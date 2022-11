This month Rick shares his perspective on whether the market is moving in the right direction, provides area statistics, and ends with a monthly summary. There was good news in the fight against inflation. First, the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) edged downward from 8.2% to 7.7%. This doesn’t sound like much of a change, but it is the first downward trend since the Federal Reserve (Fed) began initiating the increase of interest rates. Additionally, it was a lower reading than what was forecasted. Also, this past week, the latest Producer Price Index (PPI), which measures wholesale prices, reported a similar slowing trend. We are certainly not out of the woods yet, but the Fed’s “medicine” appears to be finally working.

KENT COUNTY, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO