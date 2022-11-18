Read full article on original website
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Krewe of Dionysos supports NSU Food Pantry
The Krewe of Dionysos annually chooses organizations within the community to make donations. This year the Krewe made a $500 donation to the NSULA Food Pantry. The Pantry, located in the Trisler Power Plant across from CAPA, provides NSU students with access to free food assistance and personal care items, helping students stretch their food budgets. Services are available to all students, five days a week. Hours are Mon-Wed 9:00-4:30 and Friday 9-11. Holidays may affect these hours.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches In Bloom sculpture unveiled
A poinsettia sculpture was unveiled in Natchitoches Friday, the first of a planned series of public art projects produced in collaboration with the Natchitoches Historic District Development Commission, the Cane River National Heritage Area and Northwestern State University’s School of Creative and Performing Arts. The Natchitoches In Bloom concept...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
The 2022 “Turn on the Lights” Event starts the Season off Properly!
The 2022 Christmas season began in grand style at the “Turn on the Holidays” event Saturday, November 19 in downtown Natchitoches. The downtown riverbank was the place to be for family fun as thousands of visitors enjoyed a free concert from NOLA Dukes and local favorites, the Kelli Roberts Band as well as enjoying a variety of food and snacks from vendors. Visitors also enjoyed shopping and dining along the iconic bricks of Front Street. NSU spirit groups manned the ticket booths.
livelocalmagazines.com
Natchitoches’ Christmas Festival of Lights
Natchitoches, Louisiana is blessed with natural beauty, numerous historic sites, and holds the title of the oldest permanent settlement in the Louisiana Purchase. It also has the longest-running Christmas Festival in the nation. What a great reason to visit this National Historic Landmark District and see this epic Christmas celebration event.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
OPPORTUNITY: INFANT/TODDLER TEACHER
JOB VACANCY: INFANT/TODDLER TEACHER (6 weeks – 24 months) QUALIFICATIONS: Pre-K Teacher Certification according to State Department of Education. DEADLINE: Friday, December 9, 2022 4:00 p.m. WHERE TO APPLY: Linda G. Page, Director of Personnel. Natchitoches Parish School Board. P. O. Box 16. Natchitoches, LA 71458-0016. Phone: (318) 352-2358.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Keep Natchitoches Beautiful receives Cleanup Supplies Grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful
Keep Natchitoches Beautiful is excited to announce it has received a Cleanup Supplies Grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful to help with litter prevention and beautification efforts in Natchitoches. Keep Louisiana Beautiful awarded Keep Natchitoches Beautiful with 96 grabbers, 100 safety vests, 96 pairs of gloves, 100 t-shirts, and 300 trash...
KTBS
Puppies living in Bienville community drainage pipe are rescued
ADA TAYLOR, La. -- Six puppies that had taken up refuge in a drainage pipe in the town of Ada Taylor were rescued Sunday. A deputy from the Bienville Sheriff's Department contacted the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) several weeks ago, seeking help for a mother dog and her nursing puppies. A former tenant in the 300 block of Pete Lyon Road apparently vacated their rental property and left the mother dog and her puppies behind.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
UPDATE – ADJUSTED START DATE: LA 485, Bridges near Allen in Natchitoches Parish
UPDATE (11/18/2022): DOTD advises the public that the closure of the Rocks Bayou Bridge on LA 485 in Natchitoches Parish has been adjusted to begin Monday, Nov. 28, following the Thanksgiving holiday. This is considered Site 3 in this replacement project, and is located approximately 0.25 miles west of its...
KPLC TV
Toups’ Kajun Kitchen closed due to interior fire
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The interior of Toups’ Kajun Kitchen caught fire in the night hours of November 20, according to the Leesville Fire Department. Leesville Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 6:00 a.m. Monday when they discovered the fire had mysteriously extinguished itself, Leesville Fire said. Toups’ Kajun...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Parish Council Meeting: November 21 – Tonight
The Natchitoches Parish Council will hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Monday, November 21 at 5:30 pm. The meeting will be held in the Parish Council Meeting Room on the 2nd Floor of the Natchitoches Parish Courthouse. Agenda for tonight’s Meeting:. HOME. JOIN. MENU.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
FAUNA IS CALLING ALL VOLUNTEERS TO HELP THE SHELTER ANIMALS THROUGH THE HOLIDAYS
FAUNA (Friends All United for Natchitoches Animals) is the official non-profit merger of the Natchitoches Humane Society and Natchitoches Hope for Paws. Together as one, we will continue being the voice for all abused and neglected animals in our parish who need medical treatment, shelter, and adoptive homes. Beginning in 2023, we will also start working on a major capital campaign to build a new animal adoption center for Natchitoches Parish within the next four years.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NPSO deputies looking for South Natchitoches Parish juvenile runway
(Cloutierville)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help while looking for a 16-year-old female juvenile runaway from Cloutierville in south Natchitoches Parish according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are looking for 16-year-old Jalynn Hope Reed, W/F, Hgt/504, Wgt/160 with long blonde hair, and...
Louisiana mother charged after child arrested 3 times in one week
A Natchitoches mother is facing charges after police arrested her child three different times in six days on theft and burglary charges.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Colonel Aristotle Vaseliades guest captain at NSU’s final home game
In continuing its tradition of honoring those who serve in the nation’s Armed Forces, Northwestern State University named Colonel Aristotle Vaseliades the honorary captain during its final home football game of the season on November 19. Vaseliades was born and raised in Gulfport, Florida, and is a 1997 graduate...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NPSB School Level Support Personnel and Teacher of the Year Winners for the 2022-2023 School Year
The Natchitoches Parish School Board is proud to announce the school level Support Personnel of the Year and Teacher of the Year winners for the 2022- 2023 school year!. Richard Moody, Natchitoches Junior High—Frankie Ray Jackson School. Sandra Calhoun, Natchitoches Virtual Academy. Cheryl Britt, NSU Middle Lab School. Michelle...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
BOM teaches Jr. High JAG students financial literacy
Natchitoches a Junior High JAG members would like the extend their appreciation to Katrice Below & Sylvia Davenport of the Bank of Montgomery for providing invaluable financial literacy on checking and savings accounts. Pictured: Jacquelyn Rainwater, Jaelynne Severence, Kendallyn Alexander, Kelis Pier, Sylvia Davenport, James Pier, Chloe Henry, Shane’ Johnson,...
KSLA
Family & friends honor Ricky Isaac Jr. during NSU game
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Natchitoches State University faced off against the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Saturday, Nov. 19. This game was a big one for the Demons, but bigger than the game itself was what happened during playtime. Former NSU Defensive End and Deputy with the Natchitoches Sheriff’s Department, Ricky Isaac Jr., was honored and remembered by his loved ones.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police welcome three new officers
The Natchitoches Police Department has three new officers that graduated from the Alexandria Regional Police Academy on Nov. 17. The three new officers are Kelly Kowalsky, Alexis Nelson and Sean Michot. The new officers spent several grueling months at the Alexandria Regional Police Academy and will participate in the Natchitoches...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Last dance for Demons today at home could be historic
NATCHITOCHES — There will be no playoffs for the Northwestern State football team. But in the Demons’ final game of 2022 today at 1 o’clock in Turpin Stadium, there’s a chance – a slim one, but a chance – to share the Southland Conference championship.
kalb.com
Alexandria fire at home in East Texas Ave, Sandra Street area
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A fire started at a home at the corner of East Texas Ave and Sandra Street in Alexandria on Friday night (Nov. 18). The Alexandria Fire Department was able to successfully get the fire under control. The department said no injuries have been reported.
