Black Americans who don’t vote are an insult to ancestors who lost their lives fighting for the ballot: Justice B. Hill

By Justice B. Hill, cleveland.com
 3 days ago
HolyisHe
3d ago

...it is there right to vote or not to vote...do you and let others do them...wicked man shall do wickedly when they get elected, after speaking and promising many lies of falsehood...

Jaq Gray
3d ago

you are so right people in general all ways complain about who is in office but if you don't vote don't complain because if more people get out and vote a lot of stuff would not happen and the republicans would not have won the house of representatives that what happened I went and vote and it was cold 🥶🥶❄️❄️ out side but I vote and it makes me angry because we need more people to get out and vote

Jennie Scott
3d ago

Stop shaming people!!! If you don’t vote don’t complain. I truly want politicians held accountable to campaign promises. And the mud slinging to stop. If your not able to be voted for by your own. But behavior, actions, accomplishments. Then don’t run for office. Nothing worse than a candidate that’s uses low blows. And the negative use of semantics . Is character assassination. To win an election. Yet promises that are not ever shown to materialize. To me need to answer to the infilled claims.

