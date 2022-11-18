Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Quiet start to the week as temperatures creep higher
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are headed toward a mostly quiet Thanksgiving week, with one small exception. The first half of the week has temperatures warming slowly from a high near 40 on Monday into the upper 40s for many by Wednesday. Bouts of scattered clouds will be possible at times, but lots of sunshine should be found during the day.
KCRG.com
Overall Quiet for Thanksgiving Week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our cold air mass has traveled east. This allows some warming right before Thanksgiving Day. After a night with a low near 20, we are in for a run of several days with highs at or above 40. It is not out of the question to see a 50 for the middle of the week in some locations. Our only precipitation chance this week comes in the form of a few isolated showers or drizzle on Thanksgiving Day. This should not cause any major travel disruptions. Have a great night!
KCRG.com
A cold and snowy Saturday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s a frigid Saturday morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s and wind chills in the teens and single digits. In some spots, flurries are also outside the window. Temperatures this afternoon will only climb into the low to mid 20s with wind chills in the teens and 20s this afternoon. Wind chills below zero are possible late this afternoon and evening in some spots thanks to windy conditions, winds over 30 will be possible at times. Clouds and flurries will gradually clear during the mid-afternoon ushering in a partly cloudy sky. Saturday night we’ll have a partly cloudy sky, temperatures in the teens, single digits, and single digits below zero.
KCRG.com
Eastern Iowa Airport on track for second busiest year
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials at the Eastern Iowa Airport(CID) expect travel for the holiday season to be busy this year. “When comparing available seats in the market for the same Thanksgiving travel period in 2019 (Monday – Thursday), compared to this year, we have 8 percent more seats this year,” said Marty Lenss, CID director. “In addition, we are seeing much larger aircraft than in 2019. The average number of seats per departure is at 109 per flight. In 2019 that number was 78 seats per flight.”
KCRG.com
One year since six people died in Wisconsin Christmas parade incident
KCRG.com
Cedar Falls Fire Department stresses heat safety after multiple Northeastern Iowans died from fire last week
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - According to the State Fire Marshall, 7 people died because of fires in Northeastern Iowa during the last week. Therefore, the Cedar Falls Fire Department is emphasizing fire Safety. First, it’s important to have smoke alarms in each bedroom, on every floor of your home,...
KCRG.com
The season’s first accumulating snow moves in tomorrow
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on clouds to slowly roll our way through the day, resulting in mostly cloudy conditions. Highs will generally be in the mid-30s over much of the area with the wind remaining fairly light. After midnight, snow will spread our way, likely becoming widespread by tomorrow’s morning commute. Accumulation is possible and due to recent cold weather, slick spots on roads cannot be ruled out. This system for tomorrow and Wednesday will be a prolonged one, likely resulting in a 1-3″ snowfall for many by the time it wraps up on Wednesday evening. Another push of Arctic air is likely Thursday into Friday, which may bring us another round of scattered snow. In addition, the season’s first below zero wind chills may occur Friday morning.
KCRG.com
Festival of Trees returns in Cedar Rapids after two years off
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Thousands of people enjoyed the return of the Festival of Trees today in Cedar Rapids. Surrounded by local musicians and holiday vendors, dozens of decorated trees are set up inside Hawkeye Downs ready to be bid on. The silent auction event is a fundraiser for two...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022
For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never too early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Giving Crew kicks off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds
Cedar Rapids — Sunday morning, the Iowa Giving Crew kicked off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds event at the Van Meter Distribution Center. Meal distributions kicked off at 8 a.m.. In 2021, the crew provided expanded operation to waterloo. This event provides Thanksgiving meals to families in need.
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: McGrath Auto
TrueNorth has offices in Chicago and Colorado, but Cedar Rapids is where they are headquartered. They are looking to expand their workforce. A local company which makes everything from lotion to lip balm is looking for more employees. Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Updated:...
KCRG.com
Willie Ray’s Q Shack to serve free meals ahead of Thanksgiving
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, said he and his staff plan to give out 250-300 meals for free on Tuesday for Thanksgiving. In a Facebook post, Fairley said the free meals are for everyone and will...
cbs2iowa.com
One injured in semi crash on Highway 218, ground turkey spilled on roadway
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Northbound Highway 218 was blocked this morning around Waterloo due to a crash. At approximately 4:10 am, Waterloo Police received reports of a semi-truck that had lost control and hit a barricade, heading northbound on Highway 218. The crash tore the trailer apart,...
KCRG.com
Two injured in Waterloo shooting
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KCRG.com
‘These are supposed to be safe spaces’: Basix owner reacts to Club Q shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Jason Zeman, owner of Basix in Cedar Rapids and Studio 13 in Iowa City, called the fatal mass shooting at an LGBT bar in Colorado Springs over the weekend “a violation.”. “It was devastating,” said Zeman. “Brought back memories of Pulse.” The shooting at Pulse...
KCRG.com
History Center in Cedar Rapids shares former Armstrong Department Story Christmas display
KCRG.com
‘Out of the blue’: massage leads to cancer diagnosis for Cedar Rapids woman
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids woman says she is alive right now in part thanks to a massage therapist who found and warned her about a lump. Judith Takes said last year, her partner gave her a couple massage for her birthday. Amber Henline was the massage therapist who worked on Takes that day.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
KCRG.com
Rolling into the future, McGrath Auto is looking to hire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - McGrath Auto is a locally-owned and family run business that’s four generations strong. Their key is treating employees like family. “Our big thing is honestly our core values and that fits. So, do the right thing, be humbly confident, pursue growth relentlessly and have fun. If you are a character fit, we would love to train you and teach you to do the job,” said Jaymie McGrath, Organizational Development Director, McGrath Auto.
