Where to find Mareep, Flaaffy, & Ampharos in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has plenty of Electric-type Pokemon to choose from including Generation 2’s Mareep, Flaaffy, and Ampharos. Here’s everything players need to know about finding them around Paldea. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet includes a variety of returning Pokemon from past generations like the Electric Sheep line...
Where to find Sinistea & Polteageist in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will want to keep their eyes peeled when searching for the Ghost-type Pokemon Sinistea. Below is everything you need to know to find and evolve it. Sinistea is an interesting Ghost-type Pokemon that was introduced in Gen 8’s Galar region. Its plasma-like body resides in...
Where to find Fletchling, Fletchinder, & Talonflame in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Wattrel isn’t the only tiny bird Pokemon found through Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, as the Fletchling line also makes a return in Paldea. Here’s everything players need to know about finding one for themselves. Every Pokemon Generation has an early Flying-type bird Pokemon to help trainers out on...
How to get Salazzle & Salandit in Pokemon Scarlet Violet: Evolution method explained
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers can get Salazzle and Salandit in the wild, or use its extraordinary evolution method. Here’s where to find them and how Salandit evolves. Salazzle and Salandit were added in Gen 7, as poison/fire-type Pokemon, and they’re back in Game Freak‘s latest games.
How to unlock 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Trainers can work together to participate in more difficult 5 and 6-Star Tera Raid battles in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here’s everything you need to know about finding and taking on these raids. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced a brand-new feature in Generation 9, similar to Mega Evolution or...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player discovers infinite Shiny Duplication glitch
A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player has discovered a glitch that allows players to duplicate a Shiny Pokemon encounter infinitely, and here is how it works. Shiny Pokemon are among the rarest creatures in the Pokemon games, and as such, players often attempt to find the easiest ways to encounter them. This is often done by raising the odds of finding a Shiny Pokemon via a hunting method, Shiny Charm, or using multiple systems.
Can you change time & weather in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players won’t need to worry so much about the time of day and weather changes. Here is everything to know about weather, time of day, and date changing in the Gen 9 games. Pokemon fans have been impacted by the day and night cycles tied...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Titan Battle: Locations, Level Order, Types, more
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will need to challenge Pladea’s Titans to obtain access to the coveted Herba Mystica. Below is everything to know about the Titan Pokemon, and what order they should be battled in. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have their choice of three major storylines while...
How to get False Swipe TM in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
False Swipe is an incredibly useful move in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, but you’ll need to know where to find the False Swipe TM before you can teach it to your Pokemon. If you’re struggling to catch Pokemon out in the wild because you’re constantly knocking them out or your team is over-leveled, then the handy False Swipe TM might just be your new best friend.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Elite Four guide: How to become a Champion of Paldea
Continuing the tradition of the past eight generations, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet allows players to take on the Elite Four and Champion of Paldea to earn their Champion status. Here is how to defeat them. While Pokemon Scarlet & Violet offers players three storylines to follow and complete in any...
Simple Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trick makes games run infinitely better
A simple Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trick makes the Nintendo Switch game run infinitely better, amid reports of post-launch issues. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have finally dropped and Switch fans across the world are diving into Game Freak’s latest installment in the immensely popular franchise. The first Pokemon games...
Pokemon Go Astral Eclipse event: Solgaleo & Lunala debut, more
Pokemon Go has announced the Astral Eclipse Event, bringing Sun & Moon Legendaries Solgalo and Lunala into the game. Over the last few months, the Season of Light has brought more Gen 7 Pokemon into the game, including Cosmog and Cosmoem via Special Research. Pokemon Go will bring the Sun...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet hero is incredibly rude about his phone use fans say
While players continue to report problems with Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, one person says most have ignored the bigger issue – the hero’s phone usage. Game Freak released Scarlet & Violet just last week on the Nintendo Switch to middling review scores. Thus far, many players seem mixed on the experience, too, thanks in part to its subpar visuals and performance-related issues.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet shiny sound removal is frustrating players
Unlike Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Scarlet and Violet doesn’t have a sound that notifies users of nearby Shiny Pokémon. Rare variants of pre-existing pocket monsters, Shiny Pokemon come in numerous shapes and forms. They initially appeared in Gold and Silver, proving so rare that finding just one felt like a noteworthy accomplishment.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s third wave of DLC tracks revealed: Rock, Moon Cup, Merry Mountain & more
The third wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC tracks has been revealed, and it includes a brand new track called Merry Mountain. Following on from the second wave of DLC tracks that came out in March, Nintendo has confirmed that the second wave of Booster Course Pass tracks will arrive in the game on December 7, 2022.
Disguised Toast slams “zero effort” Pokemon Scarlet & Violet games
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have finally been released, but Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang hasn’t exactly been impressed by Game Freak’s latest creature collecting game. The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet release has been getting a lot of attention from players around the world, with many outlining hilarious glitches and frustrating performance issues. In fact, if you’ve been active on any Pokemon social channels, then chances are, you’ve seen your fair share.
MultiVersus patch 2.1 notes: Marvin the Martian arrives, 11 character changes, more
The MultiVersus 2.1 update has arrived, marking the debut of Marvin the Martian while tweaking just shy of a dozen existing fighters. Here’s a full rundown on the latest patch notes. With MultiVersus Season 2 in full swing, the first major update of the cycle is now live. Following...
Valorant fans propose genius Chamber nerf to finally balance overpowered Agent
Valorant fans have suggested a genius Chamber nerf that will finally balance the overpowered Sentinel. One agent has dominated the game since its release. Of course, we’re talking about Chamber, the French Sentinel that has been at the top and tearing up the meta since the end of Episode 3.
Pokemon Go reveals two-day December Community Day event featuring 22 Shiny Pokemon
Pokemon Go revealed that players will be getting a two-day-long Community Day event in December with an abundance of Pokemon to catch. Niantic’s latest Community Day efforts have been met with a bit of a lukewarm reception from some members of the Pokemon Go community. Issues involving overlapping Elite...
Overwatch 2 devs add audio transcription feature to combat toxicity
Overwatch 2 will be implementing a new audio transcription feature as a way to help combat inappropriate or unsportsmanlike comments during matches. As part of the latest Overwatch 2 update, developer Blizzard have revealed that they will be introducing a new chat feature to help monitor “disruptive behavior” in OW2 games. This news was revealed in a new blog post, detailing who will have access to the audio transcription as well as how the process of reporting a player will operate.
