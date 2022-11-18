Read full article on original website
Bale salvages 1-1 draw for Wales against US in World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — A young United States team was nearing victory in its World Cup return. Then Walker Zimmerman needlessly plowed into Gareth Bale. Bale converted the resulting penalty kick in the 82nd minute, giving Wales a 1-1 draw Monday night that left the Americans feeling frustrated and made their path to the knockout stage more precarious.
World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia hands upset loss to Argentina, Lionel Messi
Saudi Arabia scored twice in the second half to overcome a one-goal deficit and rally past Lionel Messi and Argentina for an upset in a Group C World Cup opener Tuesday in Lusail, Qatar.
European teams abandon plan to wear armbands at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA’s threat of on-field punishment for players forced World Cup teams to back down Monday and abandon an anti-discrimination campaign aimed at host nation Qatar. The captains of seven European nations won’t wear armbands supporting the “One Love” campaign in games after FIFA said...
Coming together to watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 games in the Northland
Well, it is finally here, the day when the United States team took its turn on the big stage at the FIFA World Cup Qatar, taking on Wales. The World Cup is among the biggest sporting events in the world. A time for the biggest soccer fans and lovers around to come together for fun and trash-talk one another.
Lionel Messi Humbled by Saudi Arabia in Major World Cup Shock
Argentina’s international soccer team lost their opening game of the Qatar World Cup on Tuesday in one of the most shocking upsets in the tournament’s history. Bookmakers had Argentina as one of the favorites to win the tournament, with fans of Lionel Messi—widely considered one of the greatest players of all time—hoping he would finally win a World Cup in what was likely to be his last appearance at the competition. The 35-year-old PSG ace gave his team the lead with a penalty kick after just 10 minutes on Tuesday’s tie. But Saudi Arabia gallantly fought back, with Saleh Al-Shehri tying the match early in the second-half before Salem Al Dawsari scored a blistering win five minutes later. Argentina is now at the bottom of their World Cup group while Saudi Arabia—ranked 51st in the world—is top. Read more at The Daily Beast.
Qatar to open Mideast’s first World Cup before leaders, fans
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar prepared Sunday to open the Middle East’s first FIFA World Cup before global leaders and soccer fans now pouring into this energy-rich nation after being battered by a regional boycott and international criticism. Regardless of the outcome of Qatar versus Ecuador on the...
