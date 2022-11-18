Effective: 2022-11-22 02:04:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-22 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coke; Concho; Crockett; Irion; Kimble; Menard; Nolan; Runnels; Schleicher; Sterling; Sutton; Taylor; Tom Green DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of west central Texas, mainly west of a line from Abilene to Junction. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility, and quickly changing visibilities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition, isolated locations may fall below freezing, resulting in slick road conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses.

COKE COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO