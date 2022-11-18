Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
LETTER: Union is not a dirty word
I applaud the Nov. 10 column, "Apprenticeships show their worth in a changing world," by Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend. We are right to highlight the importance and success of registered apprenticeship programs in this state. However, the director's article fails to mention one critical stakeholder that is largely responsible for perfecting the apprenticeship model: labor unions. In particular, the building trades unions in this state have set the standard for the earn-while-you learn model, which has been replicated by other industries in recent years.
Legislature, interest groups prepare for renewed private school scholarship push
Legislation addressing taxpayer-funded private school scholarships is likely to make a comeback in the next Iowa legislative session. Proponents of the policy say they hope to see an expanded version of what was passed in the Iowa Senate during this year’s session. Senate Republicans passed a bill that would have made up to 10,000 scholarships available to students to attend private schools or charter schools. The scholarships would have been available to families making up to 400% of the federal poverty line and students with an individualized education program, generally students with disabilities or special needs.
Community college enrollment increases for first time in 12 years
SHELDON, Iowa — Enrollment in Iowa community colleges has grown for the first time since 2010. One of the largest areas of growth was in career and technical programs. Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon followed this trend, reporting both enrollment growth and the largest welding class in the school’s history.
Nebraska deer season: Three hunters shot in three days
Three Nebraska deer hunters were shot by members of their own hunting parties over the weekend, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reported. On Sunday, the last day of Nebraska’s rifle-deer season, a 20-year-old Indianola man was seriously injured -- and flown to Bryan’s trauma center in Lincoln -- when he was accidentally shot by another hunter in Red Willow County who was following him up an embankment.
MINI: This multiple homicide in Idaho is more proof that guns are not the problem
THE MINI: This multiple homicide in Idaho is more proof that guns are not the problem. Hate is the Problem! Allowing the dark side to enter your life and control your thoughts. The only way to defeat the darkness is to shine the Light of Jesus upon it. --Mark Solheim, Sioux City.
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought on terroristic threats charge
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. * Miguel Benson, 22. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. Benson is wanted on a warrant issued in Dakota County for failure to appear on charges of terrorism threats and a weapon violation.
Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Sioux City: Mostly clear skies. Low 21F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Tuesday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Elk Point-Jefferson places third, Dakota Valley fifth in S.D. state volleyball tournament
SIOUX FALLS -- Elk Point-Jefferson finished in third place and Dakota Valley placed fourth after winning consolation matches Saturday at the South Dakota Class A state volleyball tournament in Sioux Falls. In the third-place game, EP-J outlasted Miller in four sets, 18-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-22. The sophomore finished with 18...
Wayne State drops NCAA Division II match against St. Cloud State
WAYNE, Neb. — St. Cloud State won a marathon first set and used the momentum to build a two-set lead, then held off a Wayne State rally as the Huskies downed the #2 ranked Wildcats 30-28, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22 in the semi finals of the NCAA Division II Central Region Volleyball Tournament in Wayne Saturday.
