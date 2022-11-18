Read full article on original website
Hot Dog Diner ready to re-open Parma dining room
PARMA, Ohio -- After nearly three years of drive-thru only service, Parma’s popular Hot Dog Diner is ready to fling open its doors and welcome its loyal clientele back to the dining room. The family-run eatery -- owned by Dave and Natalie Teare -- will return to pre-pandemic dine-in...
Best grocery store pasta salads ranked worst to best
CLEVELAND, Ohio – We are just days away from the most festive time of the year -- and the busiest!. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, our calendars are filled with school concerts, office get-togethers and celebrations with family and friends. And, of course, we have to find time to decorate, bake, and shop for that perfect present for everyone on your gift list.
Awesome Multi-Generational Family Fun in Hartville Ohio
Disclosure: This post was written in partnership with Ohio. Find It Here. and Experience Hartville. What do you do when you want to get away for the weekend and are traveling with four generations? Read on. I have an idea for you!. My family was recently invited to visit Experience...
NorthEast Factory Direct to Open North Canton Store Friday
CLEVELAND, OH [2022] Northeast Factory Direct is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 8100 Cleveland Avenue NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720 on Friday, November 25th. With current locations in Cleveland, Euclid, Macedonia, and Maple Heights, Northeast Factory Direct is a leading supplier of furniture, mattresses,...
List: These stores are open Thanksgiving 2022
The following stores are here to help people in need of last-minute cranberry sauce and/or early Black Friday deals.
Eat, drink, shop and be merry in Medina
Thanksgiving may be next week but it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Medina. This weekend, the city kicked off the holiday season with their 38th annual Candlelight Walk.
Bay Village Kiwanis’ Christmas Tree Sale is a sure sign the holidays are approaching: West Shore Chatter
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio – It’s beginning to look a bit like Christmas as holiday lights and displays pop up and are turned on throughout Bay Village, Rocky River, Westlake and beyond. That also means it’s time for the annual Bay Village Kiwanis Club Christmas Tree Sale. Trees go...
Kent offers free ice skating downtown through Feb. 26, 2023
KENT, Ohio – Kent Skates, the city’s outdoor seasonal ice rink, is open for the season in downtown Kent. Ice rink admission and skate rental is free, according to the Kent Skates website. The rink will be open through Feb. 26, 2023. Hours are Wednesday-Sundays from 11 a.m....
Free holiday concert, food drive Dec. 4
The Lyndhurst Community Center will host a free holiday concert and food drive at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at 1341 Parkview Drive in Lyndhurst. The Hillcrest Concert Band will perform holiday favorites. Refreshments will be served. Non-perishable food items will be accepted for the food drive. Toys will be accepted to support Olivia’s Dream Toy Drive.
Run, run, Rudolph: Rocky River takes the reins for Holiday Reindeer of River Dec. 2-3
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- The Rocky River Chamber of Commerce and the City of Rocky River have big plans for this year’s holiday festivities. And this time, reindeer will be part of the fun. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Angela Barth is bringing her top-notch creative skills to the...
13 Exciting Concerts to Enjoy the Sounds of the Holiday Season in Northeast Ohio
Sounds of the holiday seasonPhoto by Jens Thekkeveettil on Unsplash. The exhilarating sounds of Christmas fill the air as we begin this magical season. Whether you prefer the classic nostalgic songs or enjoy the energy of more contemporary performances, Northeast Ohio has something for you.
'A Christmas Story' House update: 'We are not interested in selling to the cast'
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Nov. 14, 2022. Despite one actor telling 3News that cast members had interest in purchasing the house from A Christmas Story -- which was put up for sale earlier this week in Cleveland -- a new update posted Friday afternoon to the attraction’s Facebook page says otherwise.
Medina’s Candlelight Walk was an engaging experience this year
MEDINA, Ohio -- The weather was definitely winter-like this past weekend as Main Street Medina and the city hosted the annual Candlelight Walk, kicking off the holiday season. “It’s grown and grown every year,” Mayor Dennis Hanwell said. “It was a one-day event first, and then a two-day event and now it’s a three-day event kicking off on Friday night.
‘Christmas Connection’ doubles in size this year, and offers more shopping than ever in its history
Cleveland's Christmas Connection will feature more than 450 vendors this year, making it the largest in its history and double the size of last year’s show.
Lizzo coming to Ohio next year during her tour
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The "Rumors" are true! Grammy and Emmy Award-winning artist Lizzo is coming to Ohio next year. As part of her 17-city tour, Lizzo will make a stop at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on May 12, 2023. Tickets for "The Special 2our" went on sale Nov. 18.
Where to find turkey giveaways and a hot meal for Thanksgiving
Tis the season to give back to the community and these businesses and organizations hope to do just that. Check out this list of turkey giveaways and locations to get a hot meal this Thanksgiving.
Considering a new dog for the holidays? Adoption fees just $20 this month
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is offering $20 adoptions through the end of the November to help find homes for an usually high number of dogs in its care. The fees will cover spay/neuter services, vaccines, a 2023 dog license, microchip and current rabies tag, the shelter...
Thrift stores offer high-end holiday decor at bargain prices
MEDINA, Ohio -- For those who want to set a vintage holiday table this year, there are places to find elegance that isn’t expensive. Two Northeast Ohio shops also allow customers to practice another time-honored holiday tradition -- giving to others. “The great thing is that all the money...
4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you like your donuts decadent, you should check out this local staple in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood. Since 1937, Jack Frost has been serving fresh and tasty donuts. Check out their maple bacon raised donut, Fat Elvis donut (a raised donut topped with powdered sugar, peanut butter cream, and bacon bits and stuffed with banana filling), the chocolate-heavy Reese's cup chocolate cream cake donut, and raspberry cheesecake donut. You also can't go wrong with simpler classics like glazed crullers, Boston cream donuts, and chocolate iced cake donuts.
Akron Canton Foodbank seeking food donations after giving drops nearly 20%
Donations to the Akron Canton Regional Foodbank from stores, wholesalers, and manufacturers are down 19% compared to this time last year.
