Berks County, PA

bctv.org

Alyssa Bushkie Named Chief Operating Officer of Opportunity House

Opportunity House named Alyssa Bushkie, Chief Operating Officer of the organization. She is the first chief operating officer in the organization’s history. A Berks County native, Alyssa graduated from Wilson High School and graduated from Penn State Berks Campus with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. She holds a master’s degree in Strategic Human Resource Management from St. Joseph’s University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Pa. health department offering free COVID tests for holidays

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing and take-home tests around the state, including in Harrisburg, as people prepare for holiday gatherings. The tests are free and open to everyone, and they include tests that are performed and analyzed on-site; distribution of at-home COVID-19 antigen tests; and administration of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Funding secured for Lehigh Valley Health Network's emergency department

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - $6.5 million from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will go to the Lehigh Valley Health Network's 17th St. Emergency Department in Allentown. The money will be used to relocate and expand the city's emergency department which has not been renovated in over 30 years. The proposed...
ALLENTOWN, PA
berkscountyliving.com

Inside The President’s House

Tucked in a wooded glade back a lengthy lane in Bern Township stands a nearly two-century-old stately Georgian revival manor house where, truly, the spirited presences of Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana rule the domain. The house, built in 1840 by a prominent Berks limestone quarry owner, has pretty much from its start been a center of social life for the region’s industrial, civic and social leaders. Its architecture – both original and later additions – have drawn praise in the profession. And, for the past dozen years, the property has gained an academic distinction as well: it is the official Alvernia University president’s residence. The property is known as Cedar Hill Farms, located off the aptly named Cedar Hill Drive. It was gifted to Alvernia by Carolyn and Jerome Holleran in 2010. The couple well recalls the day they informed then Alvernia President Thomas Flynn of the offer.
BERN TOWNSHIP, PA
WGAL

Water Street Mission gives out Thanksgiving dinner boxes

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Water Street Mission gave out Thanksgiving dinner boxes so families in the Lancaster community will have a good holiday meal. Hundreds of people who signed up picked up their boxes at the Outreach Center in Lancaster on Monday morning. The boxes were filled with turkeys...
LANCASTER, PA
bctv.org

Alvernia Turkey Drive returns for the 35th year

– For the 35th consecutive year, Alvernia distributed holiday meals to residents in need during its Turkey Drive event held at the university’s John R. Post Center at Reading CollegeTowne. “It’s been 35 years that Alvernia University, under the guidance of Polly Mathys, has been providing turkeys for Reading...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

LGBT Center planning vigil in Reading for Colo. victims

READING, Pa. — The LGBT Center of Greater Reading is preparing to honor the lives of a Berks County native and the others lost in a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado over the weekend. The center announced Monday that it will hold a candlelight vigil next Tuesday,...
READING, PA
WBRE

CEO provides food for those in need for Thanksgiving

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a banner year for a local effort to feed those in need for Thanksgiving. The Commission on Economic Opportunity announced Sunday it provided various parts of Thanksgiving dinner for more than 20,000 needy and elderly people in Luzerne and Wyoming Counties. That’s more than 76,000 pounds of food distributed. The […]
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Mayor Morán Announces the Lighting of the Christmas Tree

READING – Mayor Eddie Morán Friday released a statement announcing the Lighting of the Christmas Tree on Penn Street and details about the program. “It is important that we find ways to create moments of joy and human warmth, especially as the holiday season fast approaches,” said Mayor Morán. “This year’s tree lighting will be filled with performances that will make you feel the holiday spirit. I invite everyone to join us in an intimate and joyous celebration of the start of the holiday season.”
READING, PA
bctv.org

United Way Holiday Volunteer Guide

As the holidays are right around the corner, United Way’s Volunteer Center is sharing a Holiday Volunteer Guide, which lists a great variety of volunteer projects and activities. We receive ongoing requests for this information as individuals, families and employee teams want to help make the holiday season brighter for others. The guides includes hands-on activities, as well as information to fulfill agency nonprofit wish lists.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks native among 5 killed in Colorado shooting

A Berks County native is among the five people who died in a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado over the weekend. Derrick Rump, who graduated from Kutztown Area High School in 2002, was killed in the Saturday night shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Rump's family told 69 News.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Government Technology

Criminals Use Online Reporting System to Threaten Lehigh Valley Schools

(TNS) — School is one of the places students should feel safest, but that hasn’t been the case recently for some Lehigh Valley students as repeated violent threats have been directed at schools in the region. Throughout the last couple weeks, unsubstantiated threats were made against Allentown schools,...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WITF

Two Central Pa. nursing homes must pay workers back wages

Spring Creek Rehab and Nursing Center in Harrisburg and Laurel Lakes Rehab and Wellness Center in Chambersburg owe a total of $513,368 in back wages and damages to 231 employees. The U.S middle district court in Harrisburg approved a consent judgment agreed to by the nursing homes and the federal...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Fire breaks out at multiple buildings in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A fire broke out at a warehouse in Lancaster County on Monday evening. According to emergency dispatch, the incident happened along the 900 block of North Strickler Road in Chanceford Township at 7:37 p.m. No injuries were reported in the incident. Crews cleared the scene...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

