STABBING AT QUEENS MCDONALD'S: Boy, 15, hospitalized, 2 teen suspects flee
A 15-year-old boy was stabbed at a Queens McDonald’s on Monday afternoon and are searching for two suspects who fled the scene, police said.
NYPD: 29-year-old fatally shot in Kingsbridge Heights; suspect at large
Police were actively investigating at the intersection of Sedgwick Avenue and West 231st Street, where they say the 29-year-old victim was shot in the back.
Police: Driver who crashed into Toms River home was under the influence
Police say that Kevin Cannon was driving on Frann Road around 11:30 p.m. Monday when he drove off the roadway and crashed into the front of a home.
Armed duo robs man aboard Queens subway train of belongings, $800
The NYPD released photos on Sunday of two suspects wanted for robbing a man aboard a Queens subway train at gunpoint last week, authorities said.
Man dies after being found shot in overturned car in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- A man is dead after getting shot while driving a car in the Bronx. The 29-year-old was found inside an overturned car near Sedgewick and Reservoir Avenues in the Marble Hill section just before 5 p.m. Friday. Police said the man struck several cars. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. It was not immediately clear if he was a target.
LI Drug Dealer Sentenced In Overdose Of Man Who Died Attending Narcotics Anonymous Meeting
A Long Island drug dealer will spend more than a decade behind bars after admitting that he sold dangerous drugs to a West Babylon man who later died from overdose. Vito Frabizio, age 33, of Deer Park, was sentenced to 11 years in prison in Suffolk County Court Friday, Nov. 18, after pleading guilty to three counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
NYPD: Man wanted for stealing woman’s purse in Bedford Park
News 12 was told a 77-year-old woman was walking on Decatur Avenue and East 201st Street when the man approached her, snatched her purse and took off.
Yonkers provides free CAT etching kits, installations to tackle catalytic converter thefts
Victims will be able to get free CAT etching kits and installation on Saturday.
2 men wanted for using stolen credit card in Commack
Suffolk police are searching for the men who used a stolen credit card in Commack. Police say back in August, the men used a stolen card at the Speedway on Jericho Turnpike. The suspects then drove off in a dark-colored SUV. The credit card was originally reported stolen from a...
Police Say Mother Left Child Unattended in Car
A Huntington Station woman was arrested Saturday after she left her 4-year-old daughter unattended in a vehicle in cold weather, Suffolk County police said. Second Precinct police officers responded to a 911 call regarding a child unattended, restrained in a safety seat in a vehicle Read More ...
2 teen boys wounded in shooting on Staten Island
Two teenagers were wounded during a shooting on Staten Island Saturday night, authorities said.
Police: Dentist, town worker involved in opioid-selling scheme
Police say a dentist and a town worker are tied up in a scheme that saw them sell 7,000 opioid prescriptions. They say Dr. Jason DiBlasi, of Farmingdale, is accused of selling opioid prescriptions to patients who didn't need them -- and in some cases -- patients he'd never met. Town of Oyster Bay employee Marco Cotto, 52, is also facing charges in the scheme.
Caught on camera: 4 men wanted for robbing East New York smoke shop
Surveillance video shows four hooded men in the store on Ashford Street going through the register and taking things.
Jersey City man, 25, arrested for fatally shooting Hoboken man, 28, in September
A Jersey City man, 25, has been arrested for fatally shooting a 28-year-old Hoboken man on Marshall Drive back in September, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Earlier today, members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service of New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Deon Williams in connection with the fatal shooting of Christopher Garcia, Suarez said in a statement.
Bay Ridge Woman Disbarred & Sentenced to Fifteen Months in Prison
Today, Urooj Rahman was sentenced to 15 months in prison for throwing a Molotov cocktail during George Floyd’s protest in NYC in 2020. (Story) The Biden Justice department intervened on her behalf and Rahman plea bargained to avoid a longer jail sentence. Rahman was also ordered to pay $30,137...
Calls grow for Amazon to address privacy, safety concerns following Turn To Tara investigation
There are growing calls for Amazon to address privacy and safety concerns after a Turn To Tara investigation exposed vulnerabilities with its newest delivery service, Key For Business. The service allows drivers to enter people's homes without a key. Oscar Gilcrest, a Yonkers building superintendent, claims he witnessed a worker...
Floating Dead Male Discovered at Freeport Marina
First Squad Detectives are investigating an incident that occurred on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 9:15 am in Freeport. According to detectives, an adult male was found floating in Jeffstar Marina located at 100 Jefferson Street. The body was recovered from the water by Nassau County Police Department’s Marine Bureau. The male was pronounced at 2:41 pm by a medic.
Nutley man who once stabbed Newark police sergeant nabbed in North Bergen with illegal weapons & ammo by HCPO
A Nutley man with a troubled legal past finds himself behind bars yet again after he was pulled over in North Bergen Nov. 16 and law enforcement found he was in possession of illegal weapons and ammo, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Gang Task...
Two arrested after police find 400 pounds of weed
Police arrested Tongdeng Lu, 63 of Brooklyn, and Hongqiang Shi, 28 of Flushing on November 10. The pair allegedly had 400 pounds of cannabis.
Shootout with police leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody; narcotics operation in Manhattan: sources
One person was killed and another was taken into police custody after a narcotics operation turned into a shootout with law enforcement, according to sources.
