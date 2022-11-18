ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

College Football Head Coach Was Fired On Monday Morning

The Rob Ambrose era has officially come to an end in central Maryland. Per The Athletic's Chris Vannini, the Towson head coach was fired after 13 seasons with the program where he went 76-76 and reached the FCS title game almost a decade ago. Ambrose led the Tigers to a...
TOWSON, MD
SB Nation

Stephen Curry’s fadeaway 3 was so amazing it almost made a Rockets coach faint

The Golden State Warriors had not won a road game all season when they traveled to Houston to take on the rebuilding Rockets on Sunday night. The Warriors’ 0-8 mark away from the Chase Center was one of the biggest reasons the defending champs had stumbled out of the gates to begin the new season, and it looked like the trend might continue after the Rockets blasted Golden State in the second quarter to take a halftime lead.
HOUSTON, TX
Savannah Morning News

Enmarket Arena courting basketball tournaments, NBA, NHL and more for Savannah sports fans

Don't tell us, show us. That's how to make an impression. What's effective in so many aspects of life applies to the business of putting on events at Savannah's newest showplace, Enmarket Arena. The facility, which officially opened in February, is so new that it doesn't have that much of a track record for sporting events — yet — but it's building on its resume with each event hosted. ...
SAVANNAH, GA

