Read full article on original website
Related
bctv.org
Alyssa Bushkie Named Chief Operating Officer of Opportunity House
Opportunity House named Alyssa Bushkie, Chief Operating Officer of the organization. She is the first chief operating officer in the organization’s history. A Berks County native, Alyssa graduated from Wilson High School and graduated from Penn State Berks Campus with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. She holds a master’s degree in Strategic Human Resource Management from St. Joseph’s University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
New senior affordable housing community will be ready for occupancy next month
An affordable housing development in Lancaster County will be ready for occupancy in next month. Saxony Ridge Apartments in Lititz will include 62 affordable housing apartments for seniors, 62 years and older. The apartments will be ready for occupancy in December. The development is a collaborative project between Community Basics...
Pa. health department offering free COVID tests for holidays
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing and take-home tests around the state, including in Harrisburg, as people prepare for holiday gatherings. The tests are free and open to everyone, and they include tests that are performed and analyzed on-site; distribution of at-home COVID-19 antigen tests; and administration of […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Funding secured for Lehigh Valley Health Network's emergency department
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - $6.5 million from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will go to the Lehigh Valley Health Network's 17th St. Emergency Department in Allentown. The money will be used to relocate and expand the city's emergency department which has not been renovated in over 30 years. The proposed...
WGAL
Lancaster County-based Conestoga Tours to close at end of year
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A longtime Lancaster County bus company is closing at the end of the year. It's the end of the line for Conestoga Tours, which has origins dating to 1899. The tour company will lead its last trip at the end of December. "I feel like...
berkscountyliving.com
Inside The President’s House
Tucked in a wooded glade back a lengthy lane in Bern Township stands a nearly two-century-old stately Georgian revival manor house where, truly, the spirited presences of Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana rule the domain. The house, built in 1840 by a prominent Berks limestone quarry owner, has pretty much from its start been a center of social life for the region’s industrial, civic and social leaders. Its architecture – both original and later additions – have drawn praise in the profession. And, for the past dozen years, the property has gained an academic distinction as well: it is the official Alvernia University president’s residence. The property is known as Cedar Hill Farms, located off the aptly named Cedar Hill Drive. It was gifted to Alvernia by Carolyn and Jerome Holleran in 2010. The couple well recalls the day they informed then Alvernia President Thomas Flynn of the offer.
WGAL
Water Street Mission gives out Thanksgiving dinner boxes
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Water Street Mission gave out Thanksgiving dinner boxes so families in the Lancaster community will have a good holiday meal. Hundreds of people who signed up picked up their boxes at the Outreach Center in Lancaster on Monday morning. The boxes were filled with turkeys...
bctv.org
Alvernia Turkey Drive returns for the 35th year
– For the 35th consecutive year, Alvernia distributed holiday meals to residents in need during its Turkey Drive event held at the university’s John R. Post Center at Reading CollegeTowne. “It’s been 35 years that Alvernia University, under the guidance of Polly Mathys, has been providing turkeys for Reading...
Congregation making efforts to save Mahanoy City's first church
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Gary Perna, a lifetime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Mahanoy City, and his family spend every Sunday morning singing the same hymns he learned as a kid. "I've been coming here my entire life. I was baptized in this church, confirmed in the...
WFMZ-TV Online
LGBT Center planning vigil in Reading for Colo. victims
READING, Pa. — The LGBT Center of Greater Reading is preparing to honor the lives of a Berks County native and the others lost in a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado over the weekend. The center announced Monday that it will hold a candlelight vigil next Tuesday,...
WFMZ-TV Online
State grant will be used to build apartments in the Schuylkill Trust building
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - The upper six floors of the Schuykill Trust Company building in Pottsville are to be turned into apartments. Thanks to a $3 million state grant, Pottsville Centre, LLC will transform the floors into 60 market-rate apartments. The owner of the building will match the grant with a...
CEO provides food for those in need for Thanksgiving
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a banner year for a local effort to feed those in need for Thanksgiving. The Commission on Economic Opportunity announced Sunday it provided various parts of Thanksgiving dinner for more than 20,000 needy and elderly people in Luzerne and Wyoming Counties. That’s more than 76,000 pounds of food distributed. The […]
bctv.org
Mayor Morán Announces the Lighting of the Christmas Tree
READING – Mayor Eddie Morán Friday released a statement announcing the Lighting of the Christmas Tree on Penn Street and details about the program. “It is important that we find ways to create moments of joy and human warmth, especially as the holiday season fast approaches,” said Mayor Morán. “This year’s tree lighting will be filled with performances that will make you feel the holiday spirit. I invite everyone to join us in an intimate and joyous celebration of the start of the holiday season.”
bctv.org
United Way Holiday Volunteer Guide
As the holidays are right around the corner, United Way’s Volunteer Center is sharing a Holiday Volunteer Guide, which lists a great variety of volunteer projects and activities. We receive ongoing requests for this information as individuals, families and employee teams want to help make the holiday season brighter for others. The guides includes hands-on activities, as well as information to fulfill agency nonprofit wish lists.
Lancaster Farming
Christmas Tree Farm’s Wedding Venue Thrives With Constant Improvement
BERNVILLE, Pa. — When one of the Reinhart family’s daughters was getting married in 2016, they didn’t realize they needed to book wedding venues months to years in advance. So four months out, what did they do? Host the wedding in their pre-1850s barn. The photos were...
Reading’s Christmas on the Mountain to open for 31st season Friday
Now in its 31st year, the Hillside Playground has once again been transformed into a Christmas wonderland. Affectionately known as “Christmas on the Mountain,” the free to enter and free to park display, features over 5 million led lights, inflatables, vintage and modern decorations. The lights display underwent...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks native among 5 killed in Colorado shooting
A Berks County native is among the five people who died in a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado over the weekend. Derrick Rump, who graduated from Kutztown Area High School in 2002, was killed in the Saturday night shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Rump's family told 69 News.
Government Technology
Criminals Use Online Reporting System to Threaten Lehigh Valley Schools
(TNS) — School is one of the places students should feel safest, but that hasn’t been the case recently for some Lehigh Valley students as repeated violent threats have been directed at schools in the region. Throughout the last couple weeks, unsubstantiated threats were made against Allentown schools,...
Two Central Pa. nursing homes must pay workers back wages
Spring Creek Rehab and Nursing Center in Harrisburg and Laurel Lakes Rehab and Wellness Center in Chambersburg owe a total of $513,368 in back wages and damages to 231 employees. The U.S middle district court in Harrisburg approved a consent judgment agreed to by the nursing homes and the federal...
WGAL
Fire breaks out at multiple buildings in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A fire broke out at a warehouse in Lancaster County on Monday evening. According to emergency dispatch, the incident happened along the 900 block of North Strickler Road in Chanceford Township at 7:37 p.m. No injuries were reported in the incident. Crews cleared the scene...
Comments / 0