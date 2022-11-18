Read full article on original website
Rivers Casino Portsmouth announces opening date
There is now an opening date for Virginia's first full-service casino.
Grand Illumination Parade returns in full force with 'holiday magic' in Downtown Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A local favorite made a big comeback Saturday night. The Downtown Norfolk skyline lit up to kick off the 36th Annual Grand Illumination Parade. The event drew thousands of people for a night of family-friendly fun. Scores of parade spectators and participants took in the "holiday...
WAVY News 10
Skiffes Creek Connector in James City County opens
JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Skiffes Creek Connector linking Merrimac Trail and Pocahontas Trail near the Walmart Distribution Center in James City County has opened. It extends the existing Green Mount Parkway with the new segment, which includes one-mile of two-lane roadway, two bridges, expanded turn lanes and new traffic signals at both intersections.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Currituck opts to keep Moyock Welcome Center
In a special meeting on Monday, November 14, Currituck commissioners chose to reject the offer to sell the Moyock Welcome Center property located at 106 Caratoke Highway. The offer came unsolicited from Frontier Builders, which planned to put in a Wawa gas station and convenience store on the county-owned property. The offer came in at $2.2 million, which was $400,000 above the appraised value. Currituck commissioners were considering the opportunity.
WAVY News 10
‘The Garden of Tomorrow finally today’: Contract signed for $36 million NBG expansion
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – “Here we go, the Garden of Tomorrow, finally today.”. That’s what Norfolk Botanical Garden president and CEO Michael Desplaines said in a Facebook video Friday as he signed the $36 million contract signifying its largest-ever expansion that will address visitation, parking and plant conservation.
Bethany Baptist Church to donate 150 Thanksgiving meals
During this time, they will be distributing 150 Thanksgiving baskets and turkeys to families in need.
WAVY News 10
Thanksgiving holiday closings in Hampton Roads | 2022
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – With the holiday season upon, 10 On Your Side wants to help you plan accordingly. Most city facilities will be closed for Thanksgiving. In many cases, trash pickup and other services will also be impacted. The local cities below have released their holiday closures.
Holiday magic coming to Norfolk with 36th annual Grand Illumination Parade
NORFOLK, Va. — For the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 36th Annual Grand Illumination Parade will return on November 19 at 7 p.m. November of 1985 saw the start of the Norfolk tradition that we know very well today. Thousands would bundle up on the 23rd of that month for the first annual Grand Illumination Parade.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia
1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
Norfolk Naval Shipyard opens state-of-the-art barge, new Micro Market
Two new facilities are now open at Norfolk Naval Shipyard in the hopes of improving the quality of life for sailors and civilians.
Death investigation underway in Portsmouth
The PPD is conducting a death investigation near the 1100 block of Richmond Ave. The victim appears to be an adult male.
WAVY News 10
2,000 turkeys being distributed in Norfolk on Saturday at Turkey Trailer event
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Pamunkey Indian Tribe, the group behind the HeadWaters casino planned to go next to Harbor Park in Norfolk, is set to give away about 2,000 turkeys and other food for Thanksgiving this Saturday, Nov. 19. The tribe is the main sponsor for the third...
peninsulachronicle.com
Hathaway Power In Greater Williamsburg Permanently Closes
JAMES CITY-Hathaway Power on Tewning Road in Greater Williamsburg has abruptly closed. The company, which had been in operation since 1987, closed in early November. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact gives you $3 in...
Norfolk unveils statue in honor of Richard Tucker, a key figure in the city's Black history
NORFOLK, Va. — A statue honoring Richard A. Tucker, a key figure in Norfolk’s African American history, was unveiled to the public Saturday. The statue, which sits right in front of the library sharing Tucker’s name, honors his legacy as Norfolk’s first African American principal and advocate for Black education.
Community members hosting weekend search event for missing Portsmouth teen
A local organization is leading a weekend search event for a Portsmouth teen who has been missing for more than two weeks.
WAVY News 10
Fresh food distribution event being held in Newport News on Black Friday
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Five Loaves Food Pantry on the Peninsula is hosting a food distribution this Black Friday in Newport News. The Friday, November 25 event will start at 11 a.m. and they advise everyone to arrive at that time to be assured food. Five Loaves,...
Navy makes quality of life upgrades for shipyard sailors
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Navy is making some modest but meaningful upgrades for sailors' quality of life at its shipyard. The improvements are coming as the Navy tries to learn from six suspected suicides among the USS George Washington crew in April and May, while their ship was under repair at Newport News Shipbuilding.
The holiday spirit arrives in Portsmouth
Portsmouth is in the holiday spirit. The city turned on the lights for all to see Friday night. Old Towne hosted its annual holiday open house and tree lighting, as well.
WAVY News 10
24-year-old dies crash on Portsmouth Blvd in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 24-year-old man died in a crash Monday on Portsmouth Boulevard in Suffolk. Suffolk police say it happened at Virginia Ham Drive, between Wilroy Road and Suburban Drive, and the roadway was shut down for some time as police investigated. Captain Michael Wise with Suffolk...
Mayor: Portsmouth council to approve $700k for more school resource officers
Portsmouth's mayor said city council will approve more than $700,000 on Tuesday to add 12 resource officers to the city's elementary schools.
