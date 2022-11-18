Read full article on original website
LHSAA Cross Country State ChampionshipUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
He Was Found Encased In Cement Inside A Metal Drum? Who Is The Natchitoches John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNatchitoches Parish, LA
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Lady Demons’ magical run comes to a close in tournament semis
HAMMOND – Northwestern State’s magical and historic run through the first two days of Southland Conference Tournament came to an end on Saturday afternoon in a 3-1 (25-21, 26-24, 18-25, 25-19) loss to top-seeded HCU. The Lady Demons finished the season with a 19-13 overall record, 10 conference...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Lady Demons topped by Tigers
BATON ROUGE – A relentless pace and stifling defense proved too much for Northwestern State against No. 15 LSU in a 100-45 loss on Sunday afternoon. The Lady Demons (1-3) created havoc on defense in the early part of the game, forcing a pair of Tiger turnovers and missed shots. For the second straight game Sharna Ayres opened the NSU scoring with a 3-pointer that cut the LSU lead down to one at three minutes into the game.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Laird to return as NSU head coach in 2023
Brad Laird will return as Northwestern State’s head football coach for the 2023 season, according to an announcement Monday by NSU Director of Athletics Kevin Bostian. The decision was made following a 2022 season in which Northwestern State produced its best Southland Conference record in more than a decade and went into the final week of the season with a chance to win its first conference title since 2004.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Lady Demons advance to tournament semi-final
HAMMOND – If pressure creates diamonds, Northwestern State is shining as bright as a 14-carat gem following another win in its 14th five-set match of the season. For the second straight match in the Southland Conference Tournament, the Lady Demons (19-12, 10-8) fell behind two sets to none before rallying to a 3-2 (23-25, 17-25, 30-28, 25-17, 15-11) reverse sweep.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Last dance for Demons today at home could be historic
NATCHITOCHES — There will be no playoffs for the Northwestern State football team. But in the Demons’ final game of 2022 today at 1 o’clock in Turpin Stadium, there’s a chance – a slim one, but a chance – to share the Southland Conference championship.
scttx.com
This Week in Shelby County Football: Regional Semifinal Round Playoffs
Center, Joaquin, and Timpson each advanced on to the Area Round of the Texas UIL Football Playoffs. Joaquin and Timpson advanced but Center was eliminated. The Roughriders posted an 8-4 overall record they faced the Aubrey Chaparrals at Tyler but fell just short in a 4-overtime thriller by a 43-41 score.
brproud.com
WATCH: Leaders kick off 49th Annual Bayou Classic Monday morning
NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) – The week of the 49th annual Bayou Classic kicked off in a big way Monday morning in the Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Bayou Classic features a matchup between Grambling State University and Southern University, dubbed the “Granddaddy” of HBCU matchups. The following state...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NPSB School Level Support Personnel and Teacher of the Year Winners for the 2022-2023 School Year
The Natchitoches Parish School Board is proud to announce the school level Support Personnel of the Year and Teacher of the Year winners for the 2022- 2023 school year!. Richard Moody, Natchitoches Junior High—Frankie Ray Jackson School. Sandra Calhoun, Natchitoches Virtual Academy. Cheryl Britt, NSU Middle Lab School. Michelle...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches In Bloom sculpture unveiled
A poinsettia sculpture was unveiled in Natchitoches Friday, the first of a planned series of public art projects produced in collaboration with the Natchitoches Historic District Development Commission, the Cane River National Heritage Area and Northwestern State University’s School of Creative and Performing Arts. The Natchitoches In Bloom concept...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
UPDATE – ADJUSTED START DATE: LA 485, Bridges near Allen in Natchitoches Parish
UPDATE (11/18/2022): DOTD advises the public that the closure of the Rocks Bayou Bridge on LA 485 in Natchitoches Parish has been adjusted to begin Monday, Nov. 28, following the Thanksgiving holiday. This is considered Site 3 in this replacement project, and is located approximately 0.25 miles west of its...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Colonel Aristotle Vaseliades guest captain at NSU’s final home game
In continuing its tradition of honoring those who serve in the nation’s Armed Forces, Northwestern State University named Colonel Aristotle Vaseliades the honorary captain during its final home football game of the season on November 19. Vaseliades was born and raised in Gulfport, Florida, and is a 1997 graduate...
KPLC TV
Toups’ Kajun Kitchen closed due to interior fire
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The interior of Toups’ Kajun Kitchen caught fire in the night hours of November 20, according to the Leesville Fire Department. Leesville Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 6:00 a.m. Monday when they discovered the fire had mysteriously extinguished itself, Leesville Fire said. Toups’ Kajun...
kalb.com
RPSO bodycam footage of Derrick Kittling shooting
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 10 PM Saturday Forecast. Demons can’t keep pace with No. 5/7 UIW in Senior Day loss. The Northwestern State football team got the fast start it wanted Saturday afternoon against No. 5/7 UIW. The Demons were unable to sustain that momentum. APD physical readiness exam. Updated:...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Two injured in single-vehicle crash on White Oak Lane
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Louisiana State Police and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center responded to NATCOM 911 Center reports of a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Nov. 17 at 10:22 pm on White Oak Lane near Natchitoches according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the operator and...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NSU cookbook “In Good Taste” available for holiday gifting
Northwestern State University’s popular cookbook “In Good Taste” is available for holiday gift-giving. Proceeds from the cookbook go towards the Elise James Memorial Scholarship presented to students from the Campus Women’s Organization. The cookbook was first introduced in 1989 with a cover and interior drawings by alumna Cheryl Gianforte. A second printing was completed in 2020 by then NSU First Lady Jennifer Maggio with an updated design and recipes from more recent first ladies. NSU Purple Jackets helping to promote the cookbooks are, from left, Ashlynn Stewart, Grace Gosserand, Isabel Perregrino, Natalee Cook, Jenna Pottmeyer and Addison Duet. The cookbook is available for purchase online at http://www.northwesternstatealumni.com/ingoodtaste/ at a cost of $25 with a $3 shipping and handling fee.
livelocalmagazines.com
Natchitoches’ Christmas Festival of Lights
Natchitoches, Louisiana is blessed with natural beauty, numerous historic sites, and holds the title of the oldest permanent settlement in the Louisiana Purchase. It also has the longest-running Christmas Festival in the nation. What a great reason to visit this National Historic Landmark District and see this epic Christmas celebration event.
KSLA
16-year-old girl is missing from Natchitoches Parish; NPSO is asking for public’s help
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies (NPSO) is asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old female teen runaway from Cloutierville, south Natchitoches Parish. On Nov. 18, NPSO posted a plea to the public on Facebook for help finding Jalynn Hope Reed, 16. She was...
Video released in deputy-involved shooting: Rapides Parish
A Critical Incident video including footage from a body worn camera, dashboard camera and bystander has been released by Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office after an officer involved shooting.
Jury convicts Louisiana man on eight illegal explosive related charges
A federal jury has convicted a man following multiple bombings in Louisiana.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
OPPORTUNITY: INFANT/TODDLER TEACHER
JOB VACANCY: INFANT/TODDLER TEACHER (6 weeks – 24 months) QUALIFICATIONS: Pre-K Teacher Certification according to State Department of Education. DEADLINE: Friday, December 9, 2022 4:00 p.m. WHERE TO APPLY: Linda G. Page, Director of Personnel. Natchitoches Parish School Board. P. O. Box 16. Natchitoches, LA 71458-0016. Phone: (318) 352-2358.
