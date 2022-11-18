Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LHSAA Cross Country State ChampionshipUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
He Was Found Encased In Cement Inside A Metal Drum? Who Is The Natchitoches John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNatchitoches Parish, LA
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
Related
natchitochesparishjournal.com
BOM teaches Jr. High JAG students financial literacy
Natchitoches a Junior High JAG members would like the extend their appreciation to Katrice Below & Sylvia Davenport of the Bank of Montgomery for providing invaluable financial literacy on checking and savings accounts. Pictured: Jacquelyn Rainwater, Jaelynne Severence, Kendallyn Alexander, Kelis Pier, Sylvia Davenport, James Pier, Chloe Henry, Shane’ Johnson,...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NPSB School Level Support Personnel and Teacher of the Year Winners for the 2022-2023 School Year
The Natchitoches Parish School Board is proud to announce the school level Support Personnel of the Year and Teacher of the Year winners for the 2022- 2023 school year!. Richard Moody, Natchitoches Junior High—Frankie Ray Jackson School. Sandra Calhoun, Natchitoches Virtual Academy. Cheryl Britt, NSU Middle Lab School. Michelle...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Krewe of Dionysos supports NSU Food Pantry
The Krewe of Dionysos annually chooses organizations within the community to make donations. This year the Krewe made a $500 donation to the NSULA Food Pantry. The Pantry, located in the Trisler Power Plant across from CAPA, provides NSU students with access to free food assistance and personal care items, helping students stretch their food budgets. Services are available to all students, five days a week. Hours are Mon-Wed 9:00-4:30 and Friday 9-11. Holidays may affect these hours.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
OPPORTUNITY: INFANT/TODDLER TEACHER
JOB VACANCY: INFANT/TODDLER TEACHER (6 weeks – 24 months) QUALIFICATIONS: Pre-K Teacher Certification according to State Department of Education. DEADLINE: Friday, December 9, 2022 4:00 p.m. WHERE TO APPLY: Linda G. Page, Director of Personnel. Natchitoches Parish School Board. P. O. Box 16. Natchitoches, LA 71458-0016. Phone: (318) 352-2358.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Lady Demons’ magical run comes to a close in tournament semis
HAMMOND – Northwestern State’s magical and historic run through the first two days of Southland Conference Tournament came to an end on Saturday afternoon in a 3-1 (25-21, 26-24, 18-25, 25-19) loss to top-seeded HCU. The Lady Demons finished the season with a 19-13 overall record, 10 conference...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches In Bloom sculpture unveiled
A poinsettia sculpture was unveiled in Natchitoches Friday, the first of a planned series of public art projects produced in collaboration with the Natchitoches Historic District Development Commission, the Cane River National Heritage Area and Northwestern State University’s School of Creative and Performing Arts. The Natchitoches In Bloom concept...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Laird to return as NSU head coach in 2023
Brad Laird will return as Northwestern State’s head football coach for the 2023 season, according to an announcement Monday by NSU Director of Athletics Kevin Bostian. The decision was made following a 2022 season in which Northwestern State produced its best Southland Conference record in more than a decade and went into the final week of the season with a chance to win its first conference title since 2004.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Parish Council Meeting: November 21 – Tonight
The Natchitoches Parish Council will hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Monday, November 21 at 5:30 pm. The meeting will be held in the Parish Council Meeting Room on the 2nd Floor of the Natchitoches Parish Courthouse. Agenda for tonight’s Meeting:. HOME. JOIN. MENU.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – November 20, 2022
Alexander Ryan Nobles Jr. Service: Wednesday November 30 at 1 pm at Blanchard St. Denis funeral home in Natchitoches. Service: Tuesday, November 29 at 10:30 am at Rosemary Beach Town Hall in Panama City Beach, FL. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and a photo, as well...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Keep Natchitoches Beautiful receives Cleanup Supplies Grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful
Keep Natchitoches Beautiful is excited to announce it has received a Cleanup Supplies Grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful to help with litter prevention and beautification efforts in Natchitoches. Keep Louisiana Beautiful awarded Keep Natchitoches Beautiful with 96 grabbers, 100 safety vests, 96 pairs of gloves, 100 t-shirts, and 300 trash...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Lady Demons advance to tournament semi-final
HAMMOND – If pressure creates diamonds, Northwestern State is shining as bright as a 14-carat gem following another win in its 14th five-set match of the season. For the second straight match in the Southland Conference Tournament, the Lady Demons (19-12, 10-8) fell behind two sets to none before rallying to a 3-2 (23-25, 17-25, 30-28, 25-17, 15-11) reverse sweep.
KSLA
Family & friends honor Ricky Isaac Jr. during NSU game
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Natchitoches State University faced off against the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Saturday, Nov. 19. This game was a big one for the Demons, but bigger than the game itself was what happened during playtime. Former NSU Defensive End and Deputy with the Natchitoches Sheriff’s Department, Ricky Isaac Jr., was honored and remembered by his loved ones.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Last dance for Demons today at home could be historic
NATCHITOCHES — There will be no playoffs for the Northwestern State football team. But in the Demons’ final game of 2022 today at 1 o’clock in Turpin Stadium, there’s a chance – a slim one, but a chance – to share the Southland Conference championship.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NSU cookbook “In Good Taste” available for holiday gifting
Northwestern State University’s popular cookbook “In Good Taste” is available for holiday gift-giving. Proceeds from the cookbook go towards the Elise James Memorial Scholarship presented to students from the Campus Women’s Organization. The cookbook was first introduced in 1989 with a cover and interior drawings by alumna Cheryl Gianforte. A second printing was completed in 2020 by then NSU First Lady Jennifer Maggio with an updated design and recipes from more recent first ladies. NSU Purple Jackets helping to promote the cookbooks are, from left, Ashlynn Stewart, Grace Gosserand, Isabel Perregrino, Natalee Cook, Jenna Pottmeyer and Addison Duet. The cookbook is available for purchase online at http://www.northwesternstatealumni.com/ingoodtaste/ at a cost of $25 with a $3 shipping and handling fee.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
UPDATE – ADJUSTED START DATE: LA 485, Bridges near Allen in Natchitoches Parish
UPDATE (11/18/2022): DOTD advises the public that the closure of the Rocks Bayou Bridge on LA 485 in Natchitoches Parish has been adjusted to begin Monday, Nov. 28, following the Thanksgiving holiday. This is considered Site 3 in this replacement project, and is located approximately 0.25 miles west of its...
postsouth.com
LSU women's basketball score vs. Northwestern State: Live updates
LSU kept its 100-point game streak alive the last time out, surpassing the century mark on its final offensive possession. Will the Tigers, who set the program record for consecutive game scoring more than 100 against Houston Christian, extend the record to five straight as they welcome instate foe, Northwestern State to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Sunday (2 p.m., SEC Network+)?
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NPSO deputies looking for South Natchitoches Parish juvenile runway
(Cloutierville)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help while looking for a 16-year-old female juvenile runaway from Cloutierville in south Natchitoches Parish according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are looking for 16-year-old Jalynn Hope Reed, W/F, Hgt/504, Wgt/160 with long blonde hair, and...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police welcome three new officers
The Natchitoches Police Department has three new officers that graduated from the Alexandria Regional Police Academy on Nov. 17. The three new officers are Kelly Kowalsky, Alexis Nelson and Sean Michot. The new officers spent several grueling months at the Alexandria Regional Police Academy and will participate in the Natchitoches...
KTBS
Puppies living in Bienville community drainage pipe are rescued
ADA TAYLOR, La. -- Six puppies that had taken up refuge in a drainage pipe in the town of Ada Taylor were rescued Sunday. A deputy from the Bienville Sheriff's Department contacted the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) several weeks ago, seeking help for a mother dog and her nursing puppies. A former tenant in the 300 block of Pete Lyon Road apparently vacated their rental property and left the mother dog and her puppies behind.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
FAUNA IS CALLING ALL VOLUNTEERS TO HELP THE SHELTER ANIMALS THROUGH THE HOLIDAYS
FAUNA (Friends All United for Natchitoches Animals) is the official non-profit merger of the Natchitoches Humane Society and Natchitoches Hope for Paws. Together as one, we will continue being the voice for all abused and neglected animals in our parish who need medical treatment, shelter, and adoptive homes. Beginning in 2023, we will also start working on a major capital campaign to build a new animal adoption center for Natchitoches Parish within the next four years.
Comments / 0