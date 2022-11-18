OKAHOMA CITY (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 39 points, Aaron Gordon added 30 and Bruce Brown had a triple-double to help the depleted Denver Nuggets outlast the Oklahoma City Thunder 131-126 in overtime Wednesday night. Brown had 17 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Playing without starters Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., Jokic took it upon himself to dominate the opening period, hitting all five of his shots and scoring 14 points as the Nuggets took a 17-point lead into the second. But Isiah Joe came off the Thunder bench to hit four-three pointers and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 points in the second quarter as Oklahoma City put up 42 points and pulled within six at the half. Alexander finished with 31 points and 11 assists. Joe hit 7 of 10 3s for the game to finish with 21 points.

