Lady Demons topped by Tigers
BATON ROUGE – A relentless pace and stifling defense proved too much for Northwestern State against No. 15 LSU in a 100-45 loss on Sunday afternoon. The Lady Demons (1-3) created havoc on defense in the early part of the game, forcing a pair of Tiger turnovers and missed shots. For the second straight game Sharna Ayres opened the NSU scoring with a 3-pointer that cut the LSU lead down to one at three minutes into the game.
Lady Demons’ magical run comes to a close in tournament semis
HAMMOND – Northwestern State’s magical and historic run through the first two days of Southland Conference Tournament came to an end on Saturday afternoon in a 3-1 (25-21, 26-24, 18-25, 25-19) loss to top-seeded HCU. The Lady Demons finished the season with a 19-13 overall record, 10 conference...
Last dance for Demons today at home could be historic
NATCHITOCHES — There will be no playoffs for the Northwestern State football team. But in the Demons’ final game of 2022 today at 1 o’clock in Turpin Stadium, there’s a chance – a slim one, but a chance – to share the Southland Conference championship.
Lady Demons advance to tournament semi-final
HAMMOND – If pressure creates diamonds, Northwestern State is shining as bright as a 14-carat gem following another win in its 14th five-set match of the season. For the second straight match in the Southland Conference Tournament, the Lady Demons (19-12, 10-8) fell behind two sets to none before rallying to a 3-2 (23-25, 17-25, 30-28, 25-17, 15-11) reverse sweep.
Colonel Aristotle Vaseliades guest captain at NSU’s final home game
In continuing its tradition of honoring those who serve in the nation’s Armed Forces, Northwestern State University named Colonel Aristotle Vaseliades the honorary captain during its final home football game of the season on November 19. Vaseliades was born and raised in Gulfport, Florida, and is a 1997 graduate...
The 2022 “Turn on the Lights” Event starts the Season off Properly!
The 2022 Christmas season began in grand style at the “Turn on the Holidays” event Saturday, November 19 in downtown Natchitoches. The downtown riverbank was the place to be for family fun as thousands of visitors enjoyed a free concert from NOLA Dukes and local favorites, the Kelli Roberts Band as well as enjoying a variety of food and snacks from vendors. Visitors also enjoyed shopping and dining along the iconic bricks of Front Street. NSU spirit groups manned the ticket booths.
BOM teaches Jr. High JAG students financial literacy
Natchitoches a Junior High JAG members would like the extend their appreciation to Katrice Below & Sylvia Davenport of the Bank of Montgomery for providing invaluable financial literacy on checking and savings accounts. Pictured: Jacquelyn Rainwater, Jaelynne Severence, Kendallyn Alexander, Kelis Pier, Sylvia Davenport, James Pier, Chloe Henry, Shane’ Johnson,...
Krewe of Dionysos supports NSU Food Pantry
The Krewe of Dionysos annually chooses organizations within the community to make donations. This year the Krewe made a $500 donation to the NSULA Food Pantry. The Pantry, located in the Trisler Power Plant across from CAPA, provides NSU students with access to free food assistance and personal care items, helping students stretch their food budgets. Services are available to all students, five days a week. Hours are Mon-Wed 9:00-4:30 and Friday 9-11. Holidays may affect these hours.
NSU cookbook “In Good Taste” available for holiday gifting
Northwestern State University’s popular cookbook “In Good Taste” is available for holiday gift-giving. Proceeds from the cookbook go towards the Elise James Memorial Scholarship presented to students from the Campus Women’s Organization. The cookbook was first introduced in 1989 with a cover and interior drawings by alumna Cheryl Gianforte. A second printing was completed in 2020 by then NSU First Lady Jennifer Maggio with an updated design and recipes from more recent first ladies. NSU Purple Jackets helping to promote the cookbooks are, from left, Ashlynn Stewart, Grace Gosserand, Isabel Perregrino, Natalee Cook, Jenna Pottmeyer and Addison Duet. The cookbook is available for purchase online at http://www.northwesternstatealumni.com/ingoodtaste/ at a cost of $25 with a $3 shipping and handling fee.
UPDATE – ADJUSTED START DATE: LA 485, Bridges near Allen in Natchitoches Parish
UPDATE (11/18/2022): DOTD advises the public that the closure of the Rocks Bayou Bridge on LA 485 in Natchitoches Parish has been adjusted to begin Monday, Nov. 28, following the Thanksgiving holiday. This is considered Site 3 in this replacement project, and is located approximately 0.25 miles west of its...
NPSB School Level Support Personnel and Teacher of the Year Winners for the 2022-2023 School Year
The Natchitoches Parish School Board is proud to announce the school level Support Personnel of the Year and Teacher of the Year winners for the 2022- 2023 school year!. Richard Moody, Natchitoches Junior High—Frankie Ray Jackson School. Sandra Calhoun, Natchitoches Virtual Academy. Cheryl Britt, NSU Middle Lab School. Michelle...
NPSO deputies looking for South Natchitoches Parish juvenile runway
(Cloutierville)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help while looking for a 16-year-old female juvenile runaway from Cloutierville in south Natchitoches Parish according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are looking for 16-year-old Jalynn Hope Reed, W/F, Hgt/504, Wgt/160 with long blonde hair, and...
OPPORTUNITY: INFANT/TODDLER TEACHER
JOB VACANCY: INFANT/TODDLER TEACHER (6 weeks – 24 months) QUALIFICATIONS: Pre-K Teacher Certification according to State Department of Education. DEADLINE: Friday, December 9, 2022 4:00 p.m. WHERE TO APPLY: Linda G. Page, Director of Personnel. Natchitoches Parish School Board. P. O. Box 16. Natchitoches, LA 71458-0016. Phone: (318) 352-2358.
Keep Natchitoches Beautiful receives Cleanup Supplies Grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful
Keep Natchitoches Beautiful is excited to announce it has received a Cleanup Supplies Grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful to help with litter prevention and beautification efforts in Natchitoches. Keep Louisiana Beautiful awarded Keep Natchitoches Beautiful with 96 grabbers, 100 safety vests, 96 pairs of gloves, 100 t-shirts, and 300 trash...
FAUNA IS CALLING ALL VOLUNTEERS TO HELP THE SHELTER ANIMALS THROUGH THE HOLIDAYS
FAUNA (Friends All United for Natchitoches Animals) is the official non-profit merger of the Natchitoches Humane Society and Natchitoches Hope for Paws. Together as one, we will continue being the voice for all abused and neglected animals in our parish who need medical treatment, shelter, and adoptive homes. Beginning in 2023, we will also start working on a major capital campaign to build a new animal adoption center for Natchitoches Parish within the next four years.
Two injured in single-vehicle crash on White Oak Lane
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Louisiana State Police and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center responded to NATCOM 911 Center reports of a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Nov. 17 at 10:22 pm on White Oak Lane near Natchitoches according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the operator and...
