Skinner scores 2; Sabres win 6-2, to snap Blues' 7-game roll
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Skinner scored twice, with his second capping a three-goal, second-period outburst, and the Buffalo Sabres defeated St. Louis 6-2 Wednesday night, snapping the Blues’ seven-game winning streak. Buffalo followed a 7-2 victory at Montreal on Tuesday to win two straight after ending an eight-game skid. Minor-league callup Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 34 shots for his fourth career NHL win, and first since Dec. 16. Getting his second start since Eric Comrie sustained a lower-body injury, Luukkonen’s best save came with 4:24 left, when he kicked out his right pad to stop Vladimir Tarasenko set up on the doorstep. Rookie Jack Quinn capped the win with two third-period goals, and Victor Olofsson and Dylan Cozens also scored.
Devils' team record-tying 13-game run ends in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs snapped New Jersey's 13-game winning streak on Wednesday night, 2-1, leaving the Devils one win shy of a franchise record.
New Jersey Devils fans litter ice after three disallowed goals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
The New Jersey Devils fell 2-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs, ending their winning streak at a franchise-record-tying 13 games.
Jokic has 39 points, Nuggets outlast Thunder 131-126 in OT
OKAHOMA CITY (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 39 points, Aaron Gordon added 30 and Bruce Brown had a triple-double to help the depleted Denver Nuggets outlast the Oklahoma City Thunder 131-126 in overtime Wednesday night. Brown had 17 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Playing without starters Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., Jokic took it upon himself to dominate the opening period, hitting all five of his shots and scoring 14 points as the Nuggets took a 17-point lead into the second. But Isiah Joe came off the Thunder bench to hit four-three pointers and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 points in the second quarter as Oklahoma City put up 42 points and pulled within six at the half. Alexander finished with 31 points and 11 assists. Joe hit 7 of 10 3s for the game to finish with 21 points.
NFL Week 12 betting tips: Five props that pop
Liz Loza offers her top five prop bets from a betting and fantasy perspective for NFL Week 12's slate of Thanksgiving games.
DeRozan scores 36, Bulls down Bucks 118-113
MILWAUKEE (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 36 points and eight assists, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-113 on Wednesday night. Chicago began the week with a 6-10 record but has now beaten the NBA’s top two teams. The Bulls ended Boston’s nine-game winning streak on Monday. Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic scored 18 points apiece for Chicago, and Coby White finished with 14 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 36 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Bucks, who lost for just the second time in 11 home games this season. Brook Lopez scored 20 points and Jrue Holiday had 14 points and 11 assists.
Thunder Drop OT Thriller Versus Denver
After finding themselves down 19 points in the first quarter, the Oklahoma City Thunder mounted an incredible comeback before falling to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in overtime.
