbia on Thanksgiving?

Some Columbia restaurants and stores will be open Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. If you don't see your establishment listed, please email news@komu.com with your operating hours. Restaurants open on Thanksgiving. Waffle House. Cracker Barrel (7 a.m. to 9 p.m.) Starbucks (Nifong - 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Golden Corral...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Missourians invited to annual tree lighting at Governor's mansion

JEFFERSON CITY − The public is invited to kick off the holiday season with the annual tree lighting at the Governor's mansion. The tree lighting will take place Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Candelight tours will follow until 9 p.m. Friday and again on Monday, Dec. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. The lighting and tours are free and open to the public.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

The Center Project provides safe space for LGBTQ community this holiday season

COLUMBIA – The Center Project said it is offering a safe space for members of the LGBTQ community this holiday season. According to a survey by the American Psychological Association, 38% of people said their stress level increases during the holidays. Camaron Nielson, a board member for The Center Project, said stress levels can be even higher for members of the LGBTQ community.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Boone Health chef serves up smiles and comfort with new menu items

COLUMBIA — There's a stigma around hospital food that Jason Anderson said he wants to break. "I want to offer the best food I can, wherever I'm at," Anderson said. "These people work really hard upstairs, and I just want to give them the best." From shrimp fettuccine Alfredo...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Rocheport Bridge construction progresses despite cold temperatures

Despite the slowdown in construction due to colder temperatures this week, the Interstate 70 Rocheport Bridge is still on schedule to be completed in December 2024. Cordell Lenz, field engineer for Lunda Construction Co., spoke at an informational meeting Saturday, saying workers have to take more precautions to stay safe and warm during the colder seasons.
BOONVILLE, MO
KOMU

MPTA honors SERVE Inc. bus driver for service to community

FULTON - If you've ever taken a ride from SERVE Inc., you might have met Scott Gaines, a bus driver who dedicates his life to giving back to others. It's a dedication to service recognized by the Fulton community, and now by the state. The Missouri Public Transit Association (MPTA)...
FULTON, MO
KOMU

Marching Mizzou band ready for whirlwind Thanksgiving week trip to New York

Marching Mizzou, MU’s student band, is gearing up to take on one of its most ambitious shows to date: a performance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. But it’s the massive amount of traveling the band will be required to undertake before and after the parade — wedged between halftime performances at two Mizzou home football games just six days apart — that is sure to leave students and other attendees sleep-deprived.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Nov. 19

Although city-funded warming centers won't open until Nov. 28, Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church opened their doors early to people experiencing homelessness in Columbia. The church first opened Nov. 11 after the congregation decided to open its doors on any night where the temperature drops below 25 degrees. Columbia Police...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Missouri wins big on senior day against New Mexico State

COLUMBIA – The Missouri Tigers defeated New Mexico State 45-14 on senior day. Missouri improved to 5-6 on the season, keeping their bowl hopes alive. Brady Cook threw for 251 yards and 3 touchdowns. "I thought we played one of our cleanest games, best games of the year," Missouri...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KOMU

Missouri uses second half to pull away from Mississippi Valley State

COLUMBIA – The Missouri Tigers continued their offensive barrage in a 83-62 victory over Mississippi Valley State Sunday night. Entering this matchup against the Delta Devils, Missouri owned the best offense in the SEC and 15th best in the nation, averaging 94 points a game. After scoring 105 against SIU-Edwardsville, the Tigers looked to duplicate their success against a team that averaged 52.5 points per game.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy