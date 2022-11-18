Read full article on original website
LHSAA Cross Country State ChampionshipUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
He Was Found Encased In Cement Inside A Metal Drum? Who Is The Natchitoches John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNatchitoches Parish, LA
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
Lady Demons topped by Tigers
BATON ROUGE – A relentless pace and stifling defense proved too much for Northwestern State against No. 15 LSU in a 100-45 loss on Sunday afternoon. The Lady Demons (1-3) created havoc on defense in the early part of the game, forcing a pair of Tiger turnovers and missed shots. For the second straight game Sharna Ayres opened the NSU scoring with a 3-pointer that cut the LSU lead down to one at three minutes into the game.
Last dance for Demons today at home could be historic
NATCHITOCHES — There will be no playoffs for the Northwestern State football team. But in the Demons’ final game of 2022 today at 1 o’clock in Turpin Stadium, there’s a chance – a slim one, but a chance – to share the Southland Conference championship.
Lady Demons advance to tournament semi-final
HAMMOND – If pressure creates diamonds, Northwestern State is shining as bright as a 14-carat gem following another win in its 14th five-set match of the season. For the second straight match in the Southland Conference Tournament, the Lady Demons (19-12, 10-8) fell behind two sets to none before rallying to a 3-2 (23-25, 17-25, 30-28, 25-17, 15-11) reverse sweep.
LSU women's basketball score vs. Northwestern State: Live updates
LSU kept its 100-point game streak alive the last time out, surpassing the century mark on its final offensive possession. Will the Tigers, who set the program record for consecutive game scoring more than 100 against Houston Christian, extend the record to five straight as they welcome instate foe, Northwestern State to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Sunday (2 p.m., SEC Network+)?
Family & friends honor Ricky Isaac Jr. during NSU game
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Natchitoches State University faced off against the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Saturday, Nov. 19. This game was a big one for the Demons, but bigger than the game itself was what happened during playtime. Former NSU Defensive End and Deputy with the Natchitoches Sheriff’s Department, Ricky Isaac Jr., was honored and remembered by his loved ones.
Colonel Aristotle Vaseliades guest captain at NSU’s final home game
In continuing its tradition of honoring those who serve in the nation’s Armed Forces, Northwestern State University named Colonel Aristotle Vaseliades the honorary captain during its final home football game of the season on November 19. Vaseliades was born and raised in Gulfport, Florida, and is a 1997 graduate...
Krewe of Dionysos supports NSU Food Pantry
The Krewe of Dionysos annually chooses organizations within the community to make donations. This year the Krewe made a $500 donation to the NSULA Food Pantry. The Pantry, located in the Trisler Power Plant across from CAPA, provides NSU students with access to free food assistance and personal care items, helping students stretch their food budgets. Services are available to all students, five days a week. Hours are Mon-Wed 9:00-4:30 and Friday 9-11. Holidays may affect these hours.
BOM teaches Jr. High JAG students financial literacy
Natchitoches a Junior High JAG members would like the extend their appreciation to Katrice Below & Sylvia Davenport of the Bank of Montgomery for providing invaluable financial literacy on checking and savings accounts. Pictured: Jacquelyn Rainwater, Jaelynne Severence, Kendallyn Alexander, Kelis Pier, Sylvia Davenport, James Pier, Chloe Henry, Shane’ Johnson,...
Union eliminates Sterlington, Ruston defeats Ouachita, Neville beats East Ascension, and West Monroe
Watch these highlights from Friday Night Blitz, playoffs round 2!. KNOE Friday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Friday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Friday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 5 hours ago. KNOE Friday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler.
Natchitoches In Bloom sculpture unveiled
A poinsettia sculpture was unveiled in Natchitoches Friday, the first of a planned series of public art projects produced in collaboration with the Natchitoches Historic District Development Commission, the Cane River National Heritage Area and Northwestern State University’s School of Creative and Performing Arts. The Natchitoches In Bloom concept...
The 2022 “Turn on the Lights” Event starts the Season off Properly!
The 2022 Christmas season began in grand style at the “Turn on the Holidays” event Saturday, November 19 in downtown Natchitoches. The downtown riverbank was the place to be for family fun as thousands of visitors enjoyed a free concert from NOLA Dukes and local favorites, the Kelli Roberts Band as well as enjoying a variety of food and snacks from vendors. Visitors also enjoyed shopping and dining along the iconic bricks of Front Street. NSU spirit groups manned the ticket booths.
NSU cookbook “In Good Taste” available for holiday gifting
Northwestern State University’s popular cookbook “In Good Taste” is available for holiday gift-giving. Proceeds from the cookbook go towards the Elise James Memorial Scholarship presented to students from the Campus Women’s Organization. The cookbook was first introduced in 1989 with a cover and interior drawings by alumna Cheryl Gianforte. A second printing was completed in 2020 by then NSU First Lady Jennifer Maggio with an updated design and recipes from more recent first ladies. NSU Purple Jackets helping to promote the cookbooks are, from left, Ashlynn Stewart, Grace Gosserand, Isabel Perregrino, Natalee Cook, Jenna Pottmeyer and Addison Duet. The cookbook is available for purchase online at http://www.northwesternstatealumni.com/ingoodtaste/ at a cost of $25 with a $3 shipping and handling fee.
UPDATE – ADJUSTED START DATE: LA 485, Bridges near Allen in Natchitoches Parish
UPDATE (11/18/2022): DOTD advises the public that the closure of the Rocks Bayou Bridge on LA 485 in Natchitoches Parish has been adjusted to begin Monday, Nov. 28, following the Thanksgiving holiday. This is considered Site 3 in this replacement project, and is located approximately 0.25 miles west of its...
Keep Natchitoches Beautiful receives Cleanup Supplies Grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful
Keep Natchitoches Beautiful is excited to announce it has received a Cleanup Supplies Grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful to help with litter prevention and beautification efforts in Natchitoches. Keep Louisiana Beautiful awarded Keep Natchitoches Beautiful with 96 grabbers, 100 safety vests, 96 pairs of gloves, 100 t-shirts, and 300 trash...
OPPORTUNITY: INFANT/TODDLER TEACHER
JOB VACANCY: INFANT/TODDLER TEACHER (6 weeks – 24 months) QUALIFICATIONS: Pre-K Teacher Certification according to State Department of Education. DEADLINE: Friday, December 9, 2022 4:00 p.m. WHERE TO APPLY: Linda G. Page, Director of Personnel. Natchitoches Parish School Board. P. O. Box 16. Natchitoches, LA 71458-0016. Phone: (318) 352-2358.
Notice of Death – November 20, 2022
Alexander Ryan Nobles Jr. Service: Wednesday November 30 at 1 pm at Blanchard St. Denis funeral home in Natchitoches. Service: Tuesday, November 29 at 10:30 am at Rosemary Beach Town Hall in Panama City Beach, FL. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and a photo, as well...
NPSO deputies looking for South Natchitoches Parish juvenile runway
(Cloutierville)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help while looking for a 16-year-old female juvenile runaway from Cloutierville in south Natchitoches Parish according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are looking for 16-year-old Jalynn Hope Reed, W/F, Hgt/504, Wgt/160 with long blonde hair, and...
Parish Council Meeting: November 21 – Tonight
The Natchitoches Parish Council will hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Monday, November 21 at 5:30 pm. The meeting will be held in the Parish Council Meeting Room on the 2nd Floor of the Natchitoches Parish Courthouse. Agenda for tonight’s Meeting:. HOME. JOIN. MENU.
Grant Parish in Louisiana goes to the dogs
Toby was in dire need of a savior. The nondescript brown dog spent his days at the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office (GPSO) animal shelter huddled in the back of the kennel, terrified of everything. When local resident Patricia Davidson Thornhill turned up at the Louisiana shelter to take him home as a foster dog, his savior seemed to have arrived. Soon enough, however, Toby proved himself to be Patricia’s savior as well.
WATCH: LSP shares video footage of Derrick Kittling’s death
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - UPDATE as of 11/21/22: Louisiana State Police held a press conference on Nov. 20 to discuss the death of Derrick Kittling, the man shot and killed by a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy in Alexandria back on Nov. 6. (You can watch that video below.)
