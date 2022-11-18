Legislation addressing taxpayer-funded private school scholarships is likely to make a comeback in the next Iowa legislative session. Proponents of the policy say they hope to see an expanded version of what was passed in the Iowa Senate during this year’s session. Senate Republicans passed a bill that would have made up to 10,000 scholarships available to students to attend private schools or charter schools. The scholarships would have been available to families making up to 400% of the federal poverty line and students with an individualized education program, generally students with disabilities or special needs.

2 DAYS AGO