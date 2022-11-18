Read full article on original website
Related
740thefan.com
Mountain Lion Zone 1 Late Season Opens
North Dakota’s early mountain lion season in Zone 1 closed Nov. 20, and the late season, when hunters can pursue lions with dogs, is open. During the early season, hunters took three cats from a harvest limit of eight. Under the season structure, a conditional season could open five days after the late season closes for hunters to pursue the additional five mountain lions that were not taken.
740thefan.com
Teenager in custody in deadly shooting in Twin Cities
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police in Brooklyn Park are investigating a weekend shooting that left one teenager dead and another injured. The State Patrol found the 17-year-old victims in a vehicle Friday night on Interstate 94 in north Minneapolis. Officers say both were taken to the hospital where one died.
740thefan.com
Kacie Borowicz named Summit League Women’s Basketball Peak Performer of the Week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (UND Athletics)– North Dakota senior guard Kacie Borowicz walked away with this week’s Summit League Women’s Basketball Peak Performer of the Week accolade, League officials announced Monday. Borowicz put together a pair of strong performances at Montana State and Montana that saw her average 27.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.5 apg and 2.0 spg.
Comments / 0