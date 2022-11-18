ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T3

iPhone 15 Pro users can expect a massive speed upgrade

By Sam Cross
T3
T3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VCafM_0jFTmnDz00

Apple is increasingly adopting a dual-tier offering for its iPhone range. This year for example, there is a clear difference between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus , and the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max .

The Pro variants get Dynamic Island , an extra camera with a beefier optical zoom, an upgraded processor and a better display. It's part of the reason why iPhone 14 Pro models have been so hard to get hold of .

And it seems that gulf will continue to widen next year. According to well-versed tipster, Ming-Chi Kuo , the iPhone 15 line-up will differ in terms of port speed. That's despite all variants moving to USB-C , in line with a recent EU directive.

Kuo says, "all new iPhones will abandon Lightning and change to USB-C, but only two high-end models will support the wired high-speed transfer, and the two standard ones still support USB 2.0 same as Lightning."

That's a decent upgrade for the Pro models, which should benefit from high-speed data transfer and fast charging. It makes sense too – the Pro variants have more capable camera technology, making them great for capturing high-quality photos and videos. Large files like these will see the biggest benefit of higher data transfer speeds.

Still, it's something of a kick in the teeth for the standard iPhone 15 range. This year, we saw sales for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus slump. This drop was largely caused by public perception, with the standard models said to offer little upgrade  over the outgoing iPhone 13 . Many deemed paying the extra for a Pro model more worthwhile, with a host of extra features and upgrades included.

While features like Dynamic Island are rumoured to be joining the entire range , it's disappointing to see an intentional limitation being put in place. Adding the same high-speed USB-C port across the board would have given a substantial boost to the iPhone 15's credentials.

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

iPhone 15 Ultra puts end to 6.1-inch super-premium iPhone (users react strongly to Apple's plan)

You got it right (if you did) - Apple's 2023 iPhone 15 lineup is bound to disappoint those who like compact(ish) iPhones with premium features…. After killing off the mini iPhone in September, Apple's witch hunt seems to be continuing - at least if the leaks are to be believed. Speaking of leaks and rumors, multiple sources with years of experience as analysts are now weighing in on Cupertino's big surprise.
TechRadar

Black Friday smartwatch deals make the Apple Watch 8 an easy pick

The Apple Watch Series 8 may be Apple’s newest smartwatch, but its reveal was somewhat overshadowed by the Apple Watch Ultra. With Black Friday fast approaching and last year’s watch on sale, do the new features in the Watch 8 make it worth buying over the Apple Watch Series 7?
SlashGear

Why Your iPhone Is Slow And What You Need To Do To Fix It

Apple iPhones are some of the best-performing smartphones in the world. Every year, Apple's top executives come on stage to announce new iPhones with improved hardware and software. However, even with the fastest processor in a smartphone and a capable iOS ecosystem, sometimes, iPhones might run slow. Is your iPhone...
TheStreet

Mercedes Draws a Secret Weapon Against Tesla

Mercedes-Benz knows it has to act fast, if the legacy carmaker doesn't want to be knocked out of the crucial electric vehicle market. The German brand is battling Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, which came to beat it at home. Indeed, the group of the charismatic Elon Musk inflicted a crushing defeat last month on the German manufacturer and his compatriots, by selling more electric cars in the German market.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Apple confirms it is changing the iPhone’s charging plug

Apple will change the plug on the bottom of the iPhone, it has confirmed.The company will comply with a new EU ruling that will force all devices to use the same USB-C standard, a senior executive said. While the rule affects all such devices, Apple remains the only significant phone manufacturer that has not yet switched to the standard.As such, it will be forced to remove the Lightning cable on the bottom of the phone.Apple’s marketing boss, Greg Joswiak, said that “obviously we’ll have to comply, we have no choice”, in response to a question during a live Wall Street...
The Independent

Apple Black Friday deals 2022: Best early discounts on iPads, iPhones and more

Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, with discounts to be had on top tech items, including TVs, laptops and gaming gear. We’ve now entered Black Friday week, and there are already deals to be had on Apple products from a number of third-party retailers.Several stores have already cut hundreds of prices this Black Friday month. In fact, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Very and AO started trimming product prices at the beginning of November, and those deals are only going to land thicker and faster as we get closer to the big day.Follow live: The best early Black...
Phone Arena

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) is down to lowest price in limited-stock deal

Early holiday discounts are in full swing and the best deals will be snapped up quickly, such as B&H Photo Video's M2 12.9-inch iPad Pro deal, which knocks down the best tablet of 2022 to its lowest price. The latest iPad Pro was released in late October and is by...
makeuseof.com

How to Set Up an eSIM on an iPhone

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The iPhone 14 is the first iPhone to be eSIM only. However, eSIM has been around since the iPhone X. If your iPhone supports eSIM, you can activate a cellular plan without a physical SIM card from your carrier. You can also install multiple eSIMs on your iPhone, which is great for travelers.
The Verge

Sony is slashing prices on PS5 games and accessories ahead of Black Friday

Sony switched on some very good holiday deals on digital video games for PS5 and PS4, as well as PS5 accessories, like the DualSense controller. I won’t list out all of the game deals available at the PlayStation Store, but here’s the best way to frame the significance of the game discounts: you can get three PS5-exclusive games, like, say, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, for less than $100 ($30 each). That’s a far cry from the original $70 cost for just one of these titles. Newer games, like Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, are a bargain at $39.89 each for the PS5 versions. And then there’s the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which costs just $19.89.
T3

T3

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
512K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy