Northwestern State University’s popular cookbook “In Good Taste” is available for holiday gift-giving. Proceeds from the cookbook go towards the Elise James Memorial Scholarship presented to students from the Campus Women’s Organization. The cookbook was first introduced in 1989 with a cover and interior drawings by alumna Cheryl Gianforte. A second printing was completed in 2020 by then NSU First Lady Jennifer Maggio with an updated design and recipes from more recent first ladies. NSU Purple Jackets helping to promote the cookbooks are, from left, Ashlynn Stewart, Grace Gosserand, Isabel Perregrino, Natalee Cook, Jenna Pottmeyer and Addison Duet. The cookbook is available for purchase online at http://www.northwesternstatealumni.com/ingoodtaste/ at a cost of $25 with a $3 shipping and handling fee.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO