Akron, OH

Cleveland.com

Hot Dog Diner ready to re-open Parma dining room

PARMA, Ohio -- After nearly three years of drive-thru only service, Parma’s popular Hot Dog Diner is ready to fling open its doors and welcome its loyal clientele back to the dining room. The family-run eatery -- owned by Dave and Natalie Teare -- will return to pre-pandemic dine-in...
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Best grocery store pasta salads ranked worst to best

CLEVELAND, Ohio – We are just days away from the most festive time of the year -- and the busiest!. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, our calendars are filled with school concerts, office get-togethers and celebrations with family and friends. And, of course, we have to find time to decorate, bake, and shop for that perfect present for everyone on your gift list.
CLEVELAND, OH
travelinspiredliving.com

Awesome Multi-Generational Family Fun in Hartville Ohio

Disclosure: This post was written in partnership with Ohio. Find It Here. and Experience Hartville. What do you do when you want to get away for the weekend and are traveling with four generations? Read on. I have an idea for you!. My family was recently invited to visit Experience...
HARTVILLE, OH
iheart.com

NorthEast Factory Direct to Open North Canton Store Friday

CLEVELAND, OH [2022] Northeast Factory Direct is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 8100 Cleveland Avenue NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720 on Friday, November 25th. With current locations in Cleveland, Euclid, Macedonia, and Maple Heights, Northeast Factory Direct is a leading supplier of furniture, mattresses,...
NORTH CANTON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Free holiday concert, food drive Dec. 4

The Lyndhurst Community Center will host a free holiday concert and food drive at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at 1341 Parkview Drive in Lyndhurst. The Hillcrest Concert Band will perform holiday favorites. Refreshments will be served. Non-perishable food items will be accepted for the food drive. Toys will be accepted to support Olivia’s Dream Toy Drive.
LYNDHURST, OH
WKYC

'A Christmas Story' House update: 'We are not interested in selling to the cast'

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Nov. 14, 2022. Despite one actor telling 3News that cast members had interest in purchasing the house from A Christmas Story -- which was put up for sale earlier this week in Cleveland -- a new update posted Friday afternoon to the attraction’s Facebook page says otherwise.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina’s Candlelight Walk was an engaging experience this year

MEDINA, Ohio -- The weather was definitely winter-like this past weekend as Main Street Medina and the city hosted the annual Candlelight Walk, kicking off the holiday season. “It’s grown and grown every year,” Mayor Dennis Hanwell said. “It was a one-day event first, and then a two-day event and now it’s a three-day event kicking off on Friday night.
MEDINA, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Lizzo coming to Ohio next year during her tour

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The "Rumors" are true! Grammy and Emmy Award-winning artist Lizzo is coming to Ohio next year. As part of her 17-city tour, Lizzo will make a stop at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on May 12, 2023. Tickets for "The Special 2our" went on sale Nov. 18.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you like your donuts decadent, you should check out this local staple in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood. Since 1937, Jack Frost has been serving fresh and tasty donuts. Check out their maple bacon raised donut, Fat Elvis donut (a raised donut topped with powdered sugar, peanut butter cream, and bacon bits and stuffed with banana filling), the chocolate-heavy Reese's cup chocolate cream cake donut, and raspberry cheesecake donut. You also can't go wrong with simpler classics like glazed crullers, Boston cream donuts, and chocolate iced cake donuts.
CLEVELAND, OH
