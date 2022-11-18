ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDIO-TV

Bale salvages 1-1 draw for Wales against US in World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — A young United States team was nearing victory in its World Cup return. Then Walker Zimmerman needlessly plowed into Gareth Bale. Bale converted the resulting penalty kick in the 82nd minute, giving Wales a 1-1 draw Monday night that left the Americans feeling frustrated and made their path to the knockout stage more precarious.
WDIO-TV

European teams abandon plan to wear armbands at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA’s threat of on-field punishment for players forced World Cup teams to back down Monday and abandon an anti-discrimination campaign aimed at host nation Qatar. The captains of seven European nations won’t wear armbands supporting the “One Love” campaign in games after FIFA said...
TheDailyBeast

Lionel Messi Humbled by Saudi Arabia in Major World Cup Shock

Argentina’s international soccer team lost their opening game of the Qatar World Cup on Tuesday in one of the most shocking upsets in the tournament’s history. Bookmakers had Argentina as one of the favorites to win the tournament, with fans of Lionel Messi—widely considered one of the greatest players of all time—hoping he would finally win a World Cup in what was likely to be his last appearance at the competition. The 35-year-old PSG ace gave his team the lead with a penalty kick after just 10 minutes on Tuesday’s tie. But Saudi Arabia gallantly fought back, with Saleh Al-Shehri tying the match early in the second-half before Salem Al Dawsari scored a blistering win five minutes later. Argentina is now at the bottom of their World Cup group while Saudi Arabia—ranked 51st in the world—is top. Read more at The Daily Beast.
WDIO-TV

Qatar to open Mideast’s first World Cup before leaders, fans

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar prepared Sunday to open the Middle East’s first FIFA World Cup before global leaders and soccer fans now pouring into this energy-rich nation after being battered by a regional boycott and international criticism. Regardless of the outcome of Qatar versus Ecuador on the...
WDIO-TV

Pope honors family roots in northern Italy with rare outing

ASTI, Italy (AP) — Pope Francis honored his northern Italian roots on Sunday by celebrating a special Mass in his father’s hometown and encouraging younger generations to not be indifferent to the poverty and misery all around them. Thousands of people turned out to greet Francis during his...
