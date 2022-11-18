ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, VA

WAVY News 10

Skiffes Creek Connector in James City County opens

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Skiffes Creek Connector linking Merrimac Trail and Pocahontas Trail near the Walmart Distribution Center in James City County has opened. It extends the existing Green Mount Parkway with the new segment, which includes one-mile of two-lane roadway, two bridges, expanded turn lanes and new traffic signals at both intersections.
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Currituck opts to keep Moyock Welcome Center

In a special meeting on Monday, November 14, Currituck commissioners chose to reject the offer to sell the Moyock Welcome Center property located at 106 Caratoke Highway. The offer came unsolicited from Frontier Builders, which planned to put in a Wawa gas station and convenience store on the county-owned property. The offer came in at $2.2 million, which was $400,000 above the appraised value. Currituck commissioners were considering the opportunity.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Thanksgiving holiday closings in Hampton Roads | 2022

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – With the holiday season upon, 10 On Your Side wants to help you plan accordingly. Most city facilities will be closed for Thanksgiving. In many cases, trash pickup and other services will also be impacted. The local cities below have released their holiday closures.
NORFOLK, VA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia

1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
HARRISONBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Hathaway Power In Greater Williamsburg Permanently Closes

JAMES CITY-Hathaway Power on Tewning Road in Greater Williamsburg has abruptly closed. The company, which had been in operation since 1987, closed in early November. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact gives you $3 in...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
13News Now

Navy makes quality of life upgrades for shipyard sailors

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Navy is making some modest but meaningful upgrades for sailors' quality of life at its shipyard. The improvements are coming as the Navy tries to learn from six suspected suicides among the USS George Washington crew in April and May, while their ship was under repair at Newport News Shipbuilding.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

24-year-old dies crash on Portsmouth Blvd in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 24-year-old man died in a crash Monday on Portsmouth Boulevard in Suffolk. Suffolk police say it happened at Virginia Ham Drive, between Wilroy Road and Suburban Drive, and the roadway was shut down for some time as police investigated. Captain Michael Wise with Suffolk...
SUFFOLK, VA

