Effective: 2022-11-21 23:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-22 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CST TUESDAY COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until noon CST Tuesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday afternoon. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 5 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

CAMERON COUNTY, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO