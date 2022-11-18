Read full article on original website
KOMU
Small businesses welcomed at Holiday Makers Market
COLUMBIA - Over 50 small businesses set up shop at the MU Health Care Pavilion Sunday. According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, vendors, artisans and makers attended the Holiday Makers Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Andrea Lyn Seppo, the founding owner and director of events at Andrea Lyn...
KOMU
A Time to Give Thanks kicks off Thanksgiving week with food box event
COLUMBIA − With Thanksgiving just around the corner, Powerhouse Community Development Corporation (PCDC) is making sure no family goes without a meal this holiday. A Time to Give Thanks is a project that honors Everybody Eats, an idea created by the late Columbia City Council member and community advocate Almeta Crayton, by continuing to give out free meals to those in need.
KOMU
Columbia beauty supply store closes down after pandemic, donates supplies to charity
COLUMBIA- After over 25 years of business, owner David Shim is looking to close down the AQ Beauty Supply store to start his retirement. Shim has been anticipating the closing for several years. In 2019, he closed the store but opened it back up in 2020. Shortly after, the pandemic hit, and the business suffered.
KOMU
More than 50 vendors to attend Columbia Holiday Makers Market
COLUMBIA - More than 50 vendors, artisans and makers will attend the Columbia Holiday Makers Market Sunday, at the MU Health Care Pavilion, located at 1769 W. Ash Street. The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kids can stop by the Tiny Town Play Café, and...
KOMU
What's open in Columbia on Thanksgiving?
Some Columbia restaurants and stores will be open Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. If you don't see your establishment listed, please email news@komu.com with your operating hours. Restaurants open on Thanksgiving. Waffle House. Cracker Barrel (7 a.m. to 9 p.m.) Starbucks (Nifong - 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Golden Corral...
KOMU
Missourians invited to annual tree lighting at Governor's mansion
JEFFERSON CITY − The public is invited to kick off the holiday season with the annual tree lighting at the Governor's mansion. The tree lighting will take place Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Candelight tours will follow until 9 p.m. Friday and again on Monday, Dec. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. The lighting and tours are free and open to the public.
KOMU
The Center Project provides safe space for LGBTQ community this holiday season
COLUMBIA – The Center Project said it is offering a safe space for members of the LGBTQ community this holiday season. According to a survey by the American Psychological Association, 38% of people said their stress level increases during the holidays. Camaron Nielson, a board member for The Center Project, said stress levels can be even higher for members of the LGBTQ community.
KOMU
Boone Health chef serves up smiles and comfort with new menu items
COLUMBIA — There's a stigma around hospital food that Jason Anderson said he wants to break. "I want to offer the best food I can, wherever I'm at," Anderson said. "These people work really hard upstairs, and I just want to give them the best." From shrimp fettuccine Alfredo...
KOMU
Rocheport Bridge construction progresses despite cold temperatures
Despite the slowdown in construction due to colder temperatures this week, the Interstate 70 Rocheport Bridge is still on schedule to be completed in December 2024. Cordell Lenz, field engineer for Lunda Construction Co., spoke at an informational meeting Saturday, saying workers have to take more precautions to stay safe and warm during the colder seasons.
KOMU
MPTA honors SERVE Inc. bus driver for service to community
FULTON - If you've ever taken a ride from SERVE Inc., you might have met Scott Gaines, a bus driver who dedicates his life to giving back to others. It's a dedication to service recognized by the Fulton community, and now by the state. The Missouri Public Transit Association (MPTA)...
KOMU
Marching Mizzou band ready for whirlwind Thanksgiving week trip to New York
Marching Mizzou, MU’s student band, is gearing up to take on one of its most ambitious shows to date: a performance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. But it’s the massive amount of traveling the band will be required to undertake before and after the parade — wedged between halftime performances at two Mizzou home football games just six days apart — that is sure to leave students and other attendees sleep-deprived.
KOMU
First ever Civic Academy graduates to be honored at Columbia City Council meeting
COLUMBIA - City council members will honor 17 Civic Academy graduates for their coursework completion at the council meeting Monday at 7 p.m. The Civic Academy is a free, six-week interactive program for Columbia residents interested in learning more about their local government and its impact. Participants met on Thursdays...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Nov. 19
Although city-funded warming centers won't open until Nov. 28, Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church opened their doors early to people experiencing homelessness in Columbia. The church first opened Nov. 11 after the congregation decided to open its doors on any night where the temperature drops below 25 degrees. Columbia Police...
KOMU
UPDATED: Columbia City Council hears public comment on proposed police surveillance program, fails to pass
COLUMBIA — The Columbia City Council failed to pass a video surveillance program by a vote of 4 to 3 on Monday night. FUSUS is a video surveillance software program that would have given Columbia police access to public or private surveillance cameras that choose to opt in to the program.
KOMU
Missouri wins big on senior day against New Mexico State
COLUMBIA – The Missouri Tigers defeated New Mexico State 45-14 on senior day. Missouri improved to 5-6 on the season, keeping their bowl hopes alive. Brady Cook threw for 251 yards and 3 touchdowns. "I thought we played one of our cleanest games, best games of the year," Missouri...
KOMU
Missouri uses second half to pull away from Mississippi Valley State
COLUMBIA – The Missouri Tigers continued their offensive barrage in a 83-62 victory over Mississippi Valley State Sunday night. Entering this matchup against the Delta Devils, Missouri owned the best offense in the SEC and 15th best in the nation, averaging 94 points a game. After scoring 105 against SIU-Edwardsville, the Tigers looked to duplicate their success against a team that averaged 52.5 points per game.
KOMU
Trial set for first suspect in shooting that killed Battle High School student
COLUMBIA - A trial has been set for a Columbia teenager charged in the deadly February shooting of a Battle High School student. Oscar Ashford, 18, will face a jury trial starting Dec. 20, at 9 a.m., according to online court records. Ashford's first-degree murder charge was dropped to a...
KOMU
2019 homicide suspect to make first court appearance after extradition
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A 2019 homicide suspect will make her first court appearance Tuesday after she was extradited back to Callaway County. Emily Ricketts is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Lauro Garza-Perez. She will appear in court for a hearing Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. Ricketts,...
KOMU
Rock Bridge ends season with third place finish in state tournament; Marshall wins Class 2
Rock Bridge boys soccer bounced back from Friday’s state semifinal defeat with a 2-0 win against St. Dominic in Fenton, claiming third place in the MSHSAA Class 4 state tournament Saturday. It was never in doubt for the Bruins. Two early goals from Connor Little and Drew Schlimme were...
