Fayetteville, AR

Katie Shumate hits milestone in Kent State women's basketball loss at Arkansas

By Staff report
Record-Courier
 3 days ago
Katie Shumate reached a milestone Thursday night for the Kent State women’s basketball team, but the Golden Flashes lost in their first road game of the season.

Arkansas took control late in the first half and rolled to an 80-59 win.

Shumate, a senior, led the way for KSU with 12 points and joined the 1,000-point club on a 3-pointer during the third period.

Freshman Corynne Hauser scored 10 points and had a team-high three assists for Kent State (1-2) off its bench, while graduate student Annie Pavlansky added nine points and two assists.

Arkansas (4-0) used a 14-4 run in the first quarter to take the lead for good. The Razorbacks then used a 14-0 run in the second quarter to help take a 46-29 lead into halftime. KSU never got closer than 14 the rest of the way.

Samara Spencer scored 22 points to lead the Razorbacks and Erynn Barnum added 20.

The Flashes continue their road trip Sunday at Oklahoma State. Tip is scheduled for 2 p.m. (ET) and the game is streaming on ESPN+.

Record-Courier

Record-Courier

